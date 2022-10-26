Yellow Mountain Enterprises kicks off Spirit Week with pajama day
Yellow Mountain Enterprises is having Spirit Week from Monday to Friday, Oct. 24 to 28. Each day, if patrons of the Yellow Mountain Treasure Box Thrift Store shop dressed in that day’s theme, they will receive a 15% discount on their purchase. Pictured from left to right, front to back are Neal Graham, Laken Benfield, Maralana Mills, Margaret Neal, Bob Turbyfill, Audrey Rose, Sauleta Braswell, Renee Ingram, Dale Trivette, Patty Topper, Stephanie Roark, Jean Buchanan, Tasha Buchanan, Marilyn Lane, Rena Hensley, Lorie Singleton, Toby Munsell, Tommy Stewart and Brenda Coffey.
