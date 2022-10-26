As the playoffs arrive in Mid-Missouri, teams are looking to survive and advance each week as every game could be their last. While students sections line the bleachers dressed as goblins and ghosts in time for Halloween, teams are hoping not to feel the shock and terror of a season-ending loss. Rock Bridge are headed to the next round after a 42-0 win over Hickman. Tolton fell to North Callaway 38-28. Boonville won a nail-bitter over Fulton 28-25. Battle claimed victory over Capital City 34-14.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO