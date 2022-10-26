ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Funny Thing
3d ago

Yeah ! Because that’s what struggling businesses need right now. People wake up ! Vote Republican !

gigharbornow.org

City plans to buy 24 acres adjacent to Cushman Trail

The city of Gig Harbor hopes to close next week on the purchase of 24 acres of land off Burnham Drive, adjacent to the Cushman Trail. The city plans to pay for the property by issuing a 10-year private placement bond for $4.2 million. But city Finance Director Dave Rodenbach...
GIG HARBOR, WA
KING 5

Highline voters will decide on bond to rebuild three schools

SEATAC, Wash. — The buildings at Tyee High School are rundown and outdated, according to Assistant Principal Don Miller. "What takes priority, right, like power and heat so our students can learn or a hole in the ceiling?" Miller asked. This building is where 15-year-old Jurnee Robinson is every...
SEATAC, WA
thejoltnews.com

Experience Olympia asking for the public’s thoughts on Community Management Plan

Experience Olympia & Beyond is asking community members to provide feedback on its draft Community Management Plan (CMP) for its Thurston Beautiful Byway project. “The Thurston Bountiful Byway is a 60-mile loop tour covering rural Thurston County, promoting the agricultural aspects of the region, including farms, farmers markets selling local products, and businesses sourcing from local farms,” explained Experience Olympia & Beyond in its press statement.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KING 5

New Greenwood crosswalk among series of efforts toward pedestrian safety improvements

SEATTLE — Greenwood neighbors celebrated the launch of a new crosswalk at Greenwood and 83rd Saturday, noting it as a milestone that was years in the making. "It's the main gateway North and South, it was a really tough crossing and ultimately we have people that pull into the bakery and post office and library and lots of kids going to school so, lots of cross traffic and lots of traffic all over," Northwest Greenways volunteer Lisa McCrummen said. "There's an advocacy piece of proposing we get crosswalks and ultimately it ended up getting proposed in 2019 and then COVID and other things took precedence, so we've waited a long time to get here and it's fantastic we got here."
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Office building in Tacoma to be converted into apartments

TACOMA, Wash. — A new location has opened up in downtown Tacoma to serve as housing: a 10-story building on Pacific Avenue that used to be the site of DaVita Inc. The building has stood empty since last year, when DaVita Inc moved its staff of 500 people out to relocate to Federal Way.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Seattle mayor releases 'One Seattle Graffiti Plan'

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced his plan to address what he's calling a surge in graffiti seen in the city. The "One Seattle Graffiti Plan" is intended to help beautify the city, as well as increase enforcement. It would also increase space for public art through the "Many Hands Art Initiative."
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans

Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Renters are gaining the upper hand in Burien

Renters in Burien are gaining ground and both Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin, hosts of the Gee and Ursula Show, have mixed feelings about it. The Burien City Council added some new rental housing protections recently, with new rules tightening safeguards for renters so they can’t get evicted without reason. The council also requires 120 days’ notice for rent hikes over 3% and 180 days for increases over 10%.
BURIEN, WA
KING 5

King County looks to double conservation property tax

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County voters will decide on a proposed property tax increase that would restore funding to a conservation program. King County Proposition 1 will appear on the November general election ballot. If approved by voters, it would restore its conservation futures tax in 2023 at a rate of 6.25 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or an estimated $21.75 more per year.
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Passes Ordinance Banning Homeless Encampments on County Land

After a marathon meeting with about two hours of questions and comments from the public in where many were in support and some were opposed, the Lewis County commissioners on Tuesday voted 3-0 to approve an ordinance prohibiting unauthorized camping on county land and to adopt a resolution for homeless encampment removals and site clean ups.
KING 5

Seattle on-street parking rate changes take effect Monday

SEATTLE — New on-street parking rates went into effect at several locations across Seattle on Monday. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) said 36 rates changed Monday out of a total of 90 locations and times. Parking rates stayed the same or decreased at around two-thirds of the locations...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
PUYALLUP, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
Seattle local news

