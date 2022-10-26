Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
KOMU
Rock Bridge cruises to district semifinals with dominant win over Hickman
A dominating defensive performance and a resilient offense carried Rock Bridge to a 42-0 home win over rival Hickman on Friday in the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 quarterfinals despite injuries to key players. Second-seeded Rock Bridge will host sixth-seeded Hazelwood Central next Friday in the district semifinals. The Hawks...
KOMU
Rock Bridge volleyball falls a set short of state semifinals
Rock Bridge volleyball came about as close as possible to securing a trip to the MSHSAA Class 5 state semifinals Saturday in Springfield. The Bruins won the first and fourth sets of their state quarterfinal match at Kickapoo, but the Chiefs held on in the fifth set to win 3-2 (19-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-27, 15-12) and punch their ticket to Cape Girardeau.
KOMU
Dunn's four touchdowns power Battle past Capital City in district quarterfinals
Nearly two months ago, Capital City paid a visit to Columbia and beat Battle, sending the Spartans to the second of three straight losses to start the season. Battle flipped the script Friday, advancing to the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 semifinals with a 34-14 victory over the Cavaliers at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City.
KOMU
South Callaway defeats Tipton with late-minute stand
Fourth-seeded South Callaway narrowly defeated fifth-seeded Tipton 22-20 in a back-and-forth thriller. The game was filled with explosive plays, special teams craziness, and great defensive displays on both sides of the ball. The game started slow with no scores until 1:51 left in the first, where running back Jacob Martin...
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Cole Camp surges past Harrisburg, 55-28
Bluebirds quarterback Ethan Shearer capped off a back-and-forth first half with his third touchdown of the game, enough momentum to spark a second half surge that advances Cole Camp to the Class 1 District 5 semifinals. The Bulldogs offense made a ton of plays, including two touchdown passes from quarterback Trace Combs, to keep up with a strong Cole Camp effort.
KOMU
Helias softball falls in state championship; Marceline advances to Class 2 final
Kearney won its second MSHSAA Class 4 state championship in program history, winning a high-scoring affair against Helias 14-9 on Friday in Springfield. The Bulldogs had the momentum from the start of the game, jumping out to a 6-1 lead in the fourth inning. After Helias got one run back,...
KOMU
Hickman looks to upset Rock Bridge in district opener
Two weeks ago, Hickman lost to Rock Bridge in the annual Providence Bowl matchup 49-0. On Friday, the Kewpies will have another chance against the Bruins in the opening round of MHSSAA Class 6 District 2 play. Rock Bridge (7-2, 6-0 Central Missouri Activities Conference) is coming off a 59-21...
KOMU
Southern Boone defense stifles Eldon
The Southern Boone defense held the Eldon offense to six points in a 38-6 win for the Eagles. Eldon's only score came on a rushing touchdown from running back Andrew Beanland in the last minute of the game. At the beginning of the game, the Southern Boone defense stopped Eldon...
KOMU
Rock Bridge volleyball ready for rematch with Kickapoo in Class 5 quarterfinal
Rock Bridge volleyball is one match away from the MSHSAA Class 5 semifinals. Only Kickapoo stands in the Bruins' way of a trip to Cape Girardeau. First serve of the state quarterfinal between the Bruins and Chiefs is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Kickapoo High School in Springfield. Rock...
KOMU
Battle set for rematch with Capital City in win-or-go-home game
On Sept. 2, Capital City paid a visit to Battle for a Central Missouri Activities Conference matchup. The Cavaliers, who had not previously beaten Battle, won the tightly contested matchup 41-32. The Spartans (2-7) get another shot at Capital City on Friday. This time, they will meet up in Jefferson...
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Southern Boone beats Eldon 38-6
Southern Boone blows out Eldon 38-6 to advance to the Class 3 District 5 semifinals. The Eagles will face the #1 seed in Moberly.
KOMU
The Battle Begins
As the playoffs arrive in Mid-Missouri, teams are looking to survive and advance each week as every game could be their last. While students sections line the bleachers dressed as goblins and ghosts in time for Halloween, teams are hoping not to feel the shock and terror of a season-ending loss. Rock Bridge are headed to the next round after a 42-0 win over Hickman. Tolton fell to North Callaway 38-28. Boonville won a nail-bitter over Fulton 28-25. Battle claimed victory over Capital City 34-14.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Helias blows out Liberty in double digit playoff win
Helias QB Drew Miller sets the Crusaders single season record for completions and passing yards. High school football playoffs are underway. Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights. Second-seeded Helias moved onto the semifinal round of the MSHAA Class 5 District 4 tournament.
KOMU
North Callaway topples Tolton in district quarterfinals
Tolton was on the wrong end of a tale of two halves Friday night in its MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 quarterfinal matchup against North Callaway. The Trailblazers led by six at halftime, but the Thunderbirds' defense pitched a shutout in the second half to win 38-28 in Columbia. Fifth-seeded...
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Monroe City wins big against Paris 62-6.
The Paris Coyotes visited the Monroe City Panthers for the first round of class one district six play. Lead by running back, Waylon DeGrave, who scored three touchdowns. One of those a pick-six. The Panthers dominated the rest of the game and won big.
KOMU
Hallsville cruises to big win over Palmyra
Third-seeded Hallsville crushed sixth-seeded Palmyra 38-0 in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 7 quarterfinals. After Palmyra punted on its opening drive, Hallsville quickly cashed in from a 30-yard touchdown run by Harrison Fowler and converted on the two point attempt to go up 8-0. After picking up a crucial 4th...
KOMU
Capital City football builds into a contender
JEFFERSON CITY - A brand new stadium isn't the only thing that Capital City football is building. The Capital City Cavaliers, after consecutive one-win seasons in their first two seasons as a program, leaped to 7-2 in 2022, something that head coach Joe Collier says was not easy. "It takes...
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Boonville squeaks by Fulton in the First Round of District Playoffs 28-25
The Hornets did not go down easy taking the Pirates late into the 4th but, Boonville got the job done with the 28-25 win and will play Mexico next week. High school football playoffs are underway. Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights. Third-seeded Boonville...
KOMU
Fayette defeats Russellville on the road 46-8 in district opener
Fayette was the seventh-seeded squad heading into Friday night's matchup against Russellville, but the Falcons took down Russellville 46-8 to move on to the MSHAA Class 1 District 5 semifinals. A mostly quiet first quarter was ended with a bang by Fayette, as quarterback Ben Wells scored his first of...
KOMU
Missouri women's hoops looks ready to roll after first exhibition game
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Women's Basketball team had their first exhibition matchup of the season Wednesday against the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats, and won handedly 70-27. Despite the success of the Tigers, the first quarter wasn't pretty offensively. The Tigers failed to score at all in the first five minutes of the game tonight.
