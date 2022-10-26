ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

Utah Attorney General's Office says Orem City did not break law

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A spokesman for the Utah Attorney General’s Office said investigators have wrapped up their inquiry into dozens of complaints against the Orem City Council. Rich Piatt said the Orem City Council did not violate the state’s open meeting statute, or a state law that...
OREM, UT
KUTV

3 Utahns charged with armed robbery of Salt Lake USPS carrier

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three suspects have now been federally charged for an armed robbery involving a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. A federal grand jury in the District of Utah charged, Nathan Suaste, 19, of West Valley City, Exodus Matua, 18, and Lorenzo Saavedra, 18, both of Saratoga Springs, for robbing a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Bountiful police seeking suspects in two separate incidents

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Bountiful are asking for the public's help identifying suspects in two separate cases. One case they shared on social media on Friday involved a burglary suspect and another involved a porch pirate. Burglary suspect. In the case of the burglary suspect, police shared...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
KUTV

Utah has education funding 'game plan' in place for recession

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Utah is putting plans in place for the economic downturn as inflation, which is currently at 8.2%, digs in and predictions of recession become more pronounced. State Rep. Marsha Judkins of Provo recently told Crisis In The Classroom reporter Chris Jones that she is concerned...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

GALLERY: SpaceX rocket launch seen across parts of southern Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A mysterious object has been spotted in the sky over sections of southern Utah. After a few "is it another meteor?" moments, it was quickly determined to be a SpaceX rocket launch in California. Viewers in the southern portion of the state sent in...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Egg costs continue to rise as inflation, avian flu cases increase

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Recent avian flu outbreaks in the US and record-high inflation are two factors driving up the price of eggs. According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of eggs went up 30% in September and there's another troubling sign that eggs may get even more expensive:
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Bryson Barnes leads No. 14 Utah past Washington State, 21-17

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Backup quarterback Bryson Barnes threw for 175 yards and a touchdown and No. 14 Utah beat Washington State 21-17 on Thursday night to stay in the hunt for the Pac-12 championship game. Barnes, who started in place of injured Cam Rising, completed 17 of 27...
PULLMAN, WA
KUTV

Baby Your Baby- "Spot the Tot" this Halloween to Keep Kids Safe

Halloween is a great time for kids and many adults, but can be a scary time for drivers. Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital is urging motorists to “Spot the Tot” to prevent accidental injuries this Halloween night. “Kids are more than twice as likely to be hit by...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Children's Halloween costumes may be safety hazard in car seats

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — EDITOR'S NOTE: KUTV 2News is the Consumer Reports affiliate in Salt Lake City. Here’s a Halloween warning you’ve probably never thought about: Your child’s bulky or puffy costume might pose a serious safety hazard when riding in his or her car seat! Consumer Reports explains how to keep your child safe from this and other Halloween costume dangers.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

