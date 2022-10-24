Read full article on original website
Related
stevensducks.com
Men's Basketball Ranked Second in the MAC Freedom Preseason Poll
ANNVILLE, Pa. (Oct. 27, 2022) – The MAC Freedom released its preseason poll for the 2022-23 Men's Basketball season, today, Oct. 27. The Stevens Institute of Technology men's basketball team was ranked second and received three first place votes in the poll that was voted on by the conference's nine head coaches.
stevensducks.com
Field Hockey Defeats King's to Conclude Conference Play
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (Oct. 26, 2022) – The Stevens Institute of Technology field hockey team defeated MAC Freedom opponent King's College by a score of 3-1 on the road, Wednesday night. The game ramped up quickly and four goals were scored in the first 10 minutes of action. The Ducks...
stevensducks.com
Women's Soccer Ends Regular Season with Win Over Arcadia
GLENSIDE, Pa. (Oct. 26, 2022) – The Stevens Institute of Technology women's soccer team defeated Arcadia University by a score of 4-1 in a MAC Freedom matchup on the road, Wednesday night. The Ducks scored four second half goals and graduate student Rachel Rouse scored twice including the game-winner to propel Stevens to victory.
Comments / 0