ClutchPoints

Doc Rivers gets brutally honest after Sixers drop to 1-4 following loss to Raptors

While only five games have passed in the new season, there is much cause for concern for the Philadelphia 76ers, a team with high hopes of competing for an NBA championship led by a core of Joel Embiid and James Harden. However, the Sixers have gone off to a less-than-ideal 1-4 start, their latest loss coming at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, and head coach Doc Rivers didn’t hold back when asked to assess his team’s struggles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mavs star Luka Doncic embarrasses Ben Simmons with insane no-look pass

The Dallas Mavericks are locked in a tight contest against the Brooklyn Nets at the time of writing, with the Mavs leading the game, 111-110 with less than two minutes left in the final period of regulation. The stars came to play, with Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving all posting insane offensive numbers in what has been such an entertaining contest. And of course, Doncic put his basketball wizardry on display yet again, this time at the expense of the struggling Ben Simmons.
DALLAS, TX
Zion Williamson provides update on status for Sunday vs. Clippers

Zion Williamson has not played a game for the New Orleans Pelicans since Oct. 23 against the Utah Jazz. He sustained a hip and back injury during the game and did not return. He has been out of the lineup since. But he is making progress towards a return and according to Andrew Lopez of ESPN, Williamson could be back Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Darvin Ham’s desperate message amid Lakers’ putrid 0-5 start

There’s no debating what the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster needs most. Building any team around LeBron James that lacks a semblance of competent perimeter shooting would always be a recipe for disaster, but especially with Russell Westbrook also in the fold. Anthony Davis’ ongoing struggles with his jumper only compound the biggest problem during Los Angeles’ wholly dispiriting 0-5 start.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Suns dealt unfortunate Deandre Ayton injury update

The Phoenix Suns will, unfortunately, be without big man Deandre Ayton for the next week after he suffered a sprained ankle in Friday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans. “Suns say center Deandre Ayton will miss at least one week due to a left ankle sprain.”. Ayton played just...
PHOENIX, AZ
Kevin Durant, Nets get major boost with return of sharpshooter

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will make his season debut Saturday against the Indiana Pacers. Curry missed Brooklyn’s first five games while recovering from offseason ankle surgery. The Nets assigned the guard to their G-League affiliate in Long Island for practice earlier this week before recalling him. Curry said he is still feeling soreness in his ankle with his rehab going slower than he expected.
WASHINGTON STATE
Lakers’ puzzling roster construction around LeBron James, Anthony Davis draws brutally honest take from ex-sharpshooter

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a woeful 0-5 start and the entire fanbase is already worried about what this season could turn out to be. Anthony Davis is injured again, although it doesn’t appear to be serious, LeBron James has minimal help, and Russell Westbrook is now coming off the bench because he […] The post Lakers’ puzzling roster construction around LeBron James, Anthony Davis draws brutally honest take from ex-sharpshooter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
VIDEO: Latest LaMelo Ball sighting will please Hornets fans

LaMelo Ball remains out for the Charlotte Hornets, but if his latest sighting is any indication, his return from injury is coming sooner rather than later. Ahead of the Hornets’ showdown with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, Ball was seen participating in the team’s pre-game warmups. Based on how he was moving, it’s clear […] The post VIDEO: Latest LaMelo Ball sighting will please Hornets fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Is Joel Embiid playing for Sixers vs. Bulls

Joel Embiid was forced to miss the Philadelphia 76ers game against the Toronto Raptors last night. Philadelphia earned the victory, but they certainly missed their star big man. The Sixers are back in action on Saturday night against the Bulls in Chicago. However, is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Bulls?
CHICAGO, IL
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time

After being a semi-regular in the Golden State Warriors’ rotation last season, Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time has leveled off in a big way this 2022-23. He’s averaging only 10.8 minutes per game, down from the 16.9 he saw last campaign. He was seen as a promising young talent, but has been unable to find minutes […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Primo allegedly exposed himself to women before Spurs released him

The San Antonio Spurs recently released the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Josh Primo. The underlying reason for their decision to release Primo was revealed on Saturday. The decision to move on from Primo reportedly stemmed from multiple alleged instances of him exposing himself to women, per Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski. […] The post Josh Primo allegedly exposed himself to women before Spurs released him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Los Angeles, CA
