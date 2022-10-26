House of the Dragon just wrapped up an epic first season that brings fans of Game of Thrones back to the world of Westeros. The series focuses on a time when the Targaryen Dynasty was at the height of their power and introduces fans who haven't read the books to the Green's and the Black's. HBO gained a massively successful series with House of the Dragon, so you'd probably think that they'd want to keep the momentum going with more Game of Thrones spinoffs. While speaking to Vulture, HBO / HBO Max boss Casey Bloys revealed that while the next Game of Thrones production will be season two of House of the Dragon, they are still developing more spinoffs.

2 DAYS AGO