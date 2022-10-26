Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
PCM freshman runner does the unthinkable
MONROE, Iowa — Prairie City Monroe freshman cross-country runner, Abi Teeter, runs 30 to 40 miles a week with a lung disorder called cystic fibrosis. Cystic fibrosis is a disorder that causes mucus to build up in the lungs, digestive tract, and other areas of the body. Running helps...
KCCI.com
Oklahoma deals Cyclones fifth straight loss
AMES, Iowa — Saturday was a chance for the rested Cyclones to bounce back with a big win at home. Instead, the offense came up short once again and the visiting Oklahoma Sooners walked out of Jack Trice Stadium with a 27-13 win. ISU (3-5, 0-5 Big 12) has now lost five straight games and remains winless in conference play. OU improved to 5-3, 2-3 in the Big 12.
KCCI.com
Warming into the 70s by next week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Our mild and very temperature weather pattern continues over the course of the next week. Plenty of sunshine is on tap with above average temperatures to round out the weekend into the first part of next week. 70s are expected starting on Tuesday into Thursday. Normal for this time of year is 57, and we will be well above that in the coming days.
AdWeek
Des Moines Anchor Jackie Schmillen Out at WOI
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Longtime morning anchor Jackie Schmillen is out at Des Moines, Iowa ABC affiliate WOI. The Des Moines Register said there are no...
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
kiow.com
Progress Report on Construction of Large Wind Farm in North-Central Iowa
Officials say a large wind farm in north-central Iowa is on schedule to be complete in a few months. Denny Monge is the project engineer for the Great Pathfinder Wind project in Hamilton and Boone counties, where construction started this summer. Monge says construction of the tall turbines is almost...
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist in hospital after Friday night crash south of Ankeny
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle rider has been hospitalized following a crash on Friday night. Iowa State Patrol says it happened at around 7:15 p.m. They say the motorcycle rider rear-ended a vehicle on I-80 westbound on the northside of Des Moines. The motorcycle rider was taken to...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Man Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize
Leslie Spaur, 69, from Knoxville, won a $300,000 lottery prize. Spaur won the 10th prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Win Big” scratch game. The ticket was purchased at Kline’s Quick Time. He bought a couple of tickets; one of Spaur’s tickets won $10 and another ticket was a $300,000 winner.
KCCI.com
High winds cause wonky road lines in this Iowa town
MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa — The weather caused a street painting slip-up in Mitchellville. There are new wobbly lines on Northwest Sixth Street. The city said a few weeks ago that the company they hired did the work on a very windy day. Where buildings blocked the wind, the lines are...
KCCI.com
Police: Anonymous threat made toward Iowa school
NEWTON, Iowa — An anonymous threat was made online Thursday night toward a Newton school, KCCI confirmed Friday morning. The district's superintendent said the threat mentioned Berg Middle School. Police are investigating. There will be extra security at all Newton schools today, but most specifically at Berg. Students are...
theperrynews.com
Trucks collide south of Tyson factory Friday morning
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Two pickup trucks collided Friday morning on Iowa Highway 141 on Perry’s west side. One driver is being examined at this hour by the Dallas County EMS but does not appear to have life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred about 5:45 a.m. just east of I...
KCCI.com
Construction underway in Iowa on one of most accessible waterfront parks in the US
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Construction is now underway on what's being called one of the most accessible waterfront parks in the country. Polk County Conservation broke ground Wednesday afternoon at Easter Lake on the new Athene North Shore Recreation Area. It will include ramps to allow people with limited...
Friends, family come together to harvest fields of Iowa farmer who passed from cancer
It was a sad day for some in the agriculture community when they learned that friend and neighbor Paul Baker had lost his battle with cancer.
KCCI.com
Shots fired east of Drake campus
DES MOINES, Iowa — Shots from a pellet gun or small caliber weapon were fired east of the Drake University campus Friday afternoon, according to police. A bullet hole could be seen in the glass of a business at 2420 University Ave. No injuries were reported. Police said the...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCCI.com
Editorial: Steps should be taken now to improve safety in Court Avenue Entertainment District
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines has been on a two-plus decade growth path. Look around and you can see the work that's been done to focus on quality of life. We see it in the green space being developed. We see it in the development of restaurants, entertainment and arts venues. Maybe that's why it's been so disappointing to see what's happening to one of those core areas of focus – the Court Avenue Entertainment District.
KCCI.com
Creston community comes together to harvest 5 farm fields in one day for grieving family
CRESTON, Iowa — Dozens of Iowa farmers came together in Union County to harvest 550 acres in a single day. It happened just one week after Paul Baker of Creston unexpectedly died at the age of 66. Five fields at the Baker farm needed work, and Baker's friends readily...
KCCI.com
Nevada's Ben Franklin store to close in November
NEVADA, Iowa — The Ben Franklin store in Nevada has announced that it is closing in mid-November. It is one of the last remaining Ben Franklins in the state and thesecond of the long-time chain that will be closing soon in central Iowa. Manager Sheila Smith says she has...
KCCI.com
Iowa woman believes she was misled by Catholic newspaper
DES MOINES, Iowa — A newspaper delivered to Marsha Mazour on Wednesday has her hot under the collar. "It said Iowa Catholic Tribune, "said Mazour, who says she feels misled. She initially thought it was from, or at least connected to, the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines. After reading...
Permanent bracelets come to Des Moines jewelry shops
Step aside, friendship bracelets. If you want to prove you're really "best friends forever," the latest jewelry trend "permanent bracelets" can do the trick.What's happening: Minimalist gold bracelets are customized for your wrist and then laser welded shut without a clasp on them, said Ellen Martinson, owner of Leona Ruby in the East Village.They've become symbolically popular to do with friends, significant others and family members, thanks to TikTok.Zoom in: The bracelets at Martinson's store are made of 14kt gold with different chain options and charms starting at $98.They're meant to be simple in design so they don't clash with any outfits.Yes, but: If you really need to take it off, the bracelet can be snipped with scissors and you can bring in the chain to get it welded again, Martinson said.Book an appointment: You can find the bracelets at Leona Ruby, Fuzed Jewelry and Christopher's Jewelry.
