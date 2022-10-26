Avery County Detention Facility returns to normal operations

NEWLAND — As of Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Avery County Sheriff’s Office transferred all of its current inmates from other facilities back to the Avery County Detention Facility, according to a release from ACSO. The detention facility will be transitioning from its current intake-only facility back to housing an inmate population.

The previous staffing shortage experienced in the prior two months that forced the department’s transition has greatly improved, according to ACSO. “We currently have 17 certified detention officers employed with one civilian switch board operator. We are in the process of filling the other two vacant positions and we have three detention officers enrolled and attending training,” the release stated.