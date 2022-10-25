ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FUN 107

Epic Indoor Tubing Is Back At Jordan’s Enchanted Village

Everyone was raving about the indoor tubing at Jordan's Furniture last winter and of course, the furniture store is bringing it back for an all new season of festive fun at the Enchanted Village. No real surprise that the 72-foot long indoor tube slides will be back for another season,...
AVON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Merrimack Valley A Cappella To Hold Annual Show On November 13

ANDOVER, MA — The Merrimack Valley A Cappella Chorus presents “Falling In Love With Barbershop!” on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 2pm at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road in Andover. The chorus, which was previously headquartered in Wilmington, consists of several Wilmington residents. Members are looking...
ANDOVER, MA
Wilmington Apple

THIS WEEKEND: Wilmington Recreation Department To Hold Horribles Parade On Sunday, October 30

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington’s 54th Annual Halloween Horribles Parade is set for Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 4:30pm. Participants will march from the Public Safety Building to the High School cafeteria where goodies galore await costumed children. Children you bring their own bags. In case of inclement weather, participants will report directly to the cafeteria.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Sponsors Wanted For Ice Sculpture At Wilmington Tree Lighting

WILMINGTON, MA — Promote your business this holiday season at Wilmington and Tewksbury’s “coolest” event. It has been a 30-year tradition in Wilmington and 5 years in Tewksbury for the Chamber of Commerce to coordinate the ice sculpture display which is an integral part of each town’s holiday tree lighting celebration. The community looks forward to seeing a new holiday themed design every year and of course posing with the piece for the perfect festive holiday photo!
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Tuesday, October 25, 2022: Meetings For Wildwood Building Committee, Economic Development Committee & Shawsheen Tech School Committee

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5_ things to do in Wilmington on Tuesday, October 25, 2022:. Early voting for the State Election takes place from 8:30am to 12:30pm in the Town Hall Auditorium. The Wildwood School Building Committee meets at 6pm in the High School’s Large Instruction. Read the...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

BOOK STEW REVIEW: ‘The Good House’ by Tananarive Due

Below is the latest Book Stew Review from Eileen MacDougall, host of the long-running Book Stew, a video and podcast devoted to writing in all forms, authors, playwrights, and even a cat who survived a tornado and wrote a book about it. The Good House by Tananarive Due. Not being...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Ann F. (Fiske) Whitney, 85

WILMINGTON, MA — Ann F. Whitney, (Fiske), age 85, a life-long resident of Wilmington, passed away on October 23, 2022. Ann was born on August 28, 1937, in Malden, MA; she was the cherished daughter of the late Edwin L. and Dorothy S. (Corkum) Fiske. Ann was raised in Wilmington and graduated from Wilmington High School.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (October 25, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Quality Inspector at Ferro-Ceramic Grinding Inc. Full-Time CNC Machinist/Operator at Ferro-Ceramic Grinding Inc. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Jeffrey M. Williamson, 77

WILMINGTON, MA — Jeffrey M. Williamson, “Jeff”, age 77, of Wilmington, passed away at home, following a lengthy illness, on September 5, 2022. Jeff was born on August 19, 1945, in Chelsea, MA; he was the son of the late Jeanne (Hulme) Waugh and John “Jack” Williamson. Jeff was raised in Wilmington by his mom and his “Dad”, John Waugh. Jeff attended Wilmington schools and graduated in 1963. Jeff continued his education at Springfield College, graduating in 1967 with a degree in physical education.
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston

For $879,000, a South Boston home with a garden retreat

The three-story property comes with two bedrooms and 1.5 baths and sits about a block from the ocean. In October, an ideal evening may consist of sipping warmed apple cider by a crackling fire. And this $879,000 listing in South Boston offers a tiered patio with a portable fire pit and ample room for family and friends to enjoy the crisp fall air without shivering.
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

A Contemporary Home in Gloucester Goes Vertical to Make the Most of Its Beachy Views

Attracted to a contemporary house that Heather Weiss designed on Wingaersheek Beach, the owners of this Long Beach home, also located in Gloucester, engaged the architect to design something with a similar sensibility for their relatively small corner lot. The result? A contemporary, 3,700-square-foot, three-story home with a family-friendly backyard. “We minimized the footprint and maximized the height,” the studioHW founder says.
GLOUCESTER, MA

