ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN News

When will our first freezing high temp occur?

By WGN-TV Weather Team, Paul Merzlock
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DGXoa_0imkEp3m00

Despite the abnormal warmth expected during early November, climatology tells us temperature regimes can switch dramatically. The season’s first sustained period cold air with average temps at or below freezing usually arrives in the Chicago area toward the end of November. Current outlooks for the entire month of November forecast the monthly temp to average near normal. In what may be the city’s most dramatic November temperature shift, the high temp on November 1, 1950, reached 81, the city’s latest occurring 80-degree day. By Thanksgiving Day (11/23/1950) the temperature had dropped below zero, the first in a 3-day series of sub-zero mornings and the city’s earliest occurring sub-zero day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xWnzO_0imkEp3m00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

How much snow will Indiana get this winter?

Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
INDIANA STATE
WGNtv.com

Interstate 80— the dividing line between weather events?

Why does Interstate 80 so often happen to be a division line between different kinds of weather? I have heard it mentioned in weather bulletins as the dividing line several times. Morty Green, Bolingbrook. Dear Morty,. Interstate 80 runs east-west across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana and cuts through Joliet....
JOLIET, IL
Idaho State Journal

Weather service issues alert about heavy snowfall causing hazardous road conditions tonight in Southeast Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for Wednesday night to warn the public about heavy snowfall causing hazardous driving conditions in much of Southeast Idaho. The weather service said slick and slushy conditions will make for dangerous roads in the Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Shelley, Inkom, Firth and Fort Hall areas. "Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions," the weather service stated. "Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this area of heavy snow. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling." Conditions could be especially hazardous Wednesday night on Interstate 15 and Interstate 86. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest weather forecast updates.
POCATELLO, ID
Central Illinois Proud

Much needed rain headed to Central Illinois Monday night and Tuesday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A strong cold front will bring much needed rain to Central Illinois from Monday night through Tuesday night. Temperatures will also struggle to warm as they remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s throughout the day. Rain is expected to gradually spread from west...
ILLINOIS STATE
wamwamfm.com

Almost Time to Turn Clocks Back – Vote to Get Rid of Daylight Savings Time

Next weekend, clocks will “Fall Back” with the time change. On Focus on the Community this weekend on WAMW, we will talk to former State Legislator Dave Crooks about the history of time and the ongoing conundrum it has caused the Hoosier State. Crooks went on to tell...
KISS 106

This Fish Found in Indiana Lakes Looks Like It Swam Straight Out of Hell

Imagine hooking this nightmarish creature on your next fishing trip. The fish you'll typically find in most Indiana lakes and streams are your run-of-the-mill catfish, bluegill, bass, crappie, etc. But, lurking in the waters of many of those same lakes and streams is a breed of fish that dates back to prehistoric times, some of which can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh up to 300 pounds, and all of which feature a mouthful of sharp teeth. Allow me to introduce you to Gar.
INDIANA STATE
1470 WMBD

IDPH sees uptick in COVID-19 cases in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick of COVID-19 cases. State Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra says there were over 13,000 new cases confirmed this past week, which doesn’t include people who tested positive with at-home kits. Vohra says one of...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

WGN News

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy