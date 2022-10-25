Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise YouVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Twitter Gets Quick Changes Under Elon Musk OwnershipMark Hake
Meet Amy Trask Former CEO Of The Oakland Raiders And One Of The Highest Ranking Women In SportsFlorence Carmela PaolaOakland, CA
Paul Pelosi, Husband of Nancy Pelosi, Attacked at HomeTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Choose these food trucks in San Francisco, California, the “City by the Bay”Stephen L DaltonSan Francisco, CA
November 2022 California Department of Fish and Wildlife Calendar
All calendar items are subject to change as we navigate the changing conditions and guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to adhere to all safety protocols including physical distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand washing. For information on how to get vaccinated in California, please visit myturn.ca.gov. Wildlife...
Student loan/COVID updates, SFV duo saves Redwoods & MORE
As we near the end of the first semester of this school year, many Californians and Americans are struggling to balance the exorbitant cost of their tuition with other expenses, and I understand how stressful paying off your loans in a timely manner can be. That is why I am...
California Awards $96 Million for Climate Projects in 10 Frontline Communities
SACRAMENTO – The state today approved $96.2 million in grants to support 10 disadvantaged, unincorporated and tribal communities across California to plan and implement neighborhood-level projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve public health and the environment and expand economic opportunity for residents. Combined, the 10 projects approved today...
ABC Encourages the Public to Celebrate Halloween Responsibly
Members of the public should work together to prevent alcohol-related harm. Sacramento – The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) reminds licensees and the public to be safe this Halloween by working together to reduce drunk driving. If you are a member of the public and choose to celebrate with alcohol, designate a sober driver, or use public transportation or a ride-hailing service to arrive at your location and return home safely. Licensees must stay alert and not over-serve alcoholic beverages or serve obviously intoxicated people.
Various overnight lane closures scheduled on Interstate 80 between Vacaville and Fairfield starting on Oct. 31 starting at 8:00 P.M.
(Maximum Enforcement in Construction Work Zone; Speed Limit is 55 MPH) (SOLANO COUNTY)—Caltrans has scheduled various overnight lane closures along Interstate 80(I-80) through Vacaville and Fairfield to allow crews to restripe and place temporary concrete barriers also known as K-Rail along the mainline starting on the week of Oct. 31 through Nov. 15.
Tales from the Cemetery: Ying and Young
The last names appearing on the lists for each prison cemetery at San Quentin and Folsom are Leong Ying and former missionary William Young. Ying killed 11 people, including three children. Young, a former missionary, made headlines decades earlier for killing a New Jersey woman. These are the stories of two men buried in prison cemeteries marked only with their inmate numbers.
Weekly Update: October 27, 2022
San Ramon's Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt is back! Scarecrows can be found at Central Park (12501 Alcosta Blvd) until October 31, 2022. The Scavenger Hunt is powered by the GooseChase App. For more information on how to participate in this FREE, family-friendly activity, visit the link below. > More Information. Trick...
MTC, ABAG Launch Search for Next Executive Director
MTC and the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) this month began a nationwide recruitment effort to select the agencies’ next executive director. Current MTC and ABAG executive director Therese W. McMillan in September notified the Commission and the ABAG Executive Board of her intention to retire from both positions on January 31, 2023.
City Council Vacancy – Now Accepting Applications
Due to the retirement of Council Member Diana Colvin on October 18, 2022, the Town of Colma City Council is seeking individuals interested in becoming a member of the City Council to serve the remainder of her vacant term. The term expires in November 2024. Individuals interested in being considered...
