Gainesville donates $20,000 to Polish sister city to aid Ukrainian refugee efforts
Gainesville commissioners welcomed international Polish city officials Wednesday, after raising thousands in less than a day for their ongoing refugee crisis. The Gainesville City Commission welcomed delegates from Rzeszów and presented them with $20,860 for their efforts in aiding refugees from Ukraine over the past few months. The five-person...
A concerned alumna's open letter to the UF Board of Trustees
As a proud UF graduate, I am writing to express my grave disappointment that Ben Sasse appears to be a shoo-in as UF’s next president. Sasse’s narrow conservative politics threaten the inclusivity that alumni and current students expect of UF. His vocal opposition to LGBTQ rights, climate change mitigation, abortion rights and student debt forgiveness are evidence of a stringent partisanship that betrays the democratic values the vast majority of UF’s stakeholders hold dear.
Dr. Anthony Fauci look-alikes take over downtown Gainesville
Contestant Julie Anspach couldn’t wipe the smile off her face when she won the Dr. Fauci Look-Alike Contest Wednesday night outside of The Bull in downtown Gainesville. Jumping up and down, the 66-year-old Gainesville resident excitedly accepted the competition’s top prize of an overnight stay and complimentary breakfast at Sweetwater Branch Inn.
UF Faculty Senate overwhelmingly approves Sasse vote of no confidence
UF Faculty Senate voted to adopt a resolution of no confidence on the selection process of sole UF presidential finalist Ben Sasse, by a significant majority vote of 72-16. The vote represents a little over half of the entire Senate, which currently has 164 members. The Reitz Union Senate Chamber erupted in applause when Senate Faculty Chair Amanda Phalin, a supporter of Sasse’s candidacy, adjourned the meeting.
Donate to The Alligator to beat Georgia's Red & Black
While the Gators and Bulldogs prepare for the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, the student newspapers that have covered the rivalry — The Independent Florida Alligator and The Red & Black — have an ongoing competition of their own. Each has a legacy of journalism excellence and an alumni roster of industry stars.
Swimmer sisters continue their family’s athletic legacy in the Swamp
From diving in the hot tub as kids to competing in Olympic-sized pools as student athletes, the Bates sisters are bonded by their love for swimming. Talia Bates, a 21-year-old UF sustainability senior and her younger sister, 19-year-old UF journalism sophomore Georgia Bates, are both on the university’s swim team — continuing their family’s legacy as UF athletes. Their parents, former UF linebacker James Bates and former UF swimmer Tina Bates, both competed for the Gators from 1992-1996.
Gators return to action in rivalry matchup versus Georgia
The Florida Gators will travel to Jacksonville for the first time under head coach Billy Napier Saturday. However, the team must charge towards a familiar challenge: a Georgia Bulldogs team deemed the best in the nation. Just a year ago, Florida fell to the No. 1 Bulldogs in a lopsided...
