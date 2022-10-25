Innovation in payments – how merchants can get it right

Read full article on original website
Businesses Push Banks, FIs for Innovation in B2B Payments
You could call it a case of better late than never. This is as financial institutions (FIs) around the globe work to bring the speed and convenience that is the expected norm for consumer transactions into the business-to-business (B2B) payments world. In fact, this month alone, The Clearing House (TCH),...
fintechfutures.com
Africa’s Cellulant partners Mastercard for online e-commerce payments
African payments firm Cellulant has partnered with Mastercard to enable its customers to make online e-commerce payments wherever Mastercard is accepted, with or without a bank account. The move will allow customers to make global online payments with a Mastercard virtual card linked to Cellulant’s digital wallet offering Tingg.
protocol.com
Crypto payments are inching closer to the mainstream
Crypto payments are a long-promised feature of the technology, dating back to the original bitcoin white paper. But many obstacles have left crypto payments mostly limited to geographies with runaway inflation or tied up in the operations of crypto businesses like miners. But more companies are building the necessary parts...
Real-Time Payments Are Ready, But Much of the World Isn’t
The cost, time and experience upgrade that digital payments promise cross-border senders and receivers may be crystal clear to some, but it hasn’t happened yet. Even though there’s every reason to get it done with all speed, holdouts abound in parts of the world that still love to deal in cash.
CNBC
'Seismic shift' in bank payments to help business and consumers, says EU
A draft EU law will require banks across the union to offer and receive "instant payment" (IP) services for a fee equal to or lower than for traditional credit transfers. Currently, some banks charge far more for an IP transfer, up to 30 euros ($30) in some cases, compared with traditional transfers.
What are neobanks? Consumer-friendly banking that offers no fees and budget tracking
Neobanks are online- and mobile-only banking platforms offered by fintech companies.
crowdfundinsider.com
BNY Mellon Launches Payment Platform Vaia for Payee-Choice Disbursements
BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) recently launched Vaia, its new aggregated payment platform that “gives US-based institutions access to the latest digital payment options for disbursements.”. Through a single integration with BNY Mellon, institutions can now “provide their payees with access to Vaia’s wide range of payment choices – including...
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
Crypto firm Fireblocks launches Payments Engine
Crypto firm Fireblocks has announced the launch of its Payments Engine, a new suite of tools that enables payment service providers (PSPs) to provide a blockchain agnostic solution for merchants, creators and entrepreneurs to accept, manage and settle digital asset payment transactions across any place. Checkout.com, which was the early...
fintechfutures.com
Raiffeisen Centrobank partners Marqeta for digital banking products
Global card issuing platform Marqeta has partnered with Europe’s Raiffeisen Centrobank to power Raiffeisen Digital Bank’s banking experience. Raiffeisen Digital Bank will offer customers in Poland and Romania a “modern, comprehensive” digital banking experience via digital accounts and debit cards. Additionally, customers will be able to...
fintechfutures.com
SMB lender Kapitus taps Mambu for its cloud banking platform
Kapitus, a fintech providing financing to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has selected Mambu’s cloud banking platform as its technology foundation. The firm will leverage Mambu’s low-code lending engine to “achieve a faster time-to-market” as it looks to release new financing solutions for SMBs. “Our aim...
Yahoo!
Crypto company Blockchain.com to issue Visa debit card
Visa (V) is opening its payment network to another major crypto firm a day after reporting earnings that topped estimates. This newest card from London and Miami-based Blockchain.com, which will be issued through fintech platform Marqeta (MQ), comes with no fees and allows users to earn 1% back in crypto.
blockchain.news
Fireblocks Debut Crypto Payments Engine After Successful Trial With Checkout.com
Multi-billion dollar crypto infrastructure services provider, Fireblocks is officially launching its crypto payments engine as it seeks to expand its broad influence in the space. The new payment engine is specifically designed for merchants, and the launch was fueled after the successful trial of the engine with Checkout.com. The pilot...
fintechfutures.com
Danish investment bank Saxo taps Baffle for global data encryption solution
Low-code data security firm Baffle has been tapped by Denmark’s Saxo Bank for its Data Protection Services platform, designed to protect customer data, ensure regulatory compliance and support the bank’s migration to a scalable cloud and microservices architecture. Saxo Bank will also be integrating Baffle’s tech into its...
Healthcare Firm NationsBenefits Names PayPal Vet Tushar N. Shah CEO
Member engagement, benefits administration and healthcare company NationsBenefits has appointed PayPal veteran Tushar N. Shah as CEO and president of financial technology. In this role, Shah is tasked with helping the company continue to develop and expand its benefits flex card solution and develop new payments infrastructure and products for healthcare, NationsBenefits said Monday (Oct. 24) in a press release.
cryptonewsz.com
An exclusive experience, MEXC is the first to launch future second-level K-line Function globally
On October 25, the cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC upgraded the function of future products and launched the second-level K-line function. MEXC is the first cryptocurrency trading platform in the world to launch the future second-level K-line function. Currently, the K-line chart of the future trading page on cryptocurrency trading platforms...
bitcoinist.com
Nansen Enables Direct Messaging Between Crypto Wallets With This Web3 App
On-chain analytics firm Nansen launched an extended version of their Web3 app, Connect, to everyone with a crypto wallet. The new version of the Web3 app follows a close beta phase launched in June 2022, according to a press release shared with Bitcoinist. In crypto, investors can gain an edge...
fintechfutures.com
ConnexPay secures $110m growth equity investment led by FTV Capital
ConnexPay, an Atlanta-based paytech that combines payments acceptance and virtual payments issuing in a single platform, has secured a $110 million growth equity investment. The round was led by FTV Capital and saw participation from previous investors. It brings ConnexPay’s total funding to date to $145 million. Alongside the...
Study Shows Tech-Averse Consumers Most Interested in Crypto Payments
It might sound counterintuitive, but the least tech-friendly consumers are the ones most likely to use cryptocurrency for payments. Released in October, PYMNTS’ report, “Shopping With Cryptocurrency: Tech-Driven Consumers Drive Market Acceptance,” divided consumers into three groups: Basic-Tech; Mainstream; and Tech-Driven. The report, a collaboration with BitPay,...
U.S. consumer agency to move ahead with 'open banking' rule this week
(Reuters) -The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) will move forward this week with an “open banking” rule that could dramatically boost competition in the consumer finance industry and increase Americans’ access to financial services.
fintechfutures.com
US challenger Zenus picks Finxact to power its “global banking platform”
US digital challenger Zenus Bank, which provides banking services to non-US citizens, has partnered with Fiserv company Finxact to deliver a “global banking platform” that will offer US bank accounts to millions worldwide. Finxact will join Microsoft and HSO, a business network and cloud consultancy, in delivering the...
