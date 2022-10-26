Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Related
Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on why Nets star Ben Simmons is ‘afraid’ of taking shots
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Ben Simmons’ aggressiveness on the offensive end, or rather, the apparent lack thereof. ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst believes that there is a compelling reason behind the Brooklyn Nets star’s unwillingness to take shots, and the renowned broadcaster has spilled the beans on Ben.
Doc Rivers gets brutally honest after Sixers drop to 1-4 following loss to Raptors
While only five games have passed in the new season, there is much cause for concern for the Philadelphia 76ers, a team with high hopes of competing for an NBA championship led by a core of Joel Embiid and James Harden. However, the Sixers have gone off to a less-than-ideal 1-4 start, their latest loss coming at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, and head coach Doc Rivers didn’t hold back when asked to assess his team’s struggles.
Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving hit new low NBA hasn’t seen in 39 years
“When you try your best but you don’t succeed.” Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are probably listening to Coldplay’s “Fix You” after yet another humongous effort from the Brooklyn Nets duo went to waste following a 125-129 overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The talented...
‘The love is real’: Patrick Beverley shouts out Minnesota ahead of must-win game vs. Timberwolves
Patrick Beverley spent only one season with the Minnesota Timberwolves but it appears as if he left a lasting impact. Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Timberwolves on Friday, Beverley took to Twitter to express the love he’s felt being back in Minnesota. Patrick Beverley...
Mavs star Luka Doncic embarrasses Ben Simmons with insane no-look pass
The Dallas Mavericks are locked in a tight contest against the Brooklyn Nets at the time of writing, with the Mavs leading the game, 111-110 with less than two minutes left in the final period of regulation. The stars came to play, with Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving all posting insane offensive numbers in what has been such an entertaining contest. And of course, Doncic put his basketball wizardry on display yet again, this time at the expense of the struggling Ben Simmons.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown goes savage mode on Donovan Mitchell after poster dunk
The Boston Celtics may have lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, but Jaylen Brown isn’t letting it stop him from getting extra savage towards his friend Donovan Mitchell. To recall during the contest, Brown delivered one of the best highlights of the game when he slammed the ball...
Zion Williamson provides update on status for Sunday vs. Clippers
Zion Williamson has not played a game for the New Orleans Pelicans since Oct. 23 against the Utah Jazz. He sustained a hip and back injury during the game and did not return. He has been out of the lineup since. But he is making progress towards a return and according to Andrew Lopez of ESPN, Williamson could be back Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers.
LeBron James, Russell Westbrook chime in on Anthony Davis’ early injury problems for Lakers
Anthony Davis has already dealt with injury problems for the Los Angeles Lakers to open the season. Davis has consistently been hampered by various ailments over the past few years as well. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook recently commented on Davis’ inability to stay healthy, per SB Nation’s Silver Screen and Roll.
LeBron James’ 6-word message to Anthony Edwards after Timberwolves star destroys Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers may have fallen to 0-5 on the season after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, but LeBron James still made sure to give credit where it is due despite the loss. On Instagram, James sent a special message to Anthony Edwards, who led the way...
Darvin Ham’s desperate message amid Lakers’ putrid 0-5 start
There’s no debating what the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster needs most. Building any team around LeBron James that lacks a semblance of competent perimeter shooting would always be a recipe for disaster, but especially with Russell Westbrook also in the fold. Anthony Davis’ ongoing struggles with his jumper only compound the biggest problem during Los Angeles’ wholly dispiriting 0-5 start.
Suns dealt unfortunate Deandre Ayton injury update
The Phoenix Suns will, unfortunately, be without big man Deandre Ayton for the next week after he suffered a sprained ankle in Friday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans. “Suns say center Deandre Ayton will miss at least one week due to a left ankle sprain.”. Ayton played just...
Kevin Durant, Nets get major boost with return of sharpshooter
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will make his season debut Saturday against the Indiana Pacers. Curry missed Brooklyn’s first five games while recovering from offseason ankle surgery. The Nets assigned the guard to their G-League affiliate in Long Island for practice earlier this week before recalling him. Curry said he is still feeling soreness in his ankle with his rehab going slower than he expected.
NBA issues strong statement addressing Nets star Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic promotion
After Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving made headlines on Friday over his promotion and support of an antisemitic film and book, the NBA issued a statement condemning the spread of hate speech and similar ideas within the league. While the NBA’s statement didn’t mention Irving and what he said, it...
Lakers’ puzzling roster construction around LeBron James, Anthony Davis draws brutally honest take from ex-sharpshooter
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a woeful 0-5 start and the entire fanbase is already worried about what this season could turn out to be. Anthony Davis is injured again, although it doesn’t appear to be serious, LeBron James has minimal help, and Russell Westbrook is now coming off the bench because he […] The post Lakers’ puzzling roster construction around LeBron James, Anthony Davis draws brutally honest take from ex-sharpshooter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Latest LaMelo Ball sighting will please Hornets fans
LaMelo Ball remains out for the Charlotte Hornets, but if his latest sighting is any indication, his return from injury is coming sooner rather than later. Ahead of the Hornets’ showdown with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, Ball was seen participating in the team’s pre-game warmups. Based on how he was moving, it’s clear […] The post VIDEO: Latest LaMelo Ball sighting will please Hornets fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Joel Embiid playing for Sixers vs. Bulls
Joel Embiid was forced to miss the Philadelphia 76ers game against the Toronto Raptors last night. Philadelphia earned the victory, but they certainly missed their star big man. The Sixers are back in action on Saturday night against the Bulls in Chicago. However, is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Bulls?
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time
After being a semi-regular in the Golden State Warriors’ rotation last season, Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time has leveled off in a big way this 2022-23. He’s averaging only 10.8 minutes per game, down from the 16.9 he saw last campaign. He was seen as a promising young talent, but has been unable to find minutes […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers test Ewing Theory in big win vs. Raptors amid Joel Embiid’s absence
The Philadelphia 76ers notched their second win of the 2022-23 season without their key superstar. They won 112-90 versus the Toronto Raptors despite missing Joel Embiid, who was sidelined with knee soreness. Tyrese Maxey stepped up with a huge performance to lead the Sixers to victory. The Sixers looked truly...
Josh Primo allegedly exposed himself to women before Spurs released him
The San Antonio Spurs recently released the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Josh Primo. The underlying reason for their decision to release Primo was revealed on Saturday. The decision to move on from Primo reportedly stemmed from multiple alleged instances of him exposing himself to women, per Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski. […] The post Josh Primo allegedly exposed himself to women before Spurs released him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cam Thomas frustrated, caught off-guard by lack of playing time for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has played just 14 total minutes through the team’s first five games. Thomas was a healthy scratch for the third time in four games in the Nets’ overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks Thursday. And the 21-year-old did not hold back when asked if he was frustrated with his lack of playing time.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0