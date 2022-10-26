Read full article on original website
Perfection! Royals finish off undefeated regular season
After going 4-0 in their first four games on the road, Mason County was able to start setting their sights on a perfect regular season.
Kentucky Basketball: 2022-23 season preview and outlook for Wildcats
There’s no real reason to be concerned about Kentucky Basketball or John Calipari, but you have to at least stop and think for a minute. Calipari took this program to a national title in 2012, part of a run of four Final Four’s in five seasons near the beginning of his tenure. While the Wildcats have not returned to the Final Four since 2015, their near-perfect campaign, the program has still churned out winning teams.
aseaofblue.com
2022-23 Kentucky Basketball Player Previews
A new season is here for the Kentucky Wildcats, who are about to embark on what hopes to be a very special season of college basketball in the Bluegrass. Use this stream to keep track of our player previews as we break down all 10 scholarship players for the upcoming season.
WSAZ
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new horse racing facility in Ashland
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear traveled to Boyd County on Friday to help break ground on a $55 million investment – a new horse racing facility. Beshear announced to the crowd Friday that he is doing everything he can to make sure Kentucky stays the horse racing capital with this new facility.
Appalachian coal miner from UK game featured on NBC’s TODAY
A tweet of an Appalachian coal miner and his son at a Kentucky basketball game has gone viral, and now, the family has been featured on NBC's TODAY.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee drops intense hype video for rivalry showdown with Kentucky: ‘The monster has awoken'
It’ll be an SEC showdown between a pair of ranked opponents when No. 3 Tennessee takes on visiting No. 19 Kentucky. For the latest edition of the rivalry, Tennessee dropped an intense hype video. In it, former Vol Trey Smith is the narrator as the Neyland Nights set is featured.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WLWT 5
Expansion and addition announced at Cincinnati Premium Outlets
MONROE, Ohio — Cincinnati Premium Outlets has announced the addition of a store and the expansion of another, both opening early next month. The outlet says a Forever 21 Outlet is coming to Suite 937 with the Adidas shop relocating to Suite 310, directly across from its former location.
Fox 19
Who qualifies for Duke Energy’s $500 bill credit
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WXIX) - With colder nights and the holidays approaching, who doesn’t want to cut costs on their gas bill?. This season, qualifying Duke Energy Ohio customers may be eligible for a one-time $500 bill credit. To qualify for this credit, Duke Energy customers must be 65 or...
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?
For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
Thermo Fisher Scientific announces $59 million expansion in Campbell County, to create 200 jobs
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. on Thursday announced a significant investment in Kentucky’s health care sector as the PPD clinical research business will create 200 full-time jobs, including at least 140 Kentucky resident positions, through a $59 million expansion of the company’s facility in Campbell County. “Thermo Fisher’s expanding...
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
linknky.com
LINK nky Northern Kentucky election guide
Kentucky’s general election concludes Nov. 8 and LINK nky has been covering all the races important to the Northern Kentucky community. Read on to learn about local senate, mayoral, city council, school board and commission races. Editor’s note: LINK nky will be adding stories to this guide leading up...
wvxu.org
Another WLWT-TV news anchor is heading to a bigger market
Weekend morning anchor Megan Mitchell announces she's heading to Dallas, the nation's No. 5 TV market, the day before Colin Mayfield leaves WLWT-TV for Charlotte, N.C. The talent exodus continues at WLWT-TV. Weekend morning anchor Megan Mitchell wrote on Twitter Tuesday that she's moving in January to WFAA-TV, the ABC affiliate in Dallas.
WSAZ
One arrested in Scioto County in connection with Ironton investigation
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton police are investigating a crime that led to the suspect being arrested in Scioto County. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner told WSAZ the investigation is taking place on 9th Street. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also on scene. Meanwhile, Scioto County sheriff David...
fox56news.com
Changes to Winchester alcohol sales affecting brunch
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – Changes are taking place in Winchester for people who like to go to Sunday brunch. Alcohol sales starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday were approved on Tuesday, Oct. 17 when the Winchester City Commission changed its alcohol ordinance in a four-to-one vote. Days after...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Weaver Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Weaver Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Fox 19
Girl hit by vehicle while boarding school bus in NKY
OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 9-year-old girl is expected to be ok after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus in Owen County Tuesday morning. Dep. Peter Schierlow says the girl was crossing U.S. 127 north of Owenton around 7:30 a.m. when she was struck.
AdWeek
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC in Cincinnati After 9 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WKRC meteorologist Erica Collura is leaving the Cincinnati CBS affiliate on Oct. 27 after nine years at the station. “It is with...
