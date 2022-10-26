Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Sits against southpaw
Marsh will sit for Game 2 of the World Series against the Astros on Saturday. Marsh hits the bench in favor of Matt Vierling as Houston sends lefty Framber Valdez to the mound to try to even the series. Marsh could still make an appearance off the bench, particularly if Vierling is set to face a right-handed reliever later in the game.
CBS Sports
Blues' Josh Leivo: Returned to AHL
Leivo was sent to AHL Springfield on Saturday, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Leivo was the odd man out as the Blues activated Pavel Buchnevich (lower body) from injured reserve. Leivo has gone pointless in three games for St. Louis this season.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Sticking in St. Louis
Arenado elected to opt into the remaining five years of his contract with the Cardinals on Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Arenado had the option to test the market heading into his age-32 season, but he evidently felt as though he wasn't going to do better than the five years and $144 million he has remaining on his current deal. He's coming off a season in which he hit .293/.358/.533 (good for a career-best 151 wRC+) while playing excellent defense, but his age may have made it tough to beat an already lofty salary. The decision is largely a hit to Arenado's long-term fantasy value, as it keeps him in one of the league's more pitcher-friendly parks for the foreseeable future, though he'll at least remain a part of a solid lineup that's helped him eclipse 100 RBI in back-to-back seasons.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Out indefinitely
Atkinson (upper body) is out indefinitely, according to Bill Meltzer of NHL.com. Atkinson has yet to resume skating and has not seen any action this season. Coach John Tortorella said that his upper-body injury took a turn for the worse and that Atkinson is not close to a return at this time.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Keeps on helping
Barzal was credited with two assists during a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday. Barzal, who has five helpers during his past three appearances, continued his season-long assist assault. All nine of the 25-year-old center's points this season have come via an assist. Barzal, who added three shots, two hits, and a plus-2 rating against the Hurricanes, was credited with helpers on Oliver Wahlstrom's first-period goal and Josh Bailey's milestone marker, connecting on the game-winner during his 1,000th career game.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Hits bench against lefty
Stott will sit for Game 2 of the World Series against the Astros on Saturday. Stott hits the bench against lefty Framber Valdez, with Edmundo Sosa starting at shortstop. He could be an option off the bench against a right-handed reliever or as a defensive replacement.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Remains sidelined
Atkinson (upper body) has yet to resume skating, per Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now. Atkinson has yet to make his season debut with the Flyers as he looks to work his way back from the pre-season injury. The veteran winger logged 23 goals and 27 assists in 73 games last year in Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Suffers another defeat
Andersen stopped 26 of 31 shots during a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday. Andersen allowed four goals over the final 24 minutes Friday, suffering the loss. The 33-year-old netminder yielded the eventual game-winning goal to Josh Bailey, who was playing in his 1,000th career NHL game. Andersen (3-2-0), who went 35-14-3 last season, has dropped two of his past three starts.
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Gets eye surgery
Bellinger underwent successful surgery Friday to address damage to his septum as well as fractures on the lower window of his left eye socket, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Surgery was ordered up for the rookie tight end after he suffered the injury when he was poked in the eye...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Struggles shooting in blowout win
Jokic totaled 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 win over the Jazz. Denver didn't need Jokic to shoot well to secure a blowout victory over the Jazz, and he still produced well as a rebounder and passer despite limited action. With the return of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter this season, the two-time MVP's shot attempts are down. He's taking just 11.8 field goals per game compared to last year's mark of 17.7.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Reps capped Friday
Hurst (groin/ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic. Hurst has appeared on Bengals injury reports since Week 3 with the groin issue yet hadn't missed any time, but the fact that he's dealing with an ankle concern in addition to the former injury could make gaining clearance for Monday's game in Cleveland a bit tougher. Even if Hurst is limited Saturday in the Bengals' final practice of the week, there's a good chance he'll at least take a questionable tag into Monday rather than being ruled out in advance. Mitchell Wilcox would be the next man up for reps at tight end if Hurst ends up sitting out the Week 8 contest.
CBS Sports
Astros' Trey Mancini: Heads to bench
Mancini will be on the bench for Game 2 of the World Series against the Phillies, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Mancini is struggling significantly at the plate this postseason, going hitless in 16 at-bats. Aledmys Diaz will take his place in the lineup, starting in left field and pushing Yordan Alvarez to the designated hitter spot.
Coach Tyronn Lue on Clippers: 'Sky is not falling'
The Clippers have lost three in a row after a 2-0 start as Kawhi Leonard and Marcus Morris Sr. missed the last two games. Tyronn Lue is not panicking.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Produces three points
Kane scored a goal and added two assists during a 6-5 loss to the Oilers on Thursday. Kane, who has seven points during his past three appearances, continued his habit of torching the Oilers. The 2007 No. 1 overall draft pick has collected 62 career points against the Oilers, the most among active skaters. Kane's third-period goal briefly tied the game at 5-5. Kane generated a team-high six shots in 22:26 of ice time against the Oilers. He dressed for his 1,114th career game Thursday, tying Brent Seabrook for third most in team history.
CBS Sports
Cowboys set for NFL rarity: Dallas game against Bears will feature jersey situation that almost never happens
Whenever you watch an NFL game, it almost always consists of one team wearing a white uniform playing against another team that's wearing a colored uniform, but that won't be the case on Sunday in Dallas. For the Cowboys game against the Bears, the NFL has given its approval for...
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Solid in win
Love closed Friday's 132-123 overtime win over the Celtics with nine points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds in 21 minutes. Love failed to record at least seven rebounds for the first time this season, but his nine points marked his second-highest total through five contests. His production is creeping away from fantasy relevance, but the 34-year-old maintains a subtle impact off the bench for the Cavaliers. Cleveland holds a plus-19.7 point differential when Love is on the floor.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Escaped major injury
The shoulder injury that Andrews suffered in Thursday's 27-22 win over Tampa Bay is minor, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Andrews entered the game with a nagging knee issue, but he was ultimately forced out after suffering a shoulder injury early in the second quarter. The exact diagnosis remains unclear, but the Ravens will have nine days off prior to their Week 9 matchup against the Saints so there's a chance he misses no additional time. Andrews managed three receptions for 33 yards prior to his exit.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Shines with expanded opportunity
Likely brought in six of seven targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 27-22 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night. Mark Andrews exited the game early with a shoulder injury, and Likely took advantage to produce a co-team-high reception tally, a team-leading yardage total and his first NFL touchdown on a 10-yard go-ahead scoring grab at the end of the third quarter. Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports Andrews' shoulder injury is considered minor, but perhaps Likely's production with the extra opportunity can earn him a bump in targets beginning with a Week 9 road matchup versus the Saints on Monday night, Nov. 7.
CBS Sports
Titans' Nate Davis: Ready to return
Davis (foot) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans. Davis missed two consecutive games with the foot injury, but he'll return after logging limited practices throughout the week. He should return to his typical role as the Titans' top right guard.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Derek Hill: Clears waivers
Hill cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. After being designated for assignment by Seattle on Wednesday, Hill will now have to put on a bit more of a show in Triple-A in order to make it back onto the club's roster. He slashed .229/.296/.401 over 255 plate appearances in Triple-A last season, but ended the season hot with a .828 OPS during September.
