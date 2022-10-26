Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTAP
Vienna City Council passes incentive to recruit certified police officers
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna City Council passed an incentive to recruit certified police officers at its meeting Thursday night. Officers that are already certified will get a 35-cent pay increase each year for up to five years. They will also start with 10 days of vacation after being hired. Vienna is hoping this will help attract more officers to the force. They have two openings in the department right now.
WTAP
Design plans show new and improved Jackson Park Pool
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The pool was originally built in 1965, according to Vienna Mayor Randy Rapp. Mayor Rapp said the pool had some structure issues and was out of date, making it a good time to work on the new plans. He says they’ve been working on the plans...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Council hears questions about library material
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg City Councilwoman said she would vote against the library levy on the upcoming ballot over the content of a book a citizen brought before council Tuesday. The discussion came at a meeting in which council voted unanimously to terminate the operation and management agreement with...
WTAP
Wood Co. Schools Renewal Levy is back on the ballot
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Schools Renewal Levy is back on the ballot, and it could help many areas of need for the school district. Officials say that this levy will allow for additional positions including school nurses, counselors, resource teachers and more. As well as making wages...
CNX Natural Gas funds 3 local volunteer fire departments
CNX National Gas presented three volunteer fire departments in Monongalia and Wetzel counties with a check.
WTAP
West Virginia House of Delegates 11th District: Meet the Candidates
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One race people in the Mid-Ohio Valley will be voting on in the Midterm election is for a seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates in the 11th District. First time candidate Republican Bob Fehrenbacher is running against Democrat Harry Deitzler. Deitzler: “I understand what...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg man charged after multiple incidents
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly striking a house and a resident with his vehicle and leaving the scene of two accidents. He also reportedly spoke to and frightened a juvenile who had just gotten off a school bus, but police said there was no criminal offense in that incident.
wchstv.com
Traveling WV: Bulltown Historic Area
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia was born from the bloody American Civil War, the only state to have that distinction. The war between the states saw several major battles where thousands of soldiers died in battle as a result of injury or disease. There were no major...
WTAP
Wood County schools participate in active shooter training
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several schools in Wood County worked with law enforcement on what to do if there was an active shooter in their school. Schools hold training like this on a regular basis to keep everyone safe in case of an incident. Williamstown Police Chief Shawn Graham talked...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Smith Candy to sweeten business with manufacturing center
ST. MARYS — Smith Candy is in the process of a company expansion, which will feature a brand new manufacturing center, that is already in the early stages of construction at the corner of Fairview and Stadium drives. What was once Susan Kay Candies, officially established in 1952 on...
Park Falls Short At South
PARKERSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – A 21-18 Wheeling Park halftime lead at Parkersburg South resulted in a 32-27 loss for Park. South scored the first 14 points of the second half to take a 32-21 lead. Park scored a touchdown for :02 remaining in the game. Park now stands at 6-3 and will host John Marshall next […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Magistrate Court
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Oct. 21-23: • Jerrell Edward Harrison, 1635 Vogel Ave., Columbus, was arraigned on charges of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to deliver and transporting a controlled substance and released on $150,000 bond. •...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Camden Clark honors doctors for years of service
PARKERSBURG — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center has recognized area physicians for years of service to the hospital and community. After nearly three years without an in-person ceremony, Camden Clark held its annual Time to Shine Physician Recognition Awards Dinner on Oct. 19 at the Parkersburg Country Club.
WTAP
Vienna Police Department hosts drug take back event
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The DEA hosts a nationwide drug take back event. Across the country police departments and other organizations work to create a healthier, safer community for everyone to live in. “It serves the purpose of making sure the children don’t get to the drugs. Other subjects go...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Schools mask lawsuit dismissed
PARKERSBURG — A lawsuit filed by two parents over Wood County Schools’ COVID-19 masking requirement was dismissed last month because the policy is no longer in effect. “The children in Wood County Schools no longer are required or mandated to wear face coverings,” Wood County Circuit Court Judge J.D. Beane wrote in an order dated Sept. 6. “A decision at this point would not grant the petitioners any more relief than they already have, enjoying an education free from the forced mandate of wearing masks.”
WTAP
160 Driving Academy opens a school in Mineral Wells
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - 160 Driving Academy is bringing new opportunities to the Mid - Ohio Valley. They opened a new driving school just off of 77 in Mineral Wells. General Manager Preston Winkle talked about what people can expect if they join. Winkle said, “They would have 160...
WTAP
DuPont Donates to the Children’s Listening Place
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - DuPont donated snacks and drinks to the Children’s Listening Place. The Children’s Listening Place helps children who suffered from abuse. Greg Collins talked about how the snack drive Darliss Eichhorn led at DuPont helps the kids. Collins said, “She reaches out to the employees...
WHIZ
ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal
Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
WTAP
Obituary: Denton, Claude
Claude Denton, 89, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Wednesday, October 26th, at Stonerise of Parkersburg. He was born November 27, 1932, in Oklahoma City, OK. He was the son of Bosie and Grace (Strosnider) Denton. In June 1953, Claude married Margaret Eileen (Fehrenbacher) Denton in Clay City, IL. Claude...
WTAP
Lead Investigator of fatal plane crash says preliminary report still not ready
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - We talked to the lead investigator of the fatal plane crash that happened in Marietta last week. In the press conference following the plane crash, Aaron McCarter with the NTSB originally estimated the preliminary report would be done in 10 days. Friday the 28th marks the...
