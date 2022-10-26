Read full article on original website
10 observations: Hawks lose to Oilers in heartbreaker
The Blackhawks fell to the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 at the United Center on Thursday to snap a four-game winning streak. 1. This was a roller-coaster of a game, and it ended in heartbreaking fashion for the Blackhawks. Patrick Kane tied it up at 5-5 with 3:11 left in regulation but Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winner with 37.6 seconds remaining to essentially end it. I think everybody in the building was getting ready for overtime but we didn't get it. Bummer. Feels like both teams deserved at least a point.
10 observations: Bulls' defense rests in loss to Spurs
Show just the Chicago Bulls' side of the box score, and Friday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs might look like a win on the surface. Fifty-seven bench points, led by banner nights from Coby White and Andre Drummond. A 33-point performance for DeMar DeRozan on a night he entered the 20,000-point club. Plus 31 points off 20 Spurs turnovers.
Hawks dodge bullet with Johnson injury: 'Could've been worse'
The Blackhawks placed forward Tyler Johnson on injured reserve with a left ankle injury retroactive to Oct. 25, the team announced before Thursday's game. That means he will be out for at least seven days. Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said Johnson's timeline for a potential return is unclear, but...
Score Predictions for Panthers at Falcons
The All Panthers staff makes picks for this week's game between Carolina and Atlanta.
What is the most unbreakable record in sports?
Records are meant to be broken. But sometimes, a record just can’t be broken. Every year we see records broken across the sports world. From LeBron James’ pursuit of the NBA all-time scoring crown to Alexander Ovechkin’s quest to reach Wayne Gretzky’s goal total, the unfathomable is starting to become a reality.
After trading Quinn to Eagles, Bears should follow Philly's path
On Wednesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Poles said that having a good relationship with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman helped him get the deal done. After trading Quinn to Roseman and the Eagles, Poles' goal should be for the Bears to become the team on the other end of such a deal.
Zach LaVine out vs. Spurs with knee management
Zach LaVine is out for the Chicago Bulls' Friday night road matchup with the San Antonio Spurs, the team announced pregame. The reason for LaVine's absence is continued management of his left knee, on which he underwent arthroscopic surgery in the offseason after experiencing lingering soreness down the stretch of the 2021-22 season.
How Dragić is helping Bulls' bench form identity
When Goran Dragić and Andre Drummond checked out with 6 minutes, 48 seconds remaining in the Chicago Bulls’ 124-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers, the United Center faithful rewarded the dynamic duo with a standing ovation. And why not? Not only did the veterans connect on yet another...
Quinn trade could give 'relentless' Jonathan opportunity for Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The trade of Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles was made possible, in part, by the Bears' belief in the young members of their defensive line rotation. It was also fueled by their desire to see those young edge rushers get more opportunities to prove they should be part of the long-term plan.
'Work in progress' Leatherwood in 'good spot' as Bears debut looms
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Alex Leatherwood arrived in Chicago as a former first-round pick looking for a fresh start after being cut by the Raiders. But the Alabama product quickly faded into the background after going on the Non-Football Injury List with a case of mononucleosis. The Bears opened Leatherwood's...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan officially joins 20,000-point club
DeMar DeRozan joined a historic club during Friday night's Chicago Bulls road game against the San Antonio Spurs. With a pull-up midrange jumper in the first quarter, DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history to eclipse 20,000 career points (54th if including ABA players):. DeRozan entered Friday's game just...
Cubs prospect Alexander Canario fractures left ankle
Cubs outfield prospect Alexander Canario suffered a fractured ankle and dislocated shoulder Thursday night playing in the Dominican Winter League, NBC Sports Chicago confirmed. Canario injured his left ankle running to first base after hitting a ground ball. His ankle rolled inward as his foot hit the bag, and he...
