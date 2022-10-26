Read full article on original website
That Dude!
3d ago
the repercussions of speeding is so much more than a ticket, slow down and drive safe! Maybe you don't want to live but others do!
Reply
18
SoUsay
3d ago
Thats what you get driver. Glad the person you hit is ok. Hope you have good insurance to pay for the guy’s truck. I wonder if your injured passenger asked you to stop. Maybe this will be a lesson to you.
Reply
6
Im Done
2d ago
Fix the road already!! So many people have died! And don’t give me this B.S. about speeding. The guy on the other side of the road was not speeding. They need to put a barrier in place to protect those that follow the rules from those that don’t, PERIOD!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise YouVince MartellacciClayton, CA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
California witness photographs UFO after object beamed light over local rooftopsRoger MarshStockton, CA
This Light Bulb Has Not Been Turned Off for Over 120 YearsAndrei TapalagaLivermore, CA
Have Some Fall Fun At Smith Family Farm in BrentwoodThomas SmithBrentwood, CA
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Northgate Drive in Manteca
On the evening of Saturday, October 22, 2022, officials in the Manteca area reported a fatal hit-and-run crash. The collision occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. at Tidewater Bike Path and Northgate Drive, Manteca PD reported. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in the Manteca Area. A preliminary report by the...
Big rig overturns in Fremont collision; Mowry Ave. traffic blocked
FREMONT -- A collision involving a big rig that overturned was blocking traffic in Fremont along Mowry Avenue Friday morning.Fremont police reported the crash at around 10:30 a.m. and said the southbound onramp to Interstate Highway 880 from westbound Mowry was closed and westbound traffic on Mowry reduced to one lane.The circumstances surrounding the crash and word of any injuries were not immediately available.Drivers were urged to avoid westbound Mowry Ave from Farwell Drive to I-880. The closure was expected to last about three hours.
ksro.com
Petaluma Man Identified as Fatality in Highway 101 Crash in Cotati
A 34-year-old Petaluma man is being identified as the man who died in a crash off Highway 101 in Cotati on Tuesday. Jesse Channell was traveling northbound on Highway 101 when he went across the right shoulder and crashed into a drainage culvert. He was ejected from his Harley and pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. CHP is still investigating and asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.
eastcountytoday.net
Traffic Crash Blocking Lanes on Vasco Road Thursday Morning
At 5:30 am Thursday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vehicle crash 3-miles south of Camino Diablo on Vasco Road. It was reported that a vehicle had swerved into oncoming traffic causing a t-bone collision with at least two vehicles involved. It’s unknown when the crash scene would be cleared.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
CHP investigating freeway shooting on 99 near Fruitridge Road
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – On October 27th, 2022, at approximately 9:44 PM, Sacramento CHP. Communications received notification that “ShotSpotter” had received notification of shots. fired that occurred within the vicinity of SR-99 near Fruitridge Road. An additional call. from a witness advised that a silver sedan also spun...
sftimes.com
Girl hit by 5 vehicles in I-680 fatal crash
A 16-year-old girl was killed in a crash on October 3 after she was struck by five vehicles. The California Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash. The incident happened on I-680 southbound south of Jackson Avenue before 12:37 a.m. According to CHP, the girl ran in front of a GMC Canyon and was fatally hit.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Crash on Southbound I-5 and Eight Mile Road in Stockton
On the early morning of Tuesday, October 25, 2022, officials in the Stockton area confirmed a fatal car crash on I-5. The traffic collision was reported around 2:20 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 in the vicinity of the Eight Mile Road offramp, CHP traffic officers said. Details on the Fatal...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Crash in Napa County Hospitalizes Two People
Two People Injured in Highway 29 Two-Vehicle Crash. A two-vehicle crash in Napa County near Yountville on October 21 caused the hospitalization of two people. The accident happened on Highway 29 northbound near Hoffman Lane around 9:05 p.m. One of the people involved in the collision suffered major injuries, and two were transported to a hospital.
Video shows driver hitting grandma, toddler in SJ; neighbors worry about speeding cars on Halloween
Miraculously, the 3-year-old only suffered a bump and a scratch, while the 68-year-old grandmother suffered broken ribs and shoulders. With that shocking surveillance footage, neighbors are concerned about those who will be out and about, trick-or-treating and celebrating Halloween.
