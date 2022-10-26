Read full article on original website
Clint Cervenka
3d ago
man there's a lot of memories with that marthillennium. I remember years ago when we had a 20-40 club here in town. we always had it decked out for Halloween. with a lot of clubs help. and the others that came in just to give us a hand. and all the money went to the right places. man those are the days when you had a group of friends to do stuff like this to help everybody in Shasta County. most of us are gone now. but what a great bunch of guys they were. they would give you the shirt off of their back.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
Saturday is Night at The Library in the City of Redding! Free Halloween fun for all ages.
Redding Library is hosting a fun and spooky event Saturday evening, welcoming all families, teens, and friends of all ages to come join in on their Halloween fun!. There will be a spooky maze, a costume contest, and trick or treating!. There will also be a PG rated movie the...
krcrtv.com
Spooky season fun: Redding Farmers Market holds annual Halloween Festival
REDDING, Ca. — It’s Halloween weekend, which means there are plenty of spooky seasonal events happening around Shasta County. One Saturday staple with some added flair this weekend: the Redding Farmers Market, which held its 3rd annual Harvest Halloween Festival. Plenty of costumes, candy, local vendors, and live music to bring the community together!
krcrtv.com
Support local artists in the Northstate at The Art Hunger's Halloween Block Party
REDDING, Calif. — The Art Hunger (TAH) in Redding invites the art lovers of the Northstate to come join them Saturday for their Halloween Block Party. This event is a spooky celebration featuring art from talented local artists, festive food, drinks, and music, according to TAH, they also say that costumes are encouraged!
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Haunted House at the Monolith
The Rotary Club of Redding brings back at Spooktacular tradition to the Monolith building near the Sundial Bridge. The haunted house takes you through a series of themes and is open each evening through Halloween night, starting at 6 p.m.
Mount Shasta Herald
Haunted hotel didn't stop Hollywood movie actress from moving to Dunsmuir
A Hollywood actress filming in Dunsmuir loved the North State so much, she moved here. And she did it in spite of having haunting experiences similar to those her character faced in her latest movie, a horror film shot in Hotel California Dunsmuir. Jet Jandreau stars in the feature-length film...
krcrtv.com
Wild pigs cause concern for Northstate locals
LAKE, Calif. — Hundreds of wild pigs are destroying yards, flower beds and more in the Lake area. However, this isn't exactly a new thing for Shasta County. The county has had a large population of wild pigs for years—from Redding all the way to the Bay Area.
krcrtv.com
A WW II jeep is driving into the City of Shasta Lake
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — With Veterans day on the way, the City of Shasta Lake is getting ready to celebrate the heroes who've served our country. John Duckett, a retired City Manager from the City of Shasta Lake and a World War II buff, will be driving a 1943 Ford GPW military jeep into the lobby of the Shasta Lake Visitors Center at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1st.
krcrtv.com
Theory Coffee to open third location at Redding Airport
REDDING, Calif. — Theory Coffee Roasters announced their team will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new shop location at the airport in Redding. The ceremony will be held at the airport on the Marine Corps Birthday, Nov. 10, at 11:30 a.m. Officials said Theory's owner and the Airport's manager are both marines and chose that day for the cutting in honor of the Marine Corps.
actionnewsnow.com
Classic car stolen in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Sheriff's Office said that a classic car has been stolen in Shasta County. On Thursday, Oct. 27, a theft was reported from a commercial building at 8864 Airport Road #L. Officials said a yellow 1947 Ford Coupe was stolen from inside the building. The car...
krcrtv.com
Northstate children participate in world's largest shared reading experience
REDDING, Calif. — There was a whole lot of reading going on in Shasta County this week. In this case, to young children on "Read for the Record Day," sponsored by Jumpstart. A couple dozen guest readers read the same book to an estimated 300 young children in local classrooms in what they call the world's largest shared reading experience.
krcrtv.com
Redding fire crews stop vegetation fire along Hartnell Avenue
Redding Fire crews were able to quickly contain a small vegetation fire that came close to threatening homes earlier today. The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon near Hartnell Avenue and Alta Mesa Drive. Though there were some structures in the area, firefighters were able to contain the blaze to 1.5 acres in size and prevented any homes from being damaged.
krcrtv.com
Pediatrics ER room receives an artistic makeover at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital
RED BLUFF, Calif. — At St. Elizabeth’s Community Hospital Dignity Health in Red Bluff, a pediatrics emergency room received a creative makeover to help patients in care. Laci Wilson of Laci Wilson Arts in Red Bluff spent 20 hours in three days transforming the pediatric ER room into a visually appealing landscape of animals and nature for kids who find themselves in the room receiving care.
krcrtv.com
Oroville and Redding awarded $3.65 million to help the homeless get stable housing
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The cities of Oroville and Redding are set to receive a combined $3.65M grant from the Governor's Office of California to address the ongoing homelessness crisis in the state. California Governor Gavin Newsom attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Orange County on Thursday, Oct. 27 for a...
krcrtv.com
Firefighters stop house fire in Red Bluff on Thursday afternoon
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a small fire inside the walls of a home in Red Bluff on Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Red Bluff Fire Department (RBFD) said their crews were dispatched to a home on Lincoln Street at around 4:25 p.m. on Thursday. When crews arrived,...
krcrtv.com
Local attacked by machete-wielding suspect near market in south Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Police are currently searching for a suspect who reportedly attacked a local with a machete outside of a market store in south Redding on Thursday morning. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said the attack happened off of Highway 273, near the Clear Creek Grocery & Market, at around 7:30 a.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Addiction on the streets in Redding: Violence, theft, and drug use
REDDING, Calif. - Police along with city and county organizations are still tackling the best way to deal with large transient encampments and people living on the streets in Redding. Action News Now has been following the difference at the Nurpon area, known before as the Henderson Open Space and...
krcrtv.com
Student placed in custody after threatening teacher at Red Bluff High
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A high school student was placed in police custody on Friday morning after making threatening comments towards their teacher, police confirmed. Officials with the Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said, early Friday morning, a student at Red Bluff High School, off of Union Street, lost his temper with a teacher and made threatening comments.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police searching for suspect in Thursday morning attack
REDDING, Calif. - Police are searching for a suspect in a attack near a Redding market Thursday morning. The incident took place near the bridge on South Market Street down the street from the Clear Creek Market. The store manager tells Action News Now that she sat outside of the...
actionnewsnow.com
Crews plan to burn 1,500 acres west of the Rancho Tehama Reserve this weekend
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A 1,500 acre control burn in Tehama County is scheduled this weekend west of the Rancho Tehama Reserve. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit said the burn will begin at 10 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m. each day, Friday through Sunday. The burn will produce smoke...
krcrtv.com
Felon found with fully loaded AR-15 rifle in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, CALIF. — A convicted felon was arrested in Shasta County after deputies say they found him with multiple rifles and ammunition. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, October 27, when SHASCOM officials were called to check on a car parked in the 17000 block of Buzzard Roost Road in Round Mountain, CA. Deputies in Burney responded to the call and found 36-year-old Andrew Leland Pace behind the wheel. A quick search uncovered that Pace is a convicted felon from Santa Cruz county, currently out on probation.
Comments / 3