After a successful showing at the Stanford Intercollegiate last weekend, the San José State women's golf team traveled 2,500 miles to Wilmington, N.C., to compete in the 20th Annual Landfall Tradition at The Country Club of Landfall Dye Course this weekend, October 28-30. The par-72 course will play at 6,150 yards.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO