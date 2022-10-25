Read full article on original website
Mexico warns Venezuelan migrant caravans will be turned away under new US policy
Mexico warned Venezuelan migrants on Saturday that those traveling in caravans will be ineligible for a new U.S. immigration program. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security unveiled a new program on Wednesday that would allow up to 24,000 Venezuelans to secure work authorization in the U.S. via sponsorship. However, this...
Washington Examiner
Biden drops English and US history testing for mentally challenged immigrants
The Biden administration this week opened the path to citizenship for immigrants with mental disabilities so great that they can’t learn basic English or pass a U.S. civics test. The changes are raising new questions that enemies of the nation may claim mental disabilities to skirt requirements to swear...
Explainer-Why Venezuela's refugee exodus to the U.S. has been accelerating
Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. and Mexican authorities recently announced a new policy that would expel Venezuelans entering the U.S. land border back to Mexico, but allow up to 24,000 people from the country to apply for humanitarian entry into the United States by air.
Amid civil war, Biden administration grants immigration relief to Ethiopians
The Biden administration on Friday announced that Ethiopian nationals in the United States will become eligible to apply for work permits and deferral from deportation in light of the East African nation’s ongoing civil war. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas designated Ethiopia for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a program that allows nationals of a country […]
Retired 3-star Coast Guard vice admiral calls out Biden administration for 'misguided' military vax mandate
A top retired Coast Guard official is calling out the Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for being an "ideological purge" against religious service members who are being denied exemptions.
Saudi Arabian minister of state blames high US gas prices on lack of American refinery production
Saudi Arabian minister of state Adel Al-Jubeir says that lack of American refinery production is the cause of high U.S. gas prices on Friday's "Special Report."
BBC
Gay Palestinian Ahmad Abu Marhia beheaded in West Bank
Palestinian police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 25-year-old man after his body was found decapitated in the occupied West Bank. LGBTQ groups in Israel, where Ahmad Abu Marhia was seeking asylum, say he had received threats because he was gay. Video of the murder scene in...
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Three tribesmen are sentenced to death for refusing to leave their homes to make way for Saudi Arabia's new £450billion mega-city Neom, says human rights charity
Three men of the Howeitat tribe have been 'sentenced to death for refusing to leave their homes’ to make way for the new £450billion mega-city Neom. Shadli, Atallah and Ibrahim al-Howeiti are members of a tribe forcibly ejected to make way for the project. The three men were...
The US Army is struggling to recruit as most of Gen Z is ineligible to serve due to factors like obesity, drug use, and tattoos
A majority of Gen Z is ineligible for the US Army under current rules, per a Pentagon study. It fell 15,000 soldiers short of 2022 recruitment goals.
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Worst Places to Survive a Nuclear War in the U.S.
"There's no safe place, even relatively safe place," one expert told Newsweek.
EXPLAINER: Who’s behind Haiti’s most powerful gang alliance?
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution that imposes sanctions on Jimmy Chérizier, leader of a powerful gang federation in Haiti, who is accused of threatening the country’s peace, security or stability. It also places a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo on Chérizier and would establish a committee to designate others to be put on a sanctions list.
Russia Warns Citizens About Black, Gay People if They Flee Country
The satirical skits have been shared on pro-Kremlin Telegram channels and have gone viral on Twitter with more than 450,000 views.
petapixel.com
Photos Show What Life Looked Like for Iranian Women Before 1979 Revolution
Following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, women have been protesting against Iran’s religious regime for nearly a month. As the country continues to protest, photos show what life looked like for Iranian women before the 1979 revolution. The collection of pictures — which were taken...
Former border officials vow to release illegal migrant numbers by Tuesday if Biden admin won't
Several Trump-era border officials called on President Biden and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to release the number of illegal migrant crossings into the U.S. from September.
U.S. States That Wish to Join Russia Will Be Considered, Says Duma Member
A senior member of the state Duma, Russia's parliament, said that any U.S. states that want to break away from the country and instead join the Russian Federation will be considered. The comments come only a week after Russia declared that four regions of Ukraine had become Russian territory, following...
Here’s the Very Simple Way to End the Chaos at the Border
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently created a national uproar when he flew 50 Venezuelan undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard. DeSantis’ plan sought to expose the supposed hypocrisy of Democrats who say they welcome immigrants, but subsequently panic when the immigrants arrive in their communities.His flight follows similar actions by Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona, who have sent busloads of migrants to liberal cities, hoping to provoke fierce reactions.Regardless of the effect of the flight to Martha’s Vineyard, it exposed an underlying chaos that has paralyzed the immigration debate. And it is...
nationalinterest.org
America Can’t Win a War for Taiwan Without the Philippines
The strategic importance of the Philippines in a potential war over Taiwan demands swift diplomatic action by Washington. There is no possibility of Taiwan surviving a determined Chinese blockade and invasion without the willing logistical help of the Philippines. In fact, defeat is certain if China obtains a presence in Luzon, the most important island of the Philippines, whether by diplomacy or force.
China has opened overseas police stations in US and Canada to monitor Chinese citizens: report
China has opened dozens of police stations around the world that have been used to monitor Chinese citizens, including locations in New York City and Toronto, Canada.
