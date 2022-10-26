Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Ultimate Threat’: Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Details Why Giants RB Saquon Barkley is Elite
Two of the NFL's biggest surprises clash on Sunday at Lumen Field, as the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) host the New York Giants for an NFC battle. A pair of teams thought to be league bottom-feeders are now squarely in the playoff hunt as Week 8 begins. The Giants have gotten to this point with relatively little star power, but it's the electric presence of running back Saquon Barkley that is clearly the exception.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Turf Wars: Pete Carroll & Seahawks Angry About Injuries at Chargers’ SoFi Stadium, Demand Change
The Seattle Seahawks walked away with an impressive 37-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 ... but it came at a cost. Seahawks star wideout DK Metcalf narrowly avoided what could have been a severe knee injury on Sunday, while not being the only player to go down in the contest. Chargers cornerback JC Jackson tore his ACL in the loss to Seattle, effectively ending his season. Meanwhile, wideout Mike Williams is now expected to miss at least the next four weeks due to an ankle injury for the Chargers as well.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears Keys to Upsetting the Cowboys
One of the most overdiscussed topics this week at Halas Hall is how the Bears will ever replace the leadership they received from Robert Quinn. One of the most overdiscussed topics this week at Halas Hall is how the Bears will ever replace leadership they received from Robert Quinn. It's...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Bills
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have elevated safety Innis Gaines and outside linebacker Kobe Jones from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. What does it all mean?. Elevated: OLB Kobe Jones. Last week, the Packers elevated La’Darius Hamilton from the practice...
Kings outlast Heat 119-113, win first game of Mike Brown era
AP — Kevin Huerter scored 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to help the Sacramento Kings win for the first time this season with a 119-113 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday.It's the first victory for Kings coach Mike Brown, who was hired this past offseason. The Los Angles Lakers are the last winless team in the NBA.Kings rookie Keegan Murray scored a career-best 22 points.With the Kings up four points, Huerter was fouled with 14.2 seconds left. He made both free throws to extend Sacramento's lead to six and seal the win.De'Aaron Fox had scored 27 points or more...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Practice Squad Elevations Send Ominous Message
View the original article to see embedded media. As usual on Saturday, the Tennessee Titans designated two players from their practice squad as standard elevations for the next day’s game. This week’s choices – quarterback Logan Woodside and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison – make it clear, however, that Sunday’s...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Behind Enemy Lines: Upstart Giants Look to Continue Shocking World Visiting Seahawks in Week 8
When the Seahawks and Giants exit their respective tunnels on Sunday at Lumen Field, two of the NFL's most pleasant surprises will duke it out in a Week 8 battle with major playoff implications. What has been the secret behind New York's shocking 6-1 start? Patricia Traina of Giants Country...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Carl Weathers Was a Raider Before Becoming Apollo Creed
Actor and former linebacker Carl Weathers became the latest former player to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch last Sunday before the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Houston Texans, 38-20, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Raiders posted on their Twitter page: “Special thanks to former Raider and acting...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Javion Cohen, Offensive Lineman, Alabama Crimson Tide
Javion Cohen is coming back to Alabama as a starting offensive lineman in 2021 with fourteen starts to his name. In 2020, his freshman season, he was on the SEC All-Freshman Team. Cohen was from Phenix City, Alabama, and was a four-star recruit for his high school, Central High School. He was a part of the top fifteen player rankings in the entire state of Alabama and was on the Second Team Class 7A All-State as a junior at Central. Fast forwarding to 2022, Cohen will be a key piece of the Crimson Tide’s offense in 2022.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Slumping Saints Pass Defense Backs Against the Wall vs. Raiders Passing Weapons
Much has been made of the New Orleans Saints injury woes on offense. Wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry will miss their fifth and fourth straight games, respectively, when their team hosts the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday. Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Jameis Winston, Adam Trautman, and Andrus Peat have also missed time with injuries this season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jalen Carter update: Status of Bulldogs’ DL for Georgia vs. Florida
Georgia football could get some help for Saturday's game against Florida as defensive lineman Jalen Carter is hoping to play, according to On3. Carter made the trip to Jacksonville with the Georgia team and is "hoping to suit up today," according to the report. The team will make a final...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Should Resist the Temptation to Hold a Fire-Sale
With the Denver Broncos disappointing for yet another year, fans are calling for the team to tear it down and start over. While there are a few players who could be traded for draft capital, it would be unwise to strip the team of valuable pieces completely. This team is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
JUST IN: Nolan Smith Injured Against Florida
Georgia's starting edge rusher Nolan Smith has exited the game with what appears to be a shoulder injury following a major TFL on a second down midway through the first half of Saturday's contest against the unranked Florida Gators. A senior for the Bulldogs, Smith has been a vocal leader...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joel Embiid Feels Time is Already Working Against 76ers
Last year, the Philadelphia 76ers only had the star guard James Harden for 21 games after they struck a mid-season trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Throughout the final stint of the 2021-2022 regular season, both Harden and Joel Embiid made it clear that the Sixers didn’t have enough time to master their on-court chemistry before the playoffs.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) return home after two disheartening performances on the road at Pittsburgh and Carolina. Matched up against two middling teams that were well below .500, the Buccaneers had an opportunity to take care of business and build up their record. Instead, they enter a crucial Thursday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) with a losing record through seven games - something no one predicted entering the year.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers vs. Bills Injury Report: OT Spencer Brown OUT; Who Replaces Him?
The Buffalo Bills are exiting their bye week relatively fresh and healthy ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, but one key player won't suit up. Starting offensive lineman Spencer Brown, who left the team's Week 6 contest early against the Kansas...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Receiver Injuries Add to Challenge vs. Bills
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers really only has strong chemistry with two of his receivers: Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. Chances are, neither will be on the field for the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. Lazard on Thursday said he didn’t...
Lucas Raymond breaks out as Red Wings hold off Wild
Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season and the host Detroit Red Wings downed the Minnesota Wild
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LOOK: Broncos Unveil New Uniform Combination for Jaguars Game
The Denver Broncos are in London, England, set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 8 throwdown at Wembley Stadium. With the Broncos being embroiled in one controversy and rumor after another this week, the team decided to shake things up and roll out a unique uniform combination for Sunday morning's tilt across the pond.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rob Manfred Says He’s Not Confident A’s Will Remain in Oakland
View the original article to see embedded media. Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred told Chris “Mad Dog” Russo on Saturday that he’s “no longer optimistic” that the A’s will remain in Oakland, per USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale. “I think the mayor in...
