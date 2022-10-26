ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Volleyball: Century clinches WDA regular season title with a sweep of the Demons

By Phil Benotti
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

The Century Patriots entered the night with a chance to clinch the WDA regular season title, needing to beat their crosstown rivals, the Bismarck Demons.

WDA Volleyball Scores:

Bismarck Demons 0 Century Patriots 3 Final
Mandan Braves 0 St. Mary’s Saints 3 Final
Williston Coyotes 3 Dickinson Midgets 1 Final

Class B Volleyball Scores :

Glenburn Panthers 1 Nedrose Cardinals 3 Final
TGU Titans 3 St. John Woodchucks 0 Final
#8 Garrison Troopers 3 Washburn Cardinals 0 Final
Powers Lake-Burke Central Ranchers 3 Trenton Tigers 0 Final

