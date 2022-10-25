Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television:. Did you know that WCTV membership is free to all Wilmington residents, those who work in Wilmington or are affiliated with a Wilmington organization? Did you know that WCTV provides Community Service hours for Wilmington students? Did you know that WCTV is funded by your donations and from a small percentage of your cable provider subscription fee? Did you know that WCTV needs and welcomes volunteers? Did you know that WCTV staff can teach you just about anything you want to know about video production and podcasting? Did you know that WCTV has after school and Saturday programs for students and even provides tours for civic groups or interested parties? For more information about WCTV and what we can offer YOU, please contact Community Outreach Coordinator, Lisa Kapala at: lisa@wctv.org.

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO