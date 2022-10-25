ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

San Jose State University Spartans

No. 15 SJSU falls to No. 10 UCSB At Home

SAN JOSE, Calif.— Bende Pardi led No. 15 San Josè State (10-12, 0-3) with three goals as SJSU fell to No. 10 UCSB (11-11, 1-1) 14-8 at home Saturday afternoon. The Spartans has 38 shots on goal in comparison to just 30 for the Gauchos. Goalkeeper Jamie Steingraf...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

O'Neal Leads SJSU at Mountain West Championships

WOMEN'S RESULTS (PDF) | MEN'S RESULTS (PDF) LARAMIE, Wyo. - Constance O'Neal ran a 24:33.8 in the women's 6k and Amelio Chio ran a 27:41.0 in the men's 8k to lead San José State at the Mountain West Championships on Friday morning. Both the men's and women's races were...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Prepared for Tough Test at Mountain West Championships

Meet Information: San José State at the Mountain West Championships. When Friday, Oct. 28 | Women's 6K (9:15 a.m. PT) | Men's 8K (10 a.m. PT) SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State cross country travels to Laramie, Wyo. for the Mountain West Championships on Friday, October 28th.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Passon Leads SJSU in Win Against Pacific

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Felicity Passon broke a pool record during her leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 50.68. The Spartans finished with a score of 144 to beat Pacific's score of 80. The Spartans led the meet finishing first in 14 out of 16 events.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Fall at Air Force

USAFA, Colo.—Blaire Fleming led the Spartans in kills for the third consecutive match as San José State fell at Air Force, 3-0, Thursday night at East Gym at the USAF Academy. Fleming led the Spartan hitters with 13 kills. Amethyst Harper hit a team-best .364 in the match...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Second-Place Spartans Take on Top-Seeded Air Force, Grand Canyon

This Week's Information: San José State (8-4-2, 4-1-1 WAC) vs. Air Force (7-4-2, 6-0-0 WAC) | Friday, Oct. 28 | 5 p.m. vs. Grand Canyon (5-6-3, 2-2-2 WAC) | Sunday, Oct. 30 | 1 p.m. Where Spartan Soccer Complex, San Jose, Calif. TV | Statistics. Watch: Air Force |...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Compete at 20th Annual Landfall Tradition This Weekend

After a successful showing at the Stanford Intercollegiate last weekend, the San José State women's golf team traveled 2,500 miles to Wilmington, N.C., to compete in the 20th Annual Landfall Tradition at The Country Club of Landfall Dye Course this weekend, October 28-30. The par-72 course will play at 6,150 yards.
SAN JOSE, CA

