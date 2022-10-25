Read full article on original website
There's a serious risk the US is headed for a prolonged period of high inflation and low growth, Deutsche Bank says. An era of negative returns for stocks and bonds may be the result.
Good morning. Max Adams writing to you from New York. Markets have been saturated with inflation conversations this year. Have prices peaked? Core versus headline? Is the Fed responding too tough to lagging indicators? Etc. But just as you were probably getting tired of it all, turns out there's a...
The Fed's softer tone on a rate-hike pause or pivot will keep the rally in US stocks going, UBS says
The Federal Reserve's softer tone could keep the rally in US stocks going, UBS' investment chief said. Top Fed policymakers have signaled that they discussed pausing interest-rate hikes last week. The S&P 500 logged a 4.7% rise last week, its best weekly performance since June. A softening in Federal Reserve...
The S&P 500 has 20% more downside before bottoming, but don't abandon stocks as these 3 sectors show promise, Morgan Stanley stock chief says
The S&P 500 has more room before finding a bottom in the neighborhood of 3,000 to 3,200, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson.
The freefall in tech and other growth stocks shows Wall Street grappling with 'the revenge of the old economy', Goldman Sachs commodities chief says
The plunge in tech and growth stocks is the "revenge of the old economy," Goldman Sachs' commodities said. Jeff Currie pointed to prior underinvestment in energy and industrials, which has led to supply issues that are fueling problems now. "All of the earnings coming out confirm this idea: the revenge...
A Fed shift from quantitative tightening to 'tinkering' will emerge as a new bull factor for the stock market in 2023, Bank of America says
A Fed shift away from quantitative tightening could be the next bull factor for stocks in 2023, according to Bank of America. The Fed has started to reduce its near $9 trillion balance sheet at a clip of about $95 billion per month. But central banks are "petrified of market...
Jeremy Siegel warns home prices are about to suffer their 2nd-worst crash since World War II amid Fed rate hikes
Jeremy Siegel warned home prices will post the second-worst crash since World War II in the next 12 months. He told CNBC that the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening is hitting rate-sensitive sectors of the economy. Siegel said fears that the central bank will keep rates "higher for longer" are spooking...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
Investors need to be prepared for the Fed to keep rates at 5% for up to a year, and that will hurt stocks, Wells Fargo chief macro strategist says
Stocks will be hurt by the Fed leaving interest rates higher for a longer period, Wells Fargo's Mike Schumacher says. The key rate could stay at 5% for up to a year, Mike Schumacher told Bloomberg TV. "Ultimately, the destination matters," for the fed funds rate, he said. The Federal...
Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month stimulus payment is coming for FloridaVladimir Solomianyi/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The new announcement will bring great relief of $2,900 per month to many Florida residents who are facing difficulties in surviving in this rising inflation.
Don't count on stocks having bottomed out yet – they could fall another 25% if further Fed tightening fuels a severe downturn, Goldman Sachs warns
Stocks haven't bottomed out yet, and investors are underestimating the risk of a deep recession, Goldman Sachs warned Tuesday. The bank's strategists said that a severe economic downturn could see the benchmark S&P 500 index fall to 2,888 points, or 25% below its level as of Tuesday's closing bell. "The...
5 cheap industrial stocks with upside as investors look outside tech for the next leaders
The tech sector's fall from grace may signal to investors it's time to get back into an old-economy mentality and bet on industrial stocks whose business models that have changed relatively little over the years. It's been a tough year for technology behemoths, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down more...
U.S. stocks end mostly lower with Nasdaq, S&P 500 snapping 3-day winning streak as tech stumbles after disappointing earnings
U.S. stocks finished mostly lower on Wednesday as investors digested disappointing results from tech behemoths Microsoft and Alphabet, while reassessing the Federal Reserve’s path after the Bank of Canada delivered a smaller-than-expected rate hike. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a gain of 2.37 points,...
Stocks Mixed, Meta, Ford, Apple And Twitter In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday, October 27:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Higher With Earnings, Rates, GDP Data In Sight. U.S. equity futures traded mixed Thursday, helped in part by fading Treasury bond yields and a steady dollar, as investors looked to a key interest rate decision in Europe prior to the start of trading and Apple's closely-watched earnings after the closing bell.
Bitcoin a Stable Investment? Volatility Dips Below Nasdaq, S&P 500
As bitcoin becomes less sensitive to economic data, volatility in relation to equities markets has been on the decline. A silver lining to bitcoin’s recent sideways trading is the cryptocurrency now finds itself in uncharted territory: Bitcoin volatility is relatively low compared to equities markets. For the first time...
US stocks trade mixed as GDP lifts sentiment while investors brace for next wave of mega-cap earnings
US stocks traded mixed on Thursday as GDP figures surprised to the upside, quelling some recession fears. The Nasdaq slid on weak tech earnings, with Facebook parent Meta marking the latest miss. Apple, Amazon, and Intel are expected to report financials after the close. US stocks traded mixed on Thursday,...
Bitcoin price spikes to $20,420 as Treasury yields decline
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. And it wasn’t just the crypto market that caught a bid after the comments from the Fed, as...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel warns the Fed is 'playing with fire' in its handling of the economy as liquidity falls dramatically, but he's still a buyer of stocks over bonds
The Federal Reserve is "playing with fire" in its handling of the economy if it hikes rates by 75 basis points, according to Jeremy Siegel. Despite the ongoing risks from the Fed's aggressive interest rate hike policy, he still likes stocks over bonds. "You're going to get a bigger bang...
Undervalued or Overvalued: Where Do Equities Stand?
During the first nine months of 2022, the S&P 500 lost a quarter of its value, while the Nasdaq fell by a third. So, are equities now undervalued?. The answer may come as a surprise: by at least one key measure, stocks might be even more overvalued today than they were at the beginning of the year.
'Dr Doom' Nouriel Roubini says to brace for a crash that combines the worst of the financial crisis and 1970s-style stagflation
Markets should brace for a period of decline that echoes crashes of the 1970s and 2008, according to Nouriel Roubini. He predicted that central banks will "wimp out" from fighting inflation, fueling a financial crisis. "It's going to get ugly, the recession, and you'll have a financial crisis," Roubini told...
Stocks may be set up for 'amazingly strong' results as Fed uncertainty eases and investor sentiment improves, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
Market sentiment and uncertainty over Fed policy is set to improve next year, which could give a boost to stocks, Jim Paulsen said. Uncertainty is higher than 82% of the time since 1987, and market bullishness is nearing a record low. When those indicators improve in tandem, stocks see "amazingly...
