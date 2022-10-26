VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna City Council passed an incentive to recruit certified police officers at its meeting Thursday night. Officers that are already certified will get a 35-cent pay increase each year for up to five years. They will also start with 10 days of vacation after being hired. Vienna is hoping this will help attract more officers to the force. They have two openings in the department right now.

VIENNA, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO