Wreck on Beech Mountain Parkway closes road for hours, destroys property

BEECH MOUNTAIN — A wreck on Beech Mountain Parkway on Friday, Oct. 21, fortunately only resulted in minimal personal injuries, but led to the road being closed for several hours to allow for cleanup.

A counterweight truck used in crane systems was coming down the Parkway when some malfunction, possibly a loss of its brakes, caused the driver to lose control of it, said Avery Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Paul Buchanan. The driver jumped from the loaded flatbed truck before the truck left the road and rolled over into a garage. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Buchanan said.

The biggest concern with the crash was the estimated 70 gallons of diesel that spilled from the truck after impact, Buchanan said. Banner Elk Volunteer Fire Department, Banner Elk Police Department, Beech Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, Beech Mountain Police Department, Avery County Emergency Management and Avery Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene and closed Beech Mountain Parkway for several hours in order to clean up the area.

“We had a hazmat team to stop the diesel from going into the creek,” Buchanan said.

Along with the road closure and massive cleanup following the wreck, the garage that the truck rolled into, as well as the 1988 Maserati that was housed within the garage, were destroyed. However, Buchanan said that no injuries other than the driver’s were reported.

