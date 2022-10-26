Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 28th (Part 2)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More prep football playoff action from Divisions 1-3 and 8-man action. In Division 1, Appleton North takes on Hudson. In Division 2, River Falls hosts Marshfield and West De Pere take on New Richmond. In Division 3, Mosinee hosts Rice Lake and Medford vs Onalaska. In 8-man, Gilman takes on Newman Catholic and Clayton faces Siren.
SportScene 13 for Thursday, October 27th (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s volleyball sectional semi-final time in the Chippewa Valley. Number 1 seed, Chippewa Falls takes on Hudson and River Falls takes on Marshfield in Division 1. In Division 2, Bloomer takes on Barron. Division 3 has St.Croix Falls facing Unity. Division 4 action features, McDonell vs Turtle Lake and Plum City/Elmwood vs Wonewac-Center.
Fierce Freedom is seeking community donations to continue serving the Chippewa Valley
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - An area non-profit is asking the community for help in order to continue offering its services. Fierce Freedom aims to help educate and prevent human trafficking. Due to a hard fiscal year, the organization says it still needs $80,000 for its end-of-the-year campaign. The non-profit will...
Pole shed destroyed in Friday morning fire near Fall Creek
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A pole shed and all of its contents were destroyed in a Friday morning fire near Fall Creek. In a Facebook post Friday by the Fall Creek Area Fire District, firefighters were called to the structure fire at 9:27 a.m. Friday morning. The fire happened...
2 men charged with homicide after September shooting in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men have been charged with homicide in the fatal September shooting of an Altoona man in Eau Claire on September 17. According to online court records, 32-year-old Michael Purnell and 34-year-old Xavier Thompson, both of Eau Claire, were each charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, two counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, all felonies, in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Friday.
Firehouse Subs giving free sandwiches to first responders Friday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Friday, Oct. 28, first responders in uniform can get a free sandwich as part of Firehouse Subs’ celebration of National First Responders Day. First responders, such as police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs, can get a free medium sub with any purchase at participating locations with a valid ID or while wearing a uniform.
UWEC Police investigating death near campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Police Department is investigating a death near campus. In a release Friday afternoon, UWEC PD said a man’s body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The release stated that the man had no ties to...
Chippewa Falls Police Department hosts fundraiser for K9 program
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department Alumni Association hosted a dog walk and costume contest. The goal of the event was to raise money for the police department’s K9 program. Event organizers say about 50 people registered. This is the first year they’ve hosted the...
Chase & manhunt suspect charged in Chippewa County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The man accused of leading law enforcement officers on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy 29 in Chippewa County in September, is charged. 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau was arrested in September in Marathon County. Multiple charges were filed in Chippewa County on October 27, including eluding an officer, five counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of hit and run and one count of hit and run involving injury.
The Chippewa Valley takes part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day with drop-off sites
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday and the Chippewa Valley will have drop off sites for those looking to clean out their medicine cabinets. “What we do is at this drug take back day is we’ll probably package them, we’ll weigh them,...
Annual Trunk or Treat held at Oak Gardens Place
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Halloween is just a few days away, and kids are already celebrating the season. The annual Trunk or Treat event was held Friday afternoon at Oak Gardens Place Senior Living Center in Altoona. Trick or treating, spooky treats, and hot cocoa were available to people of...
Onederful giveaway donates $10,000 back to community
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Valley automotive group is giving back. One Automotive donated a total of $10,000 towards three organizations. The group says they created the Onederful Giving Committee to give $10,000 back to the community every quarter. The three organizations honored this quarter are the Eau Claire Area School District for the Homeless Program, the Helpful Hearts Foundation, and Bob’s House for Dogs.
CVTG presents: “All My Sons”
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents Arthur Miller’s play, “All My Sons” November 3-13 at the Grand Theatre in Eau Claire. How far would a man go to protect his family, his interests, and his legacy?. Set in 1946 and based on...
Chippewa County law enforcement stepping up patrols with seatbelt enforcement grant
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they will be stepping up traffic enforcement during the remainder of 2022 through Sept. 2023. According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office is set to work with the police departments of Chippewa Falls, Cadott, Cornell and Stanley to increase patrol efforts and crack down on those that choose to operate without a seatbelt. The Sheriff’s Office along with other participating agencies have received a $50,000 Federal Seatbelt Enforcement Grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety intended to cover the cost of the extra patrol efforts.
Car control class teaches young drivers critical skills
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Young drivers are getting real-world driving experience in a safe environment. Mayo Clinic Health System and CVTC partnered up for a car control class. The class teaches teenagers to control their vehicle in different situations on a test track. Students practice driving exercises like emergency...
Health professions urge lead testing during National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - October 23-29 is National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, and health professionals are raising awareness about lead exposure in homes. Most lead exposure comes from paint traced with lead in older buildings. “We recommend that if you have a house built before 1978, you have the...
With some changes this election, what voters need to know
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The midterm election is less than two weeks away on Nov. 8. In some communities, voting has already started. A number of cases have been going through the court system that are impacting how you can vote. As the next election gets closer, here’s what you...
Family Support Center hosts open house for domestic violence program
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and community members got a chance to tour one center’s domestic violence program. The Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls hosted the open house. Staff members at the center say the goal is to bring awareness to domestic violence and to help community members learn more about the Family Support Center.
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding Huber walk away
RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a Rusk County Huber walk away. According to a media release from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, inmate Kevin Ramsey was released Thursday around 8:30 a.m. for a medical appointment in Ladysmith. Jail staff contacted the medical facility and confirmed Ramsey did not show up for the scheduled appointment. Ramsey was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, jeans and a baseball cap. The media release notes as a special feature that Ramsey only has one arm.
