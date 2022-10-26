ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panola County, TX

KTRE

Mineola ISD construction projects impacted by rising costs

NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Smith County to consider renaming emergency operations center after Judge Jack Skeen, Jr.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court will consider renaming the county’s emergency operations center after one of its longest-serving civil servants. Jack Skeen, Jr. has worked for Smith County and the State of Texas for more than 50 years, including as a city attorney for the City of Tyler, district attorney for Smith County and judge of the 241st District Court in Smith County. The resolution to do so will be proposed and voted on during the commissioners’ Tuesday meeting.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Longview’s Broughton Recreation Center almost open to public

Nacogdoches City Council holds special session to discuss funding of ‘top priority’ needs. The Nacogdoches City Council discussed funding for city projects during a special session on Thursday. This comes after a petition stopped the city from taking on debt without voter approval with certificate of obligations. Lawyers...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Texas House Dist. 6 incumbent Matt Schaefer discusses hopes for reelection

TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Pro Bono Week

LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

WebXtra: SFA homecoming parade features student organizations

Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow to allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. High school welding competition underway in Longview. Updated: 18 hours ago.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Memory Screenings

TYLER, TX
KTRE

Longview Fall Harvest Fest

Longview is wrapping up a $5.7 million project that brought upgrades and additional space to Broughton Recreation Center. Gregg County commissioners approve mobile command vehicle purchase with ARPA funds. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. The mobile unit is needed to replace the aging and obsolete unit currently used by Gregg...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Missing Timpson man safe, sheriff reports

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says that a missing man has been found safe. Earlier today, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they were trying to find Willie Daniel McGuire, 61, who was last seen leaving Nix Forestry, his place of employment, on October 14, 2022.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Drug Take Back

Area high school students paid a visit to LeTourneau University in Longview today to make sparks fly, but in a very controlled way. This welding competition paid off in scholarships and certifications for student welders. Lufkin police are looking for a man who attempted to rob Cash Now at 107...
LONGVIEW, TX
cbs19.tv

Hooked on East Texas: Skeeter Boats

KILGORE, Texas — East Texas is home to some of the best fishing lakes in the country. So it made sense, a half a century ago when a boat manufacturer relocated to the Piney Woods. Today, Skeeter Boats in Kilgore in celebrating its 75th anniversary. We got a sneak...
KILGORE, TX

