There's a serious risk the US is headed for a prolonged period of high inflation and low growth, Deutsche Bank says. An era of negative returns for stocks and bonds may be the result.

Good morning. Max Adams writing to you from New York. Markets have been saturated with inflation conversations this year. Have prices peaked? Core versus headline? Is the Fed responding too tough to lagging indicators? Etc. But just as you were probably getting tired of it all, turns out there's a...
Stocks Mixed, Meta, Ford, Apple And Twitter In Focus - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday, October 27:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Higher With Earnings, Rates, GDP Data In Sight. U.S. equity futures traded mixed Thursday, helped in part by fading Treasury bond yields and a steady dollar, as investors looked to a key interest rate decision in Europe prior to the start of trading and Apple's closely-watched earnings after the closing bell.
Bitcoin a Stable Investment? Volatility Dips Below Nasdaq, S&P 500

As bitcoin becomes less sensitive to economic data, volatility in relation to equities markets has been on the decline. A silver lining to bitcoin’s recent sideways trading is the cryptocurrency now finds itself in uncharted territory: Bitcoin volatility is relatively low compared to equities markets. For the first time...
Bitcoin price spikes to $20,420 as Treasury yields decline

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. And it wasn’t just the crypto market that caught a bid after the comments from the Fed, as...
Undervalued or Overvalued: Where Do Equities Stand?

During the first nine months of 2022, the S&P 500 lost a quarter of its value, while the Nasdaq fell by a third. So, are equities now undervalued?. The answer may come as a surprise: by at least one key measure, stocks might be even more overvalued today than they were at the beginning of the year.

