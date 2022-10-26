ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holliston, MA

Bridgewater, October 26 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Bridgewater.

The Holliston High School volleyball team will have a game with Bridgewater-Raynham Reg High School on October 26, 2022, 13:00:00.

Holliston High School
Bridgewater-Raynham Reg High School
October 26, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Holliston High School volleyball team will have a game with Bridgewater-Raynham Reg High School on October 26, 2022, 14:30:00.

Holliston High School
Bridgewater-Raynham Reg High School
October 26, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inquirer and Mirror

Football overmatched against Falmouth in 40-0 loss

(Oct. 27, 2022) Falmouth spoiled the football team’s homecoming game Saturday as the Clippers ran away from the Whalers 40-0 to drop Nantucket to 0-7 on the season. Falmouth scored touchdowns and two-point conversions on its first two drives and held the Whalers to just 22 yards of offense and two first downs for the entire game. The Clippers added two more touchdowns in the second quarter and another two scores in the second half.
NANTUCKET, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth

One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
WEYMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

This Route 24 On-Ramp Is by Far the Sketchiest and Most-Dangerous in Fall River

If you were to ask me my honest opinion on the drivers of the SouthCoast, Fall River doesn't sit too well on the rankings. This past week alone, I've been in and out of the "We'll Try" city running errands and checking off meetings on my to-do list. Coincidentally, both were up near B.C.C.'s campus, which meant I had to risk it all on the way home when it came down to one specific highway ramp.
FALL RIVER, MA
CBS Boston

A look at the "weirdness" of the Bridgewater Triangle

BRIDGEWATER - Have you ever heard of the Bridgewater Triangle?It's a 200 square mile so-called paranormal vortex with 3 points in Abington, Rehoboth and Freetown. And inside? The communities of Taunton, Raynham, Berkley, Dighton, Brockton, Easton and Bridgewater.So why is it called the triangle? Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman came up with the nickname back in 1983."The Bridgewater Triangle, I think per square foot we've got more weirdness here than the Bermuda Triangle could hold a candle to, and the reason of course is so much history," author and podcaster Jeff Belanger told WBZ-TV.Belanger met us recently inside the triangle...
BRIDGEWATER, MA
firefighternation.com

Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran

Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Epic Indoor Tubing Is Back At Jordan’s Enchanted Village

Everyone was raving about the indoor tubing at Jordan's Furniture last winter and of course, the furniture store is bringing it back for an all new season of festive fun at the Enchanted Village. No real surprise that the 72-foot long indoor tube slides will be back for another season,...
AVON, MA
high-profile.com

Ground Broken on Industrial Development in Wrentham

Wrentham, MA – Lincoln Property Company (LPC), in partnership with Stockbridge, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on a speculative 176,800sf warehouse at 404 Green St. in Wrentham. When completed, the Class A industrial facility will be located just one mile from Interstate 495 and...
WRENTHAM, MA
capecod.com

Several evaluated after head-on crash in front of Upper Cape Tech School

BOURNE – Several people were evaluated after a reported head-on crash in Bourne shortly before 6:30 PM. The crash happened on Sandwich Road in front of Upper Cape Regional Technical School. The impact left one vehicle in a ditch. About a half-dozen people were evaluated at the scene. All declined to go to the hospital. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area including a backup into the State Police Rotary. The collision is under investigation by Bourne Police.
BOURNE, MA
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy