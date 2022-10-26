ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City, Missouri – Southwest Boulevard – October 27, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) returned to Kansas City yesterday. In the evening she met with voters at a campaign event at La Fonda on Southwest Boulevard. Health care and bodily autonomy. Abortion is a personal choice. Access to a good public education. Access to good jobs and a living wage. Access to affordable housing. The future of Social Security and Medicare and living with some measure of dignity and comfort. They are all on the table.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
kaxe.org

8 Kansas City artists making a mark on their communities

At any given time, Kansas City, Mo.'s creatives are baring their souls in performance venues, studio spaces and neighborhoods across the metro area. The city's scene has experienced a renaissance at the hands of these artists — several of whom are musicians deeply entrenched in their communities, illuminating civic issues, amplifying historically silenced voices and developing future leaders through the power of music.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

The Popper drips with KC: Why this award-winning brand won’t quit ‘until the aliens on other planets know’ his city

Walter Edwin is better known as the Popper, but it might as well be “KC,” he said. His love for Kansas City has inspired both his music career and award-winning apparel business. As a performer, he’s rapped about his hometown on his singles “I’m KC” and “For the City,” and as a collaborator on Tech The post The Popper drips with KC: Why this award-winning brand won’t quit ‘until the aliens on other planets know’ his city  appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

7 Great Guided Tours to Take in Kansas City

Kansas City was one of the wettest cities in America even during the Prohibition era. Taste of Kansas City Food Tours takes you back to the era of illicit alcohol with the help of four stops where guests are served either a Prohibition-style cocktail or the stop’s signature drink, plus a little pizza at the end to soak it all up. The tour includes a deep history of how Boss Tom Pendergast’s mafia operation maintained its power. “It’s an experience as opposed to the transportation of being bused from a distillery or brewery from place to place,” tour guide Rebekah Bloom says. $96, 3.5 hours. Saturdays 4:30–8 pm. tasteofkansascityfoodtours.com.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

A Kansas City, Kansas, legislative seat may be up for grabs

Democrats have held the Kansas House's 35th District seat for 30 years, but that winning streak is in peril this November. Democratic incumbent Broderick Henderson is not seeking reelection, opening the door for Republican Sam Stillwell to flip the seat. KCUR's Zach Perez has the story. Charles Wheeler was mayor...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kshb.com

Cloudy and maybe some sprinkles into Sunday

A brief, light rain shower is possible Sunday, mainly in the morning. Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers possible. The better chance of rain is 50-100 miles east and southeast of KC. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 64°. Halloween: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Wind: W 5-10 mph. Low:...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

‘Cure-all’ for your hunger: Chefs offer tastes of what’s to come at KC’s newest food hall

A Kansas City-simmered food hall concept is expected to unveil its long-awaited dining experience next month in the lightwell building downtown — pairing two well-seasoned culinary minds with appetites for inventive tastes. Officially dubbed the Strang Chef Collective at lightwell, the chef-driven venture will feature a duo of restaurant concepts — Verde and Panacea — The post ‘Cure-all’ for your hunger: Chefs offer tastes of what’s to come at KC’s newest food hall  appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Stop in for NFM's Cooking Class Class

I"NFMs a paid advertisers of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Want to learn more about making a smaller Thanksgiving dinner or what to do with Thanksgiving Leftovers? Stop in for NFM's Cooking Class Class to learn top tips from a trained local chef. $5 secures a spot in the audience, a free spatula, and a take-home kit plus proceeds will go to Noah's Bandage Project. So put on your apron and get to NFM. It's time to cook!
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Fantastic fall weather this weekend, more clouds Sunday

A brief rain shower is possible later Saturday night into Sunday. Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild, a nice fall day. Wind: E 5-10 mph. High: 68°. Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers possible later Saturday night into Sunday. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 47° High: 64°. Halloween:...
KANSAS CITY, MO
niemanreports.org

It’s Time to Abandon the ‘Police Say’ Headline Format

When news organizations cover police statements, why do they do it?. This isn’t a trick question. Or it shouldn’t be. In theory, reporters seek police comments to better understand matters of community safety and urgent public concern. Police statements, in and of themselves, typically aren’t the real story.
KANSAS CITY, MO

