Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles Regatta
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud Scheme
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
LIBRARY LINEUP: Wilmington Library To Host Halloween Party On October 31
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a list of FREE upcoming programs for adults, teens and kids at the Wilmington Memorial Library. Come join our Halloween party! Wear a costume and drop-in to the Youth Services room to pick up treats, a craft, and take fun photos! Even participate in our costume contest and library-wide scavenger hunt!
Merrimack Valley A Cappella To Hold Annual Show On November 13
ANDOVER, MA — The Merrimack Valley A Cappella Chorus presents “Falling In Love With Barbershop!” on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 2pm at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road in Andover. The chorus, which was previously headquartered in Wilmington, consists of several Wilmington residents. Members are looking...
Sponsors Wanted For Ice Sculpture At Wilmington Tree Lighting
WILMINGTON, MA — Promote your business this holiday season at Wilmington and Tewksbury’s “coolest” event. It has been a 30-year tradition in Wilmington and 5 years in Tewksbury for the Chamber of Commerce to coordinate the ice sculpture display which is an integral part of each town’s holiday tree lighting celebration. The community looks forward to seeing a new holiday themed design every year and of course posing with the piece for the perfect festive holiday photo!
THIS WEEKEND: Wilmington Recreation Department To Hold Horribles Parade On Sunday, October 30
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington’s 54th Annual Halloween Horribles Parade is set for Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 4:30pm. Participants will march from the Public Safety Building to the High School cafeteria where goodies galore await costumed children. Children you bring their own bags. In case of inclement weather, participants will report directly to the cafeteria.
Donate Your Leftover Halloween Candy To We’re One Wilmington; Will Be Given To Local Seniors & Veterans
WILMINGTON, MA — If you find yourself with too much candy in the house this Halloween season, We’re One Wilmington’s junior chapter (Junior WOW) is collecting candy from Tuesday, November 1, 2022 through Friday, November 11, 2022. These teen volunteers will be bagging the candy and creating...
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Wednesday, October 26, 2022: Paranormal Investigative Team At Library; Food Pantry Open
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Wednesday, October 26, 2022:. Early voting for the State Election takes place from 8:30am to 12:30pm in the Town Hall Auditorium. The Wilmington School Committee’s Finance & Budget Subcommittee meets at 5:45pm in the High School’s Principal...
OBITUARY: Rodrigo Ferreira Rosa, 24
WILMINGTON, MA — Rodrigo Ferreira Rosa, age 24 of Wilmington, passed away on October 21, 2022, due to injuries sustained in an accident. Rodrigo was born on April 25, 1998, to Paulo Rosa and Alessandra Ferreira in Brighton. Rodrigo was the beloved brother of Christopher Rosa, truelove of Genevieve Casucci, and dear grandson of Leide and Antonio Ferreira.
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: ‘The Numbers Game’ Winners At Sunrise Market & Elia’s Country Store
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Fri, Oct 21, 2022 — $2,744 — The Numbers Game — SUNRISE MARKET. Thu, Oct 20, 2022 — $1,000 — 50X THE MONEY — THE CORNER STORE...
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Tuesday, October 25, 2022: Meetings For Wildwood Building Committee, Economic Development Committee & Shawsheen Tech School Committee
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5_ things to do in Wilmington on Tuesday, October 25, 2022:. Early voting for the State Election takes place from 8:30am to 12:30pm in the Town Hall Auditorium. The Wildwood School Building Committee meets at 6pm in the High School’s Large Instruction. Read the...
OBITUARY: Ann F. (Fiske) Whitney, 85
WILMINGTON, MA — Ann F. Whitney, (Fiske), age 85, a life-long resident of Wilmington, passed away on October 23, 2022. Ann was born on August 28, 1937, in Malden, MA; she was the cherished daughter of the late Edwin L. and Dorothy S. (Corkum) Fiske. Ann was raised in Wilmington and graduated from Wilmington High School.
OBITUARY: Jeffrey M. Williamson, 77
WILMINGTON, MA — Jeffrey M. Williamson, “Jeff”, age 77, of Wilmington, passed away at home, following a lengthy illness, on September 5, 2022. Jeff was born on August 19, 1945, in Chelsea, MA; he was the son of the late Jeanne (Hulme) Waugh and John “Jack” Williamson. Jeff was raised in Wilmington by his mom and his “Dad”, John Waugh. Jeff attended Wilmington schools and graduated in 1963. Jeff continued his education at Springfield College, graduating in 1967 with a degree in physical education.
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (October 26, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:
OBITUARY: Alex S. Condell, 28
WILMINGTON, MA — Alex S. Condell, age 28, passed on October 22, 2022, of complications from seizures caused by a congenital condition. A skilled restorative mason by day, Alex worked to recondition some of Boston’s finest architecture as a member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftsman Local 3 Union. While spending free time wrenching on vehicles and dabbling in photography, he was most proud of being a devoted father, brother, uncle, son, and friend.
WCTV NEWS & NOTES: Find Out Ways You Can Get Involved With Wilmington Community Television
Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television:. Did you know that WCTV membership is free to all Wilmington residents, those who work in Wilmington or are affiliated with a Wilmington organization? Did you know that WCTV provides Community Service hours for Wilmington students? Did you know that WCTV is funded by your donations and from a small percentage of your cable provider subscription fee? Did you know that WCTV needs and welcomes volunteers? Did you know that WCTV staff can teach you just about anything you want to know about video production and podcasting? Did you know that WCTV has after school and Saturday programs for students and even provides tours for civic groups or interested parties? For more information about WCTV and what we can offer YOU, please contact Community Outreach Coordinator, Lisa Kapala at: lisa@wctv.org.
LETTER: Consider These 3 Things When Voting For A New Senior Center On November 19
On Saturday November 19 at 9 AM, there will be a Special Town Meeting held in the High School Auditorium. Residents will be voting for the construction of a new Senior Center. The road to reach this point has been long and at times bumpy. It has been a grassroots effort by a group of seniors that began in 2019. Following visits to Senior Centers in 5 neighboring towns, a group of 30 seniors made a PowerPoint presentation to the Board of Selectmen on December 16, 2019 to outline the deficiencies in the current building and programs and the need for a new Senior Center. The Selectmen agreed to put an Article on the Warrant for the 2020 Annual Town Meeting to fund a Feasibility Study, which would determine the location, size, schematic design and cost of a new Senior Center. The Article was overwhelmingly approved by the voters.
RMLD Board To Publicly Interview Finalists For New General Manager On November 2
READING, MA — The Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) General Manager Search Committee recommended three finalists to the RMLD Board of Commissioners on Thursday, October 20. The RMLD Board of Commissioners will interview each of the finalists during a public meeting on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. and will be responsible for selecting the next RMLD General Manager. The decision will be announced by the Board during a public session on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.
