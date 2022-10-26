Read full article on original website
Dundy County-Stratton host Johnson-Brock in 8-man playoffs
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Dundy County-Stratton defeated Johnson-Brock Friday in the 8-man playoffs 48-8. Both teams got off to a hot start, scoring on their first drive, but that’s where the offense stopped for the Eagles, as the Tigers would pull away in the first half, and cruise to the victory to move into the third round of the D2 playoffs.
Wallace faces Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in the first round of the D6 Playoffs
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The sixteenth-seeded Wallace Wildcats face the top-seeded Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs in the first round of the D6 Playoffs. To cap off the regular season, the Wildcats faced Arthur County and lost 71-40 to end the regular season with a record of 4-4. Wallace falls to Hastings Saint Cecilia by a final score of 77-31 and will end their season with a 4-5 overall record.
Sandhill-Thedford Knights vs Central Valley Cougars
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s the second round of 8-man football, and this game was a good one. Both teams are coming in with 8-1 records so far and are looking to advance to the next round. Starting in the first quarter, the Cougars were up 6-0 with...
North Platte hosts Creighton Prep for the first round of the Class A Playoffs
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The sixth-seeded North Platte Bulldogs host the eleventh-seeded Creighton Prep Junior Jays for the first round of the Class A Playoffs. To cap off the regular season, the Dawgs defeated the Papillion-LaVista Monarchs 36-29 to end the regular season with a 6-3 record. North Platte...
Hitchcock County hosts Humphrey St. Francis in 8-man playoffs
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hitchcock County took care of business Friday as they defeated 15 seed Humphrey St. Francis 52-0. The Falcons scored early and often as they dominated the game against the Flyers racking up nearly 300 yards of rushing offense. Hitchcock County will travel to take on Elm...
Saint Pats hosts Sandy Creek for the second round of the Class D1 Playoffs
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The top-seeded Irish host the sixteenth-seeded Sandy Creek Cougars in the second round of the Class D1 Playoffs. In round one, the Irish hosted the sixteenth seed Elkhorn Valley and won 56-24. Sandy Creek in round one faced four-seed Sandhills Valley and won 24-18. Saint Pats will get the 50-14 win over Sandy Creek to continue on to the third round of the D1 Playoffs and improve to 10-0 on the season.
McCook hosts Broken Bow in C1 Playoffs
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The McCook Bison kept their perfect season going as they defeated Broken Bow 42-14 Friday evening. The Indians started strong taking over seven and a half minutes off the clock on their first drive as they scored on a Connor Wells touchdown. The Bison answered back quickly and often as it was the Gomez-Wilson show, Jacob grabbing the first Bison touchdown, while Lucas would add his own less than two minutes later. The Bison never looked back as they took the victory.
Friday Night Sports Hero: Bryn McNair
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Bryn McNair is a three-sport athlete at Chase County High School, competing on the volleyball court, the basketball court, and the track for the Longhorns. During her senior volleyball season, she helped the Horns to a 16-16 record. And while she won’t be stepping back out on the court as a Longhorn, she will take the court as a Maverick starting next fall. McNair has committed to play Division I volleyball at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
Half of Nebraska, 91.6% of Lincoln County in two worst drought categories
The majority of Nebraska, along with almost all of Lincoln County, now falls into one of the U.S. Drought Monitor’s two worst drought categories. Despite getting its first measurable rainfall in 20 days Thursday, North Platte likely will remain dry and mostly sunny as November begins next week, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
Platte River Asylum Haunted House opens in Ogallala
OGALLALA, Neb. (KNOP) - The Platte River Asylum Haunted House is now open in Ogallala. It will be open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For those 10 or older, the cost of admission is $10, for anyone younger it is $5. Proceeds will go towards preventing polio.
North Platte second Nebraska city to deploy high-tech license plate readers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Flock Safety announced there will be another Nebraska city using their license plate readers. The company said that in Kearney, law enforcement reported the original trial of the Flock Safety license plate readers had resulted in two felony arrests and five misdemeanor arrests made, four stolen vehicle recoveries, and one follow-up on a possible domestic violence/physical disturbance report and other reports.
A ‘treat’ of a forecast is in store this Halloween Weekend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- As Halloween creeps upon us, it looks like it will be a “treat” this year instead of a “trick”, like we saw this time last year. The reason why we are going to see a spooktacular weekend is because of a...
Cool and mostly cloudy Thursday; Sunny and not so creepy Halloween weekend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cool and cloudy day Wednesday, that trend will mostly continue into the day Thursday with a “treat” coming Halloween Weekend. A disturbance to our south will be moving towards the southeast during the day Thursday and this will continue to allow...
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Blue!
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - KNOP is proud to present a new segment we have spent a long time working on. With lots of love and fur in the North Platte community, we wanted to shine a light on great pets looking for a home. For our first week we...
Great Plains Health holds active shooter drill
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - An active shooter drill commenced at the North Platte Health Pavilion Friday night. The drill consisted of officers from the North Platte Police Department, North Platte Fire and Rescue, North Platte Sheriff’s department and the Nebraska State Patrol. The purpose is to test the...
North Platte Police Department gives Halloween safety tips for parents and trick-or-treaters
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte Police Department offered tips for how you and your family can stay safe this Halloween, and keep your decorations safe at home. NPPD said to make sure that your kids are always with someone when they are out trick-or-treating on Halloween, and if you can’t personally be there with them to make sure that they have a buddy or group that they are with.
North Platte police install license plate reading cameras to 'help solve crime'
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte Police Department has announced that they will be installing Automated License Plate Reading (ALPR) cameras in strategic areas around the city to solve and reduce crime. The cameras are built by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company that helps neighborhoods, communities, and law enforcement work together to fight crime.
