From diving in the hot tub as kids to competing in Olympic-sized pools as student athletes, the Bates sisters are bonded by their love for swimming. Talia Bates, a 21-year-old UF sustainability senior and her younger sister, 19-year-old UF journalism sophomore Georgia Bates, are both on the university’s swim team — continuing their family’s legacy as UF athletes. Their parents, former UF linebacker James Bates and former UF swimmer Tina Bates, both competed for the Gators from 1992-1996.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO