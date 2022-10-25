ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope Hicks meets with the January 6 committee: Trump aide testifies to panel after telling president to move on from the 2020 election loss in the final days of his presidency

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.S. Political Reporter
 3 days ago

Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks is expected to testify before the House January 6 committee Tuesday.

CNN reported that Hicks, 34, previously sat for an 'informal' interview with the panel, but the formal one will take place sometime today, just days after Trump was given a formal subpoena.

Thus far, she hasn't been spotted by Capitol Hill reporters.

A number of books about Trumpworld have depicted Hicks as one of members of the ex-president's inner circle who informed him he lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

'Look sir, I'm sorry,' she told him. 'You're not going to be able to win it back. There's no way for you to win,' Hick informed Trump on November 9, the Monday after the election, according to the book, I Alone Can Fix It.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gUx9B_0imkNOUS00
Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks is expected to testify before the House January 6 committee Tuesday. She's photographed in February 2018 when she was called to testify before the House Intelligence Committee 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eqf9M_0imkNOUS00
Hope Hicks (right) was a prominent figure in Trumpworld, working for President Donald Trump's (left) business empire, and as his campaign press secretary, communications director and counselor to the president off-and-on for a number of years 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGBWd_0imkNOUS00
A number of books about Trumpworld have depicted Hope Hicks (left) told former President Donald Trump (right) - seen at church together in Las Vegas in October 2020 - that he lost the election 

The major networks called the race for Biden two days before.

The authors, Carol D. Loennig and Philip Rucker, reported Trump that pushed back with: 'People are telling me about all the evidence.'

Hicks quit her White House position days before Biden's inauguration, though said it wasn't in protest over the January 6 Capitol attack, which prompted a mass resignation.

Hicks was a fixture in Trumpworld even before Trump won the White House.

A former model, she worked under Ivanka Trump at the Trump Organization before filling the role of 2016 campaign press secretary.

She then was brought into the White House after Trump was sworn-in in 2017 with the title Director of Strategic Communications.

After Anthony Scaramucci's short but memorable stint as communications director, Hicks was made acting communications director and then promoted to the job full-time in September 2017 - making her the youngest person to ever fill the role.

Hicks left the White House for two years to work Fox Corporation, but returned as a counselor to the president as Trump was vying for re-election in 2020.

Despite pushing that the election fraud claims were false, Hicks seemingly remains in Trump's good graces.

She was spotted at Mar-a-Lago with the ex-president in April, according to reporting from The Washington Post.

'We love Hope!' the ex-president is quoted as saying.

Hicks had pushed Trump to support Pennsylvania Senate candidate David McCormick, who she was advising.

Trump decided to go with the more prominent name and backed television personality, Dr. Mehmet Oz, in the pivotal race.

