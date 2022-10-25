Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Related
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Wilmington High Girls Basketball Team To Hold Car Wash Fundraiser On October 30
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington High School Girls Basketball program is holding a Car Wash this Sunday, October 30, 2022, from 10am to 1pm, in the Fourth of July Building’s parking lot. Donations can be accepted by cash, check (“WHS Girls Basketball Club”), or Venmo (see QR code in flyer below).
Epic Indoor Tubing Is Back At Jordan’s Enchanted Village
Everyone was raving about the indoor tubing at Jordan's Furniture last winter and of course, the furniture store is bringing it back for an all new season of festive fun at the Enchanted Village. No real surprise that the 72-foot long indoor tube slides will be back for another season,...
Wilmington Apple
Merrimack Valley A Cappella To Hold Annual Show On November 13
ANDOVER, MA — The Merrimack Valley A Cappella Chorus presents “Falling In Love With Barbershop!” on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 2pm at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road in Andover. The chorus, which was previously headquartered in Wilmington, consists of several Wilmington residents. Members are looking...
Pizza Shop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire’s West End Satisfies Even the Snobbiest NY Pizza Lovers
My husband Steven is from the tri-state area (Jersey!), so I'm therefore constantly reminded that when it comes to pizza, my standards are far too low. And you know what? Maybe they are! But you don't know what you don't know, right?. If we're being honest with each other, the...
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Wilmington Recreation Department To Hold Horribles Parade On Sunday, October 30
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington’s 54th Annual Halloween Horribles Parade is set for Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 4:30pm. Participants will march from the Public Safety Building to the High School cafeteria where goodies galore await costumed children. Children you bring their own bags. In case of inclement weather, participants will report directly to the cafeteria.
Wilmington Apple
Sponsors Wanted For Ice Sculpture At Wilmington Tree Lighting
WILMINGTON, MA — Promote your business this holiday season at Wilmington and Tewksbury’s “coolest” event. It has been a 30-year tradition in Wilmington and 5 years in Tewksbury for the Chamber of Commerce to coordinate the ice sculpture display which is an integral part of each town’s holiday tree lighting celebration. The community looks forward to seeing a new holiday themed design every year and of course posing with the piece for the perfect festive holiday photo!
WCVB
The history of Norumbega Park and the Totem Pole Ballroom in Newton's village of Auburndale
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The city of Newtonis actually a collection of small villages, 13 in all. From Chestnut Hill to Newtonville to Waban, each community boasts its own unique characteristics. The village of Auburndale is no exception.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize claimed in Lynn
There was a $100,000 Massachusetts State Lottery prize claimed in Lynn on Monday. The winning scratch-off ticket for the game ‘Millions’ was sold at a tobacco shop — Cal’s News Store. There were 679 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 sold or claimed in Massachusetts...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Wednesday, October 26, 2022: Paranormal Investigative Team At Library; Food Pantry Open
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5+ things to do in Wilmington on Wednesday, October 26, 2022:. Early voting for the State Election takes place from 8:30am to 12:30pm in the Town Hall Auditorium. The Wilmington School Committee’s Finance & Budget Subcommittee meets at 5:45pm in the High School’s Principal...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Tuesday, October 25, 2022: Meetings For Wildwood Building Committee, Economic Development Committee & Shawsheen Tech School Committee
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5_ things to do in Wilmington on Tuesday, October 25, 2022:. Early voting for the State Election takes place from 8:30am to 12:30pm in the Town Hall Auditorium. The Wildwood School Building Committee meets at 6pm in the High School’s Large Instruction. Read the...
Wilmington Apple
BOOK STEW REVIEW: ‘The Good House’ by Tananarive Due
Below is the latest Book Stew Review from Eileen MacDougall, host of the long-running Book Stew, a video and podcast devoted to writing in all forms, authors, playwrights, and even a cat who survived a tornado and wrote a book about it. The Good House by Tananarive Due. Not being...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Ann F. (Fiske) Whitney, 85
WILMINGTON, MA — Ann F. Whitney, (Fiske), age 85, a life-long resident of Wilmington, passed away on October 23, 2022. Ann was born on August 28, 1937, in Malden, MA; she was the cherished daughter of the late Edwin L. and Dorothy S. (Corkum) Fiske. Ann was raised in Wilmington and graduated from Wilmington High School.
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (October 25, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Quality Inspector at Ferro-Ceramic Grinding Inc. Full-Time CNC Machinist/Operator at Ferro-Ceramic Grinding Inc. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Jeffrey M. Williamson, 77
WILMINGTON, MA — Jeffrey M. Williamson, “Jeff”, age 77, of Wilmington, passed away at home, following a lengthy illness, on September 5, 2022. Jeff was born on August 19, 1945, in Chelsea, MA; he was the son of the late Jeanne (Hulme) Waugh and John “Jack” Williamson. Jeff was raised in Wilmington by his mom and his “Dad”, John Waugh. Jeff attended Wilmington schools and graduated in 1963. Jeff continued his education at Springfield College, graduating in 1967 with a degree in physical education.
whdh.com
Kingston officials looking for answers after unannounced arrival of more than 100 people at hotel
KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Town leaders in Kingston say they are frustrated after groups of families were dropped off at a local hotel over the past week, with the total number growing to 107 people over the last few days. Town Administrator Keith Hickey said a number of families have...
For $879,000, a South Boston home with a garden retreat
The three-story property comes with two bedrooms and 1.5 baths and sits about a block from the ocean. In October, an ideal evening may consist of sipping warmed apple cider by a crackling fire. And this $879,000 listing in South Boston offers a tiered patio with a portable fire pit and ample room for family and friends to enjoy the crisp fall air without shivering.
nshoremag.com
A Contemporary Home in Gloucester Goes Vertical to Make the Most of Its Beachy Views
Attracted to a contemporary house that Heather Weiss designed on Wingaersheek Beach, the owners of this Long Beach home, also located in Gloucester, engaged the architect to design something with a similar sensibility for their relatively small corner lot. The result? A contemporary, 3,700-square-foot, three-story home with a family-friendly backyard. “We minimized the footprint and maximized the height,” the studioHW founder says.
Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
Wilmington Apple
LETTER: Seniors United, We Must Stand, At Special Town Meeting On November 19
On November 19, at 9:00 A.M. in the Wilmington High School Auditorium, we will be voting for a new Senior Center. It is imperative that we, as Seniors, unite to make this happen!. In the past, many Senior projects were not voted in because we did not have the backing...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
Comments / 0