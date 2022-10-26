Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
League City man who gunned down wife in front of family on Thanksgiving in 2019 sentenced to 30 years
LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A League City man who brutally shot and killed his wife in front of their family on Thanksgiving three years ago could possibly spend the next three decades behind bars, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office. On Friday, a Galveston County district...
cw39.com
DA: Repeat offender convicted of murder in 2018 drunk driving crash
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man with five prior convictions for driving while intoxicated has been convicted of murder for killing another driver in a 2018 drunk driving crash, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced on Friday. Owen McNett, 50, of Houston, was convicted by a jury on Tuesday,...
Click2Houston.com
New details released in death of woman found dead in SE Houston
The man accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend appeared before a judge for the first time Thursday. Daniel Chacon, 30, has been charged with capital murder, accused in the shooting death of Maira Gutierrez. A judge set bond at $5,000,000 after prosecutors argued Chacon remained a flight risk after...
Click2Houston.com
1 killed, 1 injured in double shooting outside Shipley’s in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Police say a man has died after a double shooting Saturday in southwest Houston. According to Houston police, two men were shot at a Shipley’s in the 11200 block of the Southwest Freeway around 3:32 p.m. That location appears to be a shopping strip, according to Google maps.
fox26houston.com
2 shot by passing vehicle on North Fwy, police investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting in the Heights, where two people were shot by the occupants of a passing vehicle. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Freeway, where an unidentified man and woman were found by police with gunshot injuries.
Click2Houston.com
2 simultaneous robberies at Walmart set chain reaction, ending with deputy opening fire on suspect in NW Harris Co., HCSO says
Three suspects have been detained after a robbery leads to a chain of events in northwest Harris County on Saturday afternoon. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to an aggravated robbery call at a Walmart in the 13000 block of Tomball Parkway. Officials say that while deputies...
Magnolia man sentenced to 45 years after guilty plea to murdering roommate in mobile home
A man whom friends say prayed to Satan, plead guilty to stabbing his roommate 70 times.
News Channel 25
Man convicted of killing Houston deputy gets death sentence: Report
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The man convicted of murdering a Harris County Sheriff's Deputy was sentenced to death Wednesday. A Texas jury only deliberated 30 minutes before delivering the guilty verdict last week. Because of his extensive criminal history, prosecutors convinced the jury that life in prison was not punishment...
Click2Houston.com
Deputy injured in DWI crash urges good Samaritans to check on at-fault driver before losing consciousness, authorities say
TOMBALL, Texas – A deputy who was injured in a crash caused by a suspected drunk driver told good Samaritans who arrived at the scene to help the driver of the other vehicle rather than checking on him, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened...
californiaexaminer.net
Robert Solis, Who Killed Sandeep Dhaliwal, Is Condemned To Death
According to court records, the guy who fatally shot the area’s first Sikh sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to death. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez expressed his gratitude that “justice has been served” in a tweet. “Sandeep improved the quality of life for everyone in the Sheriff’s Office, and we all hope to follow in his footsteps as a servant leader. Please accept my sincere condolences.
cw39.com
Man found shot to death in car in Third Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A reported crash has turned into a homicide investigation after police found a man dead inside a car in the Third Ward on Thursday night. Police found the victim’s body after responding to a major crash on the 5300 block of Sampson Street a little after 8 p.m. Thursday night.
Death Sentence for man who murdered Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal
HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Robert Solis received a death sentence for murdering Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a 2019 traffic stop. “The defendant executed a uniformed deputy by shooting him in cold blood in broad daylight, said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. “That makes him the worst of the worst, which is why we asked jurors to sentence him to death.”
KHOU
HPD: Man dead after his car was shot at multiple times while leaving apartment complex
HOUSTON — A man is dead after his car was shot at multiple times while leaving an apartment complex Thursday night, police said. Houston police said the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Sampson Street near Southmore Boulevard and 288. Police said the man was shot during the incident...
Click2Houston.com
Rest in Peace, Keeper; Brazoria Co. K9 hit, killed by vehicle
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with Brazoria County Precinct 4′s Constables Office announced the death of their K9 deputy on Thursday. According to a Facebook post, K9 Keeper was recently hit by a vehicle and succumbed to his injuries. “Keeper was a wonderful part of our Precinct 4...
Click2Houston.com
‘Closure’: Remains found in Pearland 36 years ago identified in ‘cold case’ disappearance of Alisha Cooks
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A family waiting three decades for answers in the disappearance of their loved one may finally have some closure. On Wednesday, investigators with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office met with the family of Alisha “Lisa” Marie Cooks and told them that remains found 36 years ago have been positively identified as the missing woman.
Click2Houston.com
2 passengers standing outside vehicle on US 290 eastbound fatally struck by truck following fight, sheriff says
HOUSTON – Two passengers were killed Friday after being struck by an oncoming truck following a fight with their driver on U.S. 290 near Mason Road, according to the Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to Houston TranStar, the crash was reported at around 5 a.m. in the 28000...
'Very heated and emotional': Juror describes deliberations in second AJ Armstrong murder mistrial
HOUSTON — A lawyer for Antonio “AJ” Armstrong Jr told KHOU Thursday he hopes to find out next week whether the state will try his client for capital murder for a third time. On Wednesday, Judge Kelli Johnson declared a mistrial in Armstrong’s second trial due to...
fox26houston.com
Family of Houston man murdered Oct. 9 still searching for his killer
HOUSTON - A Houston family is pleading for the public’s help in finding who is responsible for their loved one’s death. Sheila Lanier says she can’t sleep thinking about her only son Eddie Lanier III, and wondering who would want to kill him and why. "He wouldn’t...
8-year-old accidentally shot, killed by sibling who was playing with gun, Harris County deputies say
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said this "preventable" situation is an unfortunate reminder of what can happen when guns aren't safely stored.
Click2Houston.com
‘He’s guilty. He’s absolutely guilty’: Some jury members share their thoughts after second mistrial in A.J. Armstrong case
HOUSTON – A judge ruled a second mistrial Wednesday after a jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the capital murder case against Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong Jr., who was accused of killing his parents in 2016. The judge said the jurors deliberated for almost 18...
