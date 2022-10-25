Read full article on original website
Wilmington Apple
WCTV NEWS & NOTES: Find Out Ways You Can Get Involved With Wilmington Community Television
Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television:. Did you know that WCTV membership is free to all Wilmington residents, those who work in Wilmington or are affiliated with a Wilmington organization? Did you know that WCTV provides Community Service hours for Wilmington students? Did you know that WCTV is funded by your donations and from a small percentage of your cable provider subscription fee? Did you know that WCTV needs and welcomes volunteers? Did you know that WCTV staff can teach you just about anything you want to know about video production and podcasting? Did you know that WCTV has after school and Saturday programs for students and even provides tours for civic groups or interested parties? For more information about WCTV and what we can offer YOU, please contact Community Outreach Coordinator, Lisa Kapala at: lisa@wctv.org.
New Kelly’s Roast Beef location now open for business
SALEM, N.H. — A new Kelly’s Roast Beef location is officially open for business. The popular restaurant chain is now serving customers on South Broadway in Salem, New Hampshire. In a Facebook post, Kelly’s wrote, “Stop by 181 South Broadway to experience our melt in your mouth roast...
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Wilmington Recreation Department To Hold Horribles Parade On Sunday, October 30
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington’s 54th Annual Halloween Horribles Parade is set for Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 4:30pm. Participants will march from the Public Safety Building to the High School cafeteria where goodies galore await costumed children. Children you bring their own bags. In case of inclement weather, participants will report directly to the cafeteria.
Wilmington Apple
Sponsors Wanted For Ice Sculpture At Wilmington Tree Lighting
WILMINGTON, MA — Promote your business this holiday season at Wilmington and Tewksbury’s “coolest” event. It has been a 30-year tradition in Wilmington and 5 years in Tewksbury for the Chamber of Commerce to coordinate the ice sculpture display which is an integral part of each town’s holiday tree lighting celebration. The community looks forward to seeing a new holiday themed design every year and of course posing with the piece for the perfect festive holiday photo!
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Wednesday, October 26, 2022: Paranormal Investigative Team At Library; Food Pantry Open
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Wednesday, October 26, 2022:. Early voting for the State Election takes place from 8:30am to 12:30pm in the Town Hall Auditorium. The Wilmington School Committee’s Finance & Budget Subcommittee meets at 5:45pm in the High School’s Principal...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Tuesday, October 25, 2022: Meetings For Wildwood Building Committee, Economic Development Committee & Shawsheen Tech School Committee
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5_ things to do in Wilmington on Tuesday, October 25, 2022:. Early voting for the State Election takes place from 8:30am to 12:30pm in the Town Hall Auditorium. The Wildwood School Building Committee meets at 6pm in the High School’s Large Instruction. Read the...
Wilmington Apple
LETTER: Consider These 3 Things When Voting For A New Senior Center On November 19
On Saturday November 19 at 9 AM, there will be a Special Town Meeting held in the High School Auditorium. Residents will be voting for the construction of a new Senior Center. The road to reach this point has been long and at times bumpy. It has been a grassroots effort by a group of seniors that began in 2019. Following visits to Senior Centers in 5 neighboring towns, a group of 30 seniors made a PowerPoint presentation to the Board of Selectmen on December 16, 2019 to outline the deficiencies in the current building and programs and the need for a new Senior Center. The Selectmen agreed to put an Article on the Warrant for the 2020 Annual Town Meeting to fund a Feasibility Study, which would determine the location, size, schematic design and cost of a new Senior Center. The Article was overwhelmingly approved by the voters.
