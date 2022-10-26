REDDING, Calif. — Theory Coffee Roasters announced their team will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new shop location at the airport in Redding. The ceremony will be held at the airport on the Marine Corps Birthday, Nov. 10, at 11:30 a.m. Officials said Theory's owner and the Airport's manager are both marines and chose that day for the cutting in honor of the Marine Corps.

REDDING, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO