Utah Attorney General's Office says Orem City did not break law
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A spokesman for the Utah Attorney General’s Office said investigators have wrapped up their inquiry into dozens of complaints against the Orem City Council. Rich Piatt said the Orem City Council did not violate the state’s open meeting statute, or a state law that...
Sureno gang member with violent criminal history among Metro Gang Unit’s 10 Most Wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One of Metro Gang Unit's 10 Most Wanted is a member of the Sureno gang with a violent criminal past. They placed Fernando Jesus Hernandez, 24, on its 10 Most Wanted List. The dangerous parole fugitive has an extensive criminal history including convictions for...
3 Utahns charged with armed robbery of Salt Lake USPS carrier
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three suspects have now been federally charged for an armed robbery involving a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. A federal grand jury in the District of Utah charged, Nathan Suaste, 19, of West Valley City, Exodus Matua, 18, and Lorenzo Saavedra, 18, both of Saratoga Springs, for robbing a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.
Kearns woman hopes her tragic story will raise awareness of pedestrian deaths
KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — A string of recent pedestrian deaths, including one that happened Friday morning, has rattled a Kearns woman. “It’s a huge trigger,” said Rhonda Herridge. “I don’t watch the news very much anymore because there’s so much out there.”. Herridge’s connection...
Bountiful police seeking suspects in two separate incidents
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Bountiful are asking for the public's help identifying suspects in two separate cases. One case they shared on social media on Friday involved a burglary suspect and another involved a porch pirate. Burglary suspect. In the case of the burglary suspect, police shared...
Utah has education funding 'game plan' in place for recession
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Utah is putting plans in place for the economic downturn as inflation, which is currently at 8.2%, digs in and predictions of recession become more pronounced. State Rep. Marsha Judkins of Provo recently told Crisis In The Classroom reporter Chris Jones that she is concerned...
UPD: Suspect in ongoing Midvale standoff found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The suspect in the standoff was found deceased, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. The original article continues below. ****. An hours-long standoff in Midvale that had roads closed and led to the cancelation of in-person classes at an elementary school ended...
Man caught on video using credit card burglarized from home during resident's funeral
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Unified Police are looking for a person of interest after surveillance video captured him using a credit card at Best Buy. The card does not belong to the man, though. It belonged to a Holladay grandmother, and it was one of several items burglarized from her home during her funeral.
GALLERY: SpaceX rocket launch seen across parts of southern Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A mysterious object has been spotted in the sky over sections of southern Utah. After a few "is it another meteor?" moments, it was quickly determined to be a SpaceX rocket launch in California. Viewers in the southern portion of the state sent in...
Egg costs continue to rise as inflation, avian flu cases increase
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Recent avian flu outbreaks in the US and record-high inflation are two factors driving up the price of eggs. According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of eggs went up 30% in September and there's another troubling sign that eggs may get even more expensive:
Auto-pedestrian crash in Pioneer Park district leaves woman critically injured
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Editor's note: This article is in the process of being updated. Refresh your browser for the latest version. A woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition Thursday morning after she reportedly walked in front of a car in Salt Lake City's Pioneer Park neighborhood, authorities stated.
GALLERY: Massive flag unfurled in North Ogden for annual event honoring veterans
NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A huge flag was unfurled over Coldwater Canyon in North Ogden by the Major Brent Taylor Foundation in an annual event honoring veterans. Organizers said Sgt. Travis Vandela, a Utah Purple Heart veteran and double amputee, joined the efforts on Saturday as volunteers helped take him up the mountain.
New York's 'tightening' gubernatorial race has Dems 'frantic' in home stretch, report says
ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — New polling ahead of Election Day suggests the Empire State may turn red for the first time in nearly two decades, which reportedly has the Democratic Party "frantic." New York Governor Kathy Hochul, the Democratic incumbent, has seen her lead over her Republican challenger, Congressman...
Bryson Barnes leads No. 14 Utah past Washington State, 21-17
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Backup quarterback Bryson Barnes threw for 175 yards and a touchdown and No. 14 Utah beat Washington State 21-17 on Thursday night to stay in the hunt for the Pac-12 championship game. Barnes, who started in place of injured Cam Rising, completed 17 of 27...
Safety measures for buildings under construction questioned after recent fires
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City Fire Department said most residents evacuated from the buildings neighboring the major Sugar House fire should hopefully be able to return Thursday night. “We do have a plan in place we’re going through each of those apartments that were affected...
SLCPD search for suspect after stolen truck crashes into car and police SUV
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police are searching for a suspect after a stolen truck crashed into a car, critically injuring the driver. Officials with SLCPD said the driver of a stolen pick-up ran a stop sign and crashed into the side of the woman’s car near 500 South and 1000 West around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Baby Your Baby- "Spot the Tot" this Halloween to Keep Kids Safe
Halloween is a great time for kids and many adults, but can be a scary time for drivers. Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital is urging motorists to “Spot the Tot” to prevent accidental injuries this Halloween night. “Kids are more than twice as likely to be hit by...
Developers behind burned Sugar House apartment complex plan to rebuild
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The developers behind an under-construction apartment complex that caught fire last night in Sugar House say they plan to rebuild. “The goal is to rebuild the project as planned,” said Ron Cole of Eight Bay Advisors, which provided financing for the project. That...
Firefighters called back out to site of massive Sugar House fire after multiple flare-ups
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Firefighters have been called back out to the Sugar House construction site to combat flare-ups that broke out four days after a massive fire destroyed the complex building built. Officials with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said crews were called back out to...
Children's Halloween costumes may be safety hazard in car seats
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — EDITOR'S NOTE: KUTV 2News is the Consumer Reports affiliate in Salt Lake City. Here’s a Halloween warning you’ve probably never thought about: Your child’s bulky or puffy costume might pose a serious safety hazard when riding in his or her car seat! Consumer Reports explains how to keep your child safe from this and other Halloween costume dangers.
