Volleyball: Century clinches WDA regular season title with a sweep of the Demons
The Century Patriots entered the night with a chance to clinch the WDA regular season title, needing to beat their crosstown rivals, the Bismarck Demons.
WDA Volleyball Scores:
|Bismarck Demons
|0
|Century Patriots
|3
|Final
|Mandan Braves
|0
|St. Mary’s Saints
|3
|Final
|Williston Coyotes
|3
|Dickinson Midgets
|1
|Final
Class B Volleyball Scores :
|Glenburn Panthers
|1
|Nedrose Cardinals
|3
|Final
|TGU Titans
|3
|St. John Woodchucks
|0
|Final
|#8 Garrison Troopers
|3
|Washburn Cardinals
|0
|Final
|Powers Lake-Burke Central Ranchers
|3
|Trenton Tigers
|0
|Final
