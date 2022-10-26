ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

DA: Repeat offender convicted of murder in 2018 drunk driving crash

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man with five prior convictions for driving while intoxicated has been convicted of murder for killing another driver in a 2018 drunk driving crash, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced on Friday. Owen McNett, 50, of Houston, was convicted by a jury on Tuesday,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

New details released in death of woman found dead in SE Houston

The man accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend appeared before a judge for the first time Thursday. Daniel Chacon, 30, has been charged with capital murder, accused in the shooting death of Maira Gutierrez. A judge set bond at $5,000,000 after prosecutors argued Chacon remained a flight risk after...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 shot by passing vehicle on North Fwy, police investigating

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting in the Heights, where two people were shot by the occupants of a passing vehicle. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Freeway, where an unidentified man and woman were found by police with gunshot injuries.
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel 25

Man convicted of killing Houston deputy gets death sentence: Report

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The man convicted of murdering a Harris County Sheriff's Deputy was sentenced to death Wednesday. A Texas jury only deliberated 30 minutes before delivering the guilty verdict last week. Because of his extensive criminal history, prosecutors convinced the jury that life in prison was not punishment...
HOUSTON, TX
californiaexaminer.net

Robert Solis, Who Killed Sandeep Dhaliwal, Is Condemned To Death

According to court records, the guy who fatally shot the area’s first Sikh sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to death. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez expressed his gratitude that “justice has been served” in a tweet. “Sandeep improved the quality of life for everyone in the Sheriff’s Office, and we all hope to follow in his footsteps as a servant leader. Please accept my sincere condolences.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Man found shot to death in car in Third Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A reported crash has turned into a homicide investigation after police found a man dead inside a car in the Third Ward on Thursday night. Police found the victim’s body after responding to a major crash on the 5300 block of Sampson Street a little after 8 p.m. Thursday night.
HOUSTON, TX
Covering Katy

Death Sentence for man who murdered Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Robert Solis received a death sentence for murdering Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a 2019 traffic stop. “The defendant executed a uniformed deputy by shooting him in cold blood in broad daylight, said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. “That makes him the worst of the worst, which is why we asked jurors to sentence him to death.”
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Rest in Peace, Keeper; Brazoria Co. K9 hit, killed by vehicle

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with Brazoria County Precinct 4′s Constables Office announced the death of their K9 deputy on Thursday. According to a Facebook post, K9 Keeper was recently hit by a vehicle and succumbed to his injuries. “Keeper was a wonderful part of our Precinct 4...
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘Closure’: Remains found in Pearland 36 years ago identified in ‘cold case’ disappearance of Alisha Cooks

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A family waiting three decades for answers in the disappearance of their loved one may finally have some closure. On Wednesday, investigators with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office met with the family of Alisha “Lisa” Marie Cooks and told them that remains found 36 years ago have been positively identified as the missing woman.
PEARLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy