Pratt resident shares spooky story with Thursday evening crowd at art museum

No buyer: Great Bend candy shop begins liquidation
Sweet Dreams are now a little bittersweet. Three years ago, Skylar Meeker opened Sweet Dreams Candy Shop in downtown Great Bend. Two months ago, she announced the store was up for sale, with a buyer needed before November. With some hits and misses on that front, Meeker says the store is now liquidating its merchandise and furniture.
McPherson Sonic fined
The owner of 17 Kansas Sonic Locations was fined nearly $42,000 for child labor law violations. Locations such as McPherson, Newton, and Hutchinson were fined. The U.S. Department of Labor states, “The employer also allowed them to work later than 7 p.m. during the school year, and later than 9 p.m. from June 1st through Labor Day. All of these employment practices violate child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.” Teens were allowed to work beyond the legal limits daily in all of these places.
Hutchinson teacher to retire after 59 years
If you ask John Brown, 80, where he is happiest, he'd likely say Hutchinson High School. After 59 years, he will finish his career with the Hutchinson School District in February 2023.
Charges filed in Reno County rape case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Hutchinson man in a rape case in Reno County. According to court filings, Anthony O Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11th and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with that same child on May 17th.
Barton Co. Sheriff: Steps to take if you hit a deer
It happens to the best drivers. So in the event that you hit a deer, Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir recommends that you should take the following steps:. *Pull to the side of the road as soon as it is safe to do so. *Turn on your hazard lights and...
