Portsmouth, October 26 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏐 games in Portsmouth.
The Booker T. Washington High School volleyball team will have a game with I. C. Norcom High School on October 26, 2022, 13:00:00.
Booker T. Washington High School
I. C. Norcom High School
October 26, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Booker T. Washington High School volleyball team will have a game with I. C. Norcom High School on October 26, 2022, 14:30:00.
Booker T. Washington High School
I. C. Norcom High School
October 26, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Volleyball
The King's Fork High School volleyball team will have a game with Manor High School on October 26, 2022, 15:00:00.
King's Fork High School
Manor High School
October 26, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
The King's Fork High School volleyball team will have a game with Manor High School on October 26, 2022, 16:30:00.
King's Fork High School
Manor High School
October 26, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Volleyball
