Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Kansas Jayhawks Men's Basketball Schedule Highlights
In preparation for the start of the Kansas Basketball season, here are some games you want to make sure not to miss.
kshb.com
Shawnee Mission East golfer Ella Slicker wins Kansas Class 6 girls golf championship
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ella Slicker's golf season has been anything but rough. "I mean, it was more than I could have asked for," Slicker said. "I went undefeated. I didn't expect that at all." The Shawnee Mission East freshman went seven for seven and brought home her first...
kshb.com
Under the Lights: District high school football highlights from across Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The regular season is now over in Kansas City and now it time for districts. Here are the highlights from the top district games in the Kansas City Metro-area. Check out the highlights in the video player above.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City, Missouri – Southwest Boulevard – October 27, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) returned to Kansas City yesterday. In the evening she met with voters at a campaign event at La Fonda on Southwest Boulevard. Health care and bodily autonomy. Abortion is a personal choice. Access to a good public education. Access to good jobs and a living wage. Access to affordable housing. The future of Social Security and Medicare and living with some measure of dignity and comfort. They are all on the table.
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning garden
The former Fidelity National Bank & Trust Building, Federal Office Building, and 911 Walnut (cropped).By: Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. I have always thought this was an interesting skyscraper in downtown Kansas City. I've always been intrigued by who resides at the top of the building.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
kcur.org
Maverick Kansas City mayor and Missouri legislator Charles Wheeler dies at 96
Charles B. Wheeler, a doctor and maverick mayor who presided over one of the biggest public building booms in Kansas City history, died at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Overland Park on Tuesday. He was 96. His death was confirmed by family members and friends. The cause of death could...
kaxe.org
8 Kansas City artists making a mark on their communities
At any given time, Kansas City, Mo.'s creatives are baring their souls in performance venues, studio spaces and neighborhoods across the metro area. The city's scene has experienced a renaissance at the hands of these artists — several of whom are musicians deeply entrenched in their communities, illuminating civic issues, amplifying historically silenced voices and developing future leaders through the power of music.
The Popper drips with KC: Why this award-winning brand won’t quit ‘until the aliens on other planets know’ his city
Walter Edwin is better known as the Popper, but it might as well be “KC,” he said. His love for Kansas City has inspired both his music career and award-winning apparel business. As a performer, he’s rapped about his hometown on his singles “I’m KC” and “For the City,” and as a collaborator on Tech The post The Popper drips with KC: Why this award-winning brand won’t quit ‘until the aliens on other planets know’ his city appeared first on Startland News.
kansascitymag.com
7 Great Guided Tours to Take in Kansas City
Kansas City was one of the wettest cities in America even during the Prohibition era. Taste of Kansas City Food Tours takes you back to the era of illicit alcohol with the help of four stops where guests are served either a Prohibition-style cocktail or the stop’s signature drink, plus a little pizza at the end to soak it all up. The tour includes a deep history of how Boss Tom Pendergast’s mafia operation maintained its power. “It’s an experience as opposed to the transportation of being bused from a distillery or brewery from place to place,” tour guide Rebekah Bloom says. $96, 3.5 hours. Saturdays 4:30–8 pm. tasteofkansascityfoodtours.com.
Southwest Airlines to restore, add routes in spring at new KCI
Southwest Airlines opened its booking through July 10, 2023, on Thursday and the new single-terminal Kansas City International Airport will have an immediate impact on the availability of flights.
kcur.org
A Kansas City, Kansas, legislative seat may be up for grabs
Democrats have held the Kansas House's 35th District seat for 30 years, but that winning streak is in peril this November. Democratic incumbent Broderick Henderson is not seeking reelection, opening the door for Republican Sam Stillwell to flip the seat. KCUR's Zach Perez has the story. Charles Wheeler was mayor...
kshb.com
Cloudy and maybe some sprinkles into Sunday
A brief, light rain shower is possible Sunday, mainly in the morning. Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers possible. The better chance of rain is 50-100 miles east and southeast of KC. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 64°. Halloween: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Wind: W 5-10 mph. Low:...
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
‘Cure-all’ for your hunger: Chefs offer tastes of what’s to come at KC’s newest food hall
A Kansas City-simmered food hall concept is expected to unveil its long-awaited dining experience next month in the lightwell building downtown — pairing two well-seasoned culinary minds with appetites for inventive tastes. Officially dubbed the Strang Chef Collective at lightwell, the chef-driven venture will feature a duo of restaurant concepts — Verde and Panacea — The post ‘Cure-all’ for your hunger: Chefs offer tastes of what’s to come at KC’s newest food hall appeared first on Startland News.
kshb.com
Stop in for NFM's Cooking Class Class
I"NFMs a paid advertisers of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Want to learn more about making a smaller Thanksgiving dinner or what to do with Thanksgiving Leftovers? Stop in for NFM's Cooking Class Class to learn top tips from a trained local chef. $5 secures a spot in the audience, a free spatula, and a take-home kit plus proceeds will go to Noah's Bandage Project. So put on your apron and get to NFM. It's time to cook!
Skeletal remains found on Kansas City’s eastside
Kansas City police are investigating after finding skeletal remains near East 30th Terrace and Van Brunt Boulevard.
kshb.com
Fantastic fall weather this weekend, more clouds Sunday
A brief rain shower is possible later Saturday night into Sunday. Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild, a nice fall day. Wind: E 5-10 mph. High: 68°. Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers possible later Saturday night into Sunday. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 47° High: 64°. Halloween:...
Kansas City woman pleads in connection to 12-year-old brother’s killing in Leavenworth
A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with a shooting last year that left her 12-year-old brother dead.
niemanreports.org
It’s Time to Abandon the ‘Police Say’ Headline Format
When news organizations cover police statements, why do they do it?. This isn’t a trick question. Or it shouldn’t be. In theory, reporters seek police comments to better understand matters of community safety and urgent public concern. Police statements, in and of themselves, typically aren’t the real story.
Comments / 0