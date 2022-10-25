Read full article on original website
Related
Can Hemp Be Halal? Entrepreneur Explains How To Tap Into A $3 Trillion Economy
Consuming cannabis is a practice considered to be haram (forbidden) by many Muslims around the world. However, a Halal certification could change that. Halal Hemp is a direct-to-consumer, halal-certified, CBD marketplace, serving Muslim consumers. oC-founders Ishaq Ali and Tengku Chanela Jamidah foresee a halal certification as a way to tap into a market of three billion people, noted Forbes.
Could This Startup Actually Disrupt The Pharmaceutical Industry?
The COVID-19 pandemic stomped on exercise as people baked banana bread and sat on the sofa. As the pandemic fades, people have become more health conscious as they try to bring that sedentary lifestyle to an end. In addition to healthier eating habits and regular exercise, people are consuming an increased variety of dietary supplements daily.
Benzinga
Discover Financial Services Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In DFS To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Discover Financial Services ("DFS" or the "Company") DFS.
Benzinga
Step Away Cannabis, Purissima Launches Fermentation-Derived Natural CBC From Microalgae Via OBX
Purissima, announced the official commercialization and sample availability of their cannabichromene (CBC) in partnership with Open Book Extracts. This launch follows the unveiling of Purissima's exclusive, multi-year processing and distribution partnership with OBX that was announced in July. With this launch, Purissima reached commercial scale production of natural cannabinoids using...
Tilray's Good Supply Cannabis Brand Launches New High-Potency Products
Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY, announced the expansion of Good Supply’s cannabis portfolio. The brand’s latest product release includes the launch of new high-potency strains and expanded distribution of its new bestselling products across Canada. Good Supply’s new fall high-potency flower launches include:. Granddaddy Purps: An indica,...
New Investment Platform Lets You Become A Landlord With $100
That’s no hyperbole. Arrived Homes really does allow you to become one of the owners of America’s most promising single-family rentals for as little as $100. Let’s quickly dive into how that’s possible. Simply put, the company acquires properties across the country, lets investors buy shares,...
Comments / 0