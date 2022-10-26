ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth, October 26 High School 🏐 Game Notice

There are 4 high school 🏐 games in Portsmouth.

The Booker T. Washington High School volleyball team will have a game with I. C. Norcom High School on October 26, 2022, 13:00:00.

Booker T. Washington High School
I. C. Norcom High School
October 26, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Booker T. Washington High School volleyball team will have a game with I. C. Norcom High School on October 26, 2022, 14:30:00.

Booker T. Washington High School
I. C. Norcom High School
October 26, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Volleyball

The King's Fork High School volleyball team will have a game with Manor High School on October 26, 2022, 15:00:00.

King's Fork High School
Manor High School
October 26, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The King's Fork High School volleyball team will have a game with Manor High School on October 26, 2022, 16:30:00.

King's Fork High School
Manor High School
October 26, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Volleyball

