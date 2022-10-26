The Blackhawks fell to the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 at the United Center on Thursday to snap a four-game winning streak. 1. This was a roller-coaster of a game, and it ended in heartbreaking fashion for the Blackhawks. Patrick Kane tied it up at 5-5 with 3:11 left in regulation but Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winner with 37.6 seconds remaining to essentially end it. I think everybody in the building was getting ready for overtime but we didn't get it. Bummer. Feels like both teams deserved at least a point.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO