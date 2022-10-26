Read full article on original website
Star Wars Fans Have New Questions About Yoda's Backwards Speak After Hearing Yaddle Talk in Tales of the Jedi
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi brings back Jedi Master Yaddle, the forgotten Prequel Trilogy character who appeared in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and disappeared thereafter. Tales of the Jedi reveals Yaddle's final fate, dying by the sword of Dooku in his ultimate fall from grace. The Mandalorian director Bryce Dallas Howard stepped in to give the animated version of Yaddle a voice – and Star Wars fans could not believe their ears when they finally heard BDH's performance the character!
The Witcher Season 4 Replacing Henry Cavill's Geralt, New Actor Revealed
Netflix has announced Season 4 of The Witcher, but with the caveat of a major change. For the fourth season of the hit TV show, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia, the show's protagonist. Rather, the role will be played by fellow Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, the change has come as a massive surprise to fans who never expected Cavill, a Mega fan of the series, to step down from the role. Cavill doesn't say why he's leaving the role behind, but notes the White Wolf is in good hands with Liam Hemsworth.
Made in Abyss Season 2 is Coming to Toonami
Made in Abyss wrapped up its second season along with the end of the Summer 2022 slate earlier this year, and now fans will have a whole new way to check it out as the second season is making its way to Adult Swim's Toonami programming block! Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun introduced fans to a whole new group of characters as Riko, Reg, and Nanachi continue to dive into the titular Abyss, and through this gave fans some of the darkest moments in the anime to date. And that's a lot considering everything that has happened so far.
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
Zoe Saldaña Says She Was "Bitter" Going Into Filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
While speaking with the press about her new Netflix series From Scratch, Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña was asked to tackle the elephant in the room: her impending departure from the Guardians franchise. The MCU star has one of the most complicated arcs of any Guardian, since the character she has built for two movies was murdered in Avengers: Infinity Game, leaving James Gunn with a version of Gamora who is essentially a blank slate and forcing both the filmmaker and actor to figure out how to wrap her story up in a way that's satisfying for the audience, but still makes sense to the character.
House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Date Gets Bad News From HBO Boss
Immediately after the first season of House of the Dragon ended on Sunday night, fans of the Game of Thrones prequel series were already asking when the sophomore season would arrive. The series is both a ratings and streaming hit, getting people obsessed with the world of Westeros all over again. Unfortunately, everyone who fell back in love with the Game of Thrones franchise is going to have to wait quite a while to see more episodes of House of the Dragon.
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Finally Answers A Key Mystery From Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney+, and it answers one key mystery that's been lingering in the franchise canon ever since Star Wars: Attack of the Clones was released in 2002. The Prequel Trilogy made clear just how long (and methodically) Palpatine plotted in order to bring down the Galactic Republic and Jedi Order, in one fell swoop. The Prequels also made clear the tragic folly of the Jedi, who remained blind to Palpatine's machinations as Darth Sidious for decades.
Jack Black sings 'School of Rock' song to terminally ill teen in heartwarming video
Jack Black serenaded a terminally ill teen at a charity event. The actor sang 15-year-old Abraham's favorite song from Black's movie "School of Rock."
Demon Slayer Creator Pays Tribute to Hunter x Hunter With Special Art
Hunter x Hunter and Yu Yu Hakusho series creator Yoshihiro Togashi is now getting honored with a special art exhibition now making its way through Japan, and the creator behind Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is paying tribute to the creator with some special art for Hunter x Hunter! With the 30th Anniversary of Yu Yu Hakusho's anime kicking off this year, and Hunter x Hunter returning to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with new chapters after nearly four years of waiting, Togashi is being celebration with a special celebration showing off not only the creator's work, but other major creators who also like Togashi.
Is Elden Ring DLC Releasing Sooner Than Expected?
Is Elden Ring DLC set to release sooner than expected? There's been no word FromSoftware when it comes to Elden Ring DLC, which, of course, in turn, suggests that if DLC is coming it's not coming anytime soon. Yet players of the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game can't help but wonder if DLC is coming in early 2023 following a recent development and a theory it has produced.
