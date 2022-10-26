ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Hawks lose to Oilers in heartbreaker

The Blackhawks fell to the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 at the United Center on Thursday to snap a four-game winning streak. 1. This was a roller-coaster of a game, and it ended in heartbreaking fashion for the Blackhawks. Patrick Kane tied it up at 5-5 with 3:11 left in regulation but Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winner with 37.6 seconds remaining to essentially end it. I think everybody in the building was getting ready for overtime but we didn't get it. Bummer. Feels like both teams deserved at least a point.
10 observations: Bulls' defense rests in loss to Spurs

Show just the Chicago Bulls' side of the box score, and Friday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs might look like a win on the surface. Fifty-seven bench points, led by banner nights from Coby White and Andre Drummond. A 33-point performance for DeMar DeRozan on a night he entered the 20,000-point club. Plus 31 points off 20 Spurs turnovers.
What is the most unbreakable record in sports?

Records are meant to be broken. But sometimes, a record just can’t be broken. Every year we see records broken across the sports world. From LeBron James’ pursuit of the NBA all-time scoring crown to Alexander Ovechkin’s quest to reach Wayne Gretzky’s goal total, the unfathomable is starting to become a reality.
After trading Quinn to Eagles, Bears should follow Philly's path

On Wednesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Poles said that having a good relationship with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman helped him get the deal done. After trading Quinn to Roseman and the Eagles, Poles' goal should be for the Bears to become the team on the other end of such a deal.
Zach LaVine out vs. Spurs with knee management

Zach LaVine is out for the Chicago Bulls' Friday night road matchup with the San Antonio Spurs, the team announced pregame. The reason for LaVine's absence is continued management of his left knee, on which he underwent arthroscopic surgery in the offseason after experiencing lingering soreness down the stretch of the 2021-22 season.
How Dragić is helping Bulls' bench form identity

When Goran Dragić and Andre Drummond checked out with 6 minutes, 48 seconds remaining in the Chicago Bulls’ 124-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers, the United Center faithful rewarded the dynamic duo with a standing ovation. And why not? Not only did the veterans connect on yet another...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan officially joins 20,000-point club

DeMar DeRozan joined a historic club during Friday night's Chicago Bulls road game against the San Antonio Spurs. With a pull-up midrange jumper in the first quarter, DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history to eclipse 20,000 career points (54th if including ABA players):. DeRozan entered Friday's game just...
Cubs prospect Alexander Canario fractures left ankle

Cubs outfield prospect Alexander Canario suffered a fractured ankle and dislocated shoulder Thursday night playing in the Dominican Winter League, NBC Sports Chicago confirmed. Canario injured his left ankle running to first base after hitting a ground ball. His ankle rolled inward as his foot hit the bag, and he...
