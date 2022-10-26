Read full article on original website
KTRE
Mineola ISD construction projects impacted by rising costs
Nacogdoches City Council holds special session to discuss funding of 'top priority' needs. The Nacogdoches City Council discussed funding for city projects during a special session on Thursday. This comes after a petition stopped the city from taking on debt without voter approval with certificate of obligations.
KLTV
Smith County to consider renaming emergency operations center after Judge Jack Skeen, Jr.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court will consider renaming the county’s emergency operations center after one of its longest-serving civil servants. Jack Skeen, Jr. has worked for Smith County and the State of Texas for more than 50 years, including as a city attorney for the City of Tyler, district attorney for Smith County and judge of the 241st District Court in Smith County. The resolution to do so will be proposed and voted on during the commissioners’ Tuesday meeting.
KTRE
Longview’s Broughton Recreation Center almost open to public
Lawyers...
KTRE
Texas House Dist. 6 incumbent Matt Schaefer discusses hopes for reelection
High school welding competition underway in Longview.
KTRE
New district attorney sworn in for San Augustine and Sabine County
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Paul Robbins of San Augustine was sworn in by 273rd district court judge James Payne on Wednesday. Robbins has had a career in law for the last 31 years. He said taking on two counties is a tremendous job and is up for the challenge.
KTRE
Pro Bono Week
Longview is wrapping up a $5.7 million project that brought upgrades and additional space to Broughton Recreation Center. Gregg County commissioners approve mobile command vehicle purchase with ARPA funds. The mobile unit is needed to replace the aging and obsolete unit currently used by Gregg...
KTRE
WebXtra: SFA homecoming parade features student organizations
Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow to allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs.
KTRE
Nacogdoches City Council holds special session to discuss funding of ‘top priority’ needs
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches City Council discussed funding for city projects during a special session on Thursday. This comes after a petition stopped the city from taking on debt without voter approval with certificate of obligations. The city’s budget for the next year was cut in half, leaving...
KTRE
East Texas Ag students show off creations, livestock at Harvest Festival
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Ag students from around East Texas are gathering this week for the 2022 Harvest Festival at the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview. There were plenty of livestock shown, as well as handmade projects from trailers to teeter totters, that were built from scratch. The Ag...
KTRE
Memory Screenings
Area high school students paid a visit to LeTourneau University in Longview today to make sparks fly, but in a very controlled way. This welding competition paid off in scholarships and certifications for student welders.
Over 2,000 without power as storms move across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Approximately 2,216 East Texans are without power as storms move through the area. KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops. The following is a list of current outages: Anderson County – 975 Angelina County – […]
5 arrested after Rusk County investigators recover stolen property from 3 East Texas counties
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Five people have been arrested after Rusk County investigators recovered multiple stolen items, such as sports memorabilia, a truck and trailer, from across three East Texas counties. The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said deputies responded to a recent home invasion robbery, where a...
KTRE
Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas holds hiring event as employment rate improves
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Employment rates in Deep East Texas are following an improving trend seen across Texas. Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas has data that shows the unemployment rate for each county: how many people are employed as well as unemployed and the number of people in the workforce.
KTRE
Longview Fall Harvest Fest
Longview is wrapping up a $5.7 million project that brought upgrades and additional space to Broughton Recreation Center. Gregg County commissioners approve mobile command vehicle purchase with ARPA funds. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. The mobile unit is needed to replace the aging and obsolete unit currently used by Gregg...
KTRE
Missing Timpson man safe, sheriff reports
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says that a missing man has been found safe. Earlier today, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they were trying to find Willie Daniel McGuire, 61, who was last seen leaving Nix Forestry, his place of employment, on October 14, 2022.
KTRE
Drug Take Back
Area high school students paid a visit to LeTourneau University in Longview today to make sparks fly, but in a very controlled way. This welding competition paid off in scholarships and certifications for student welders. Lufkin police are looking for a man who attempted to rob Cash Now at 107...
Friday Downpours Could Bring Up to 3 Inches of Rain to East Texas
Almost every county in Deep East Texas is under a burn ban (San Augustine is the only exception). If the current weather forecast holds true, some of those burn bans may be dropped before too long. A slow-moving system is expected to dump some needed precipitation across the Pineywoods throughout...
ketk.com
Man accused of attempting to rob Lufkin Cash Now in custody after manhunt in Nacogdoches County
UPDATE: The City of Lufkin has announced that authorities have arrested Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, of Houston. According to authorities, Richardson allegedly stole a vehicle and started a chase that ended in Garrison before he got out on foot and was later found. Richardson was booked into the Nacogdoches...
KLTV
Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off
Area high school students paid a visit to LeTourneau University in Longview today to make sparks fly, but in a very controlled way. This welding competition paid off in scholarships and certifications for student welders.
cbs19.tv
Hooked on East Texas: Skeeter Boats
KILGORE, Texas — East Texas is home to some of the best fishing lakes in the country. So it made sense, a half a century ago when a boat manufacturer relocated to the Piney Woods. Today, Skeeter Boats in Kilgore in celebrating its 75th anniversary. We got a sneak...