Manifest Season 4 Part 1 Review: Netflix Delivers a Suspenseful First Half
The #SaveManifest mission is complete. Following the show's cancellation by NBC after Season 3, impressive streaming numbers combined with a wave of fan support gave Netflix the Calling to green light a 20-episode final season of Manifest. That colossal chapter count is being split in two parts, with the first half arriving on Netflix on November 4th. Fortunately for fans of the first three seasons, Manifest makes a smooth move into its new home and has limited growing pains when it comes to settling in.
Star Wars: Andor Featured Padme Easter Egg
Andor is the latest Star Wars show to hit Disney+, and it's being praised for standing on its own and not connecting to the other projects as much as its predecessors. Of course, it still takes place in the Star Wars universe, so there are still fun easter eggs floating around. The latest episode of the show featured the return of some familiar faces, including Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Duncan Pow as Rogue One member, Melshi. The episode also featured Snoke actor Andy Serkis playing a brand new role. One eagle-eyed fan also spotted a pretty cool nod to Padmé Amidala who was played by Natalie Portman in the prequel trilogy.
The Witcher Season 3: Henry Cavill Hypes Up Action-Packed New Episodes
The Witcher star Henry Cavill is hyping up the next season of the Netflix series. A number of years ago, Netflix confirmed that it would be adapting The Witcher books following the immense success of CD Projekt Red's video game series. Immediately, Cavill began campaigning for the role due to his love of both the books and games with support from the fans resulting in fan art. The campaign worked and landed him the role which he has passionately committed to. Thanks to his care and the love that the writers have given the series, it has been a massive success and is one of Netflix's biggest franchises now.
More Game of Thrones Spinoffs Coming After House of the Dragons Success, Says HBO Boss
House of the Dragon just wrapped up an epic first season that brings fans of Game of Thrones back to the world of Westeros. The series focuses on a time when the Targaryen Dynasty was at the height of their power and introduces fans who haven't read the books to the Green's and the Black's. HBO gained a massively successful series with House of the Dragon, so you'd probably think that they'd want to keep the momentum going with more Game of Thrones spinoffs. While speaking to Vulture, HBO / HBO Max boss Casey Bloys revealed that while the next Game of Thrones production will be season two of House of the Dragon, they are still developing more spinoffs.
Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Speaks Out on the X-Men's Upcoming MCU Debut
Sooner or later, the X-Men will arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the closing moments of Ms. Marvel, viewers were treated to the retcon and retcons when Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) was turned from an Inhuman into a mutant. A few months later and it was revealed that Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) would star together in the yet-to-be-named Deadpool 3. While at the red carpet premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Wednesday day, Kevin Feige touched on questions about the proper X-Men team as well.
Overwatch 2 Item Costs More In-Game Than It Does in Real Life
Overwatch 2 players unhappy with the prices of in-game items got this week one of the best examples of the frustrations with the game's overall monetization system. A player pointed out that there's an item players can get in the game – a Pachimari keychain – which actually costs less to purchase physically from Blizzard's merch store than it does to affix to one of your weapons in-game.
Red Dead Redemption 2 Fans Are Still Upset Over Big Missing Feature
It's been four years since Rockstar Games released Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 and Xbox One. Since its initial release, the game has come to PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, however, it's not received a proper "next-gen" port on the current-gen consoles. This means there's no way to play the game at 60 FPS on console. On PS4 and Xbox One, this is excusable. On more powerful consoles it's less excusable.
Star Wars RPG Finally Gets Reprinted After Multi-Year Hiatus
The Star Wars tabletop RPG is back...sort of. Asmodee has announced a new print run of several Star Wars Roleplaying Game era sourcebooks, ending a multi-year hiatus of sorts for the once-popular game. Rise of the Separatists, Starships and Speeders, and Dawn of the Rebellion sourcebooks have all been solicited by Asmodee in recent days, meaning that hobby retailers can order them for their stores for the first time in several years. Additionally, Game Master's Kits for Age of Rebellion and Edge of Empire were also solicited and should be available starting next month.
God of War Ragnarok Comes Out of the Gate Swinging
One of the best things about 2018's God of War is that it quickly grabbed you in the opening hours. Not only did it have a great introduction to the characters and throughline plot that would serve as the base of the experience, but it also showcased some stellar boss fights and gameplay sequences. In the same way, God of War Ragnarok also comes out of the gate swinging and reaffirms that developer Santa Monica Studio hasn't skipped a beat with its highly anticipated sequel.