L.A. Weekly
Robert Green Arrested after DUI Crash on 24th Avenue [San Francisco, CA]
Woman Killed, Another Injured in Pedestrian Accident on Santiago Street. SAN FRANCISCO, CA (October 27, 2022) – Monday morning, police arrested. Robert Green following a fatal DUI crash on 24th Avenue. The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. near the intersection of 24th Avenue and Santiago Street. According to the investigators, the driver, Green, hit the two victims who were out for a walk in the neighborhood. When first responders arrived to the site of the collision, officials declared a female pedestrian dead at the scene. Meanwhile, another person sustained life-threatening injuries. Medics then transported her to a local hospital for treatment. Following the crash, 47-year-old Robert Green of Hayward remained at the scene and was later arrested for multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter and DUI.
Passenger killed in crash on Elverta Road in Antelope
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – One person has died after a crash in Antelope early Wednesday morning.California Highway Patrol says a driver crashed into a tree on Elverta Road, near Quiet Knolls Drive, just after 2 a.m.A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say. The driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Sacramento deputies investigating a car-to-car shooting near 47th Avenue
SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Sheriff's Office is investigating a car-to-car shooting that sent one man to the hospital.According to the Sheriff's Office, their Shotspotter was activated just before 1 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and 48th Avenue. "It's almost like a nightmare sometimes when you hear about these crazy incidents," said Julian Jeffrey, who lives in the neighborhood where the shooting happened."Bullets don't have any names on them. So you know, just because you got a quarrel with somebody or whatever is going on. I mean, there's tons of innocent people around regardless of what's going on."A man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, and details about the other car involved are not available at this time.
Catalytic converter thieves busted in routine San Ramon traffic stop
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects in a van that had burglary tools and a cut catalytic converter inside were arrested in a routine traffic stop in San Ramon Thursday morning, according to a tweet from San Ramon PD. SRPD officers pulled a van over at around 3:15 a.m. Thursday morning for expired tags, […]
Motorcyclist killed after losing control and crashing on Highway 101 in Petaluma
PETALUMA (CBS SF) -- A motorcyclist was killed after losing control of his bike and crashing on Highway 101, in Petaluma, according to the California Highway Patrol.It happened Tuesday at 1:11 p.m., north of Pepper Road exit, according to Santa Rosa CHP.Investigators said the biker was traveling northbound and veered sharply, losing control of his Harley-Davidson. The bike went across the right shoulder and crashed into a drainage culvert, ejecting the biker several feet.Emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity has not been released, pending notification of the next of kin.CHP Santa Rosa asks anyone with more information to contact their office at (707) 588-1400.
ca.gov
Various overnight lane closures scheduled on Interstate 80 between Vacaville and Fairfield starting on Oct. 31 starting at 8:00 P.M.
(Maximum Enforcement in Construction Work Zone; Speed Limit is 55 MPH) (SOLANO COUNTY)—Caltrans has scheduled various overnight lane closures along Interstate 80(I-80) through Vacaville and Fairfield to allow crews to restripe and place temporary concrete barriers also known as K-Rail along the mainline starting on the week of Oct. 31 through Nov. 15.
1 dead after broad daylight car-to-car shooting in south Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Deputies say the person hurt in a broad daylight car-to-car shooting in south Sacramento on Thursday has died. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says they got a two-round ShotSpotter activation along the 6400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Just minutes later, a passerby called to report seeing someone inside a crashed car that appeared to have been shot. Deputies responded to the scene and found one man sitting inside his car that had crashed into a fence. The man had been shot at least once and deputies started life-saving measures before medics arrived. The man was then rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries hours later, the sheriff's office says. Detectives have now taken over the investigation. While they already determined that a car-to-car shooting had occurred, no information about the other vehicle – or what possibly led up to the shooting – has been released. Authorities have not yet released the name of the man who was killed.
Multiple cars torched in San Leandro parking lot
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) – Multiple cars were reportedly on fire in an underground parking garage in San Leandro on Tuesday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department reported at 10:40 p.m. The parking lot is part of an apartment complex on Hays Street. Alameda Fire said that “multiple” cars had been burning but the blaze […]
Four Bay Area men arrested in SLO on burglary-related charges
Four people from the Bay Area, who police say were found with tools used to steal catalytic converters, were arrested in San Luis Obispo early Friday morning.
AOL Corp
Suspect in girlfriend's murder kills himself in Northern California jail hours after arrest, authorities say
A 73-year-old man who was arrested Friday on suspicion of orchestrating his girlfriend's murder killed himself in a Northern California jail, authorities said. Nelson Chia of Oakland was arrested more than two months after Lili Xu, 60, was shot and killed in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood. Chia was booked...
CBS News
Pedestrian hit and killed in South Sacramento
Detectives and CSI personnel are looking for clues leading them to the hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian in South Sacramento on Thursday. The crash happened along Fruitridge Road near Power Inn Road.
Comments / 10