Wilmington Apple
Donate Your Leftover Halloween Candy To We’re One Wilmington; Will Be Given To Local Seniors & Veterans
WILMINGTON, MA — If you find yourself with too much candy in the house this Halloween season, We’re One Wilmington’s junior chapter (Junior WOW) is collecting candy from Tuesday, November 1, 2022 through Friday, November 11, 2022. These teen volunteers will be bagging the candy and creating...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Ann F. (Fiske) Whitney, 85
WILMINGTON, MA — Ann F. Whitney, (Fiske), age 85, a life-long resident of Wilmington, passed away on October 23, 2022. Ann was born on August 28, 1937, in Malden, MA; she was the cherished daughter of the late Edwin L. and Dorothy S. (Corkum) Fiske. Ann was raised in Wilmington and graduated from Wilmington High School.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: ‘The Numbers Game’ Winners At Sunrise Market & Elia’s Country Store
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Fri, Oct 21, 2022 — $2,744 — The Numbers Game — SUNRISE MARKET. Thu, Oct 20, 2022 — $1,000 — 50X THE MONEY — THE CORNER STORE...
wgbh.org
People are moving from Worcester to small towns because they can't afford the rent
Five days a week, Manny Marval drives his black Ford Escape to an Applebee’s restaurant outside Worcester. He works his shift as a prep cook, chopping vegetables and seasoning meat. Eight hours later, Marval walks out of the Applebee’s and steps into the car to head to his second...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Jeffrey M. Williamson, 77
WILMINGTON, MA — Jeffrey M. Williamson, “Jeff”, age 77, of Wilmington, passed away at home, following a lengthy illness, on September 5, 2022. Jeff was born on August 19, 1945, in Chelsea, MA; he was the son of the late Jeanne (Hulme) Waugh and John “Jack” Williamson. Jeff was raised in Wilmington by his mom and his “Dad”, John Waugh. Jeff attended Wilmington schools and graduated in 1963. Jeff continued his education at Springfield College, graduating in 1967 with a degree in physical education.
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Alex S. Condell, 28
WILMINGTON, MA — Alex S. Condell, age 28, passed on October 22, 2022, of complications from seizures caused by a congenital condition. A skilled restorative mason by day, Alex worked to recondition some of Boston’s finest architecture as a member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftsman Local 3 Union. While spending free time wrenching on vehicles and dabbling in photography, he was most proud of being a devoted father, brother, uncle, son, and friend.
Wilmington Apple
BOOK STEW REVIEW: ‘The Good House’ by Tananarive Due
Below is the latest Book Stew Review from Eileen MacDougall, host of the long-running Book Stew, a video and podcast devoted to writing in all forms, authors, playwrights, and even a cat who survived a tornado and wrote a book about it. The Good House by Tananarive Due. Not being...
WCVB
More than 100 people in need of food, shelter arrive unannounced in Massachusetts town
KINGSTON, Mass. — The top official in Kingston says 107 people in need of assistance have arrived unannounced in the Massachusetts town within the past week. Kingston Town Administrator Keith Hickey said nine people arrived on Friday before 26 more arrived on Saturday and dozens of others kept coming.
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Rodrigo Ferreira Rosa, 24
WILMINGTON, MA — Rodrigo Ferreira Rosa, age 24 of Wilmington, passed away on October 21, 2022, due to injuries sustained in an accident. Rodrigo was born on April 25, 1998, to Paulo Rosa and Alessandra Ferreira in Brighton. Rodrigo was the beloved brother of Christopher Rosa, truelove of Genevieve Casucci, and dear grandson of Leide and Antonio Ferreira.
Wilmington Apple
RMLD Board To Publicly Interview Finalists For New General Manager On November 2
READING, MA — The Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) General Manager Search Committee recommended three finalists to the RMLD Board of Commissioners on Thursday, October 20. The RMLD Board of Commissioners will interview each of the finalists during a public meeting on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. and will be responsible for selecting the next RMLD General Manager. The decision will be announced by the Board during a public session on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
whdh.com
Kingston officials looking for answers after unannounced arrival of more than 100 people at hotel
KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Town leaders in Kingston say they are frustrated after groups of families were dropped off at a local hotel over the past week, with the total number growing to 107 people over the last few days. Town Administrator Keith Hickey said a number of families have...
Here’s The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
