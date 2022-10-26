Eiliv E. Ellefson, age 42, of Viroqua, WI, went to join his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 following an automobile accident. In keeping with his generous nature, Eiliv was able to help others by giving the gift of life as an organ and tissue donor. He was born in Viroqua, WI, on November 27, 1979, the son of Rev. Elmer and Joann (Stebbins) Ellefson. He graduated from.

VIROQUA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO