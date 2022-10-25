Members of the public should work together to prevent alcohol-related harm. Sacramento – The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) reminds licensees and the public to be safe this Halloween by working together to reduce drunk driving. If you are a member of the public and choose to celebrate with alcohol, designate a sober driver, or use public transportation or a ride-hailing service to arrive at your location and return home safely. Licensees must stay alert and not over-serve alcoholic beverages or serve obviously intoxicated people.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO