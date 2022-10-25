Read full article on original website
The Stueder Contractors crew is growing
Stueder Contractors welcomed five new technicians to their team in the past 18 months. These technicians bring a combined 49 years of experience to the Stueder’s crew. And from what Stueder's knows, Shayna is the only female plumber in town. Family-owned and operated for nearly 40 years, Stueder Contractors...
No buyer: Great Bend candy shop begins liquidation
Sweet Dreams are now a little bittersweet. Three years ago, Skylar Meeker opened Sweet Dreams Candy Shop in downtown Great Bend. Two months ago, she announced the store was up for sale, with a buyer needed before November. With some hits and misses on that front, Meeker says the store is now liquidating its merchandise and furniture.
Follow up: Citizen asserting right to bear arms in Barton Co.
Gun-control legislation continues to be a hot-button issue around the nation. In April 2021, the Barton County Commission signed Proclamation 2021-09 stating Barton County is a Second Amendment Sanctuary for the preservation of defense of the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution. Andrew Cook took that to heart. Earlier this month, Cook exercised his Constitutional rights by carrying a rifle around and inside the Barton County Courthouse.
Barton Co. Sheriff: Steps to take if you hit a deer
It happens to the best drivers. So in the event that you hit a deer, Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir recommends that you should take the following steps:. *Pull to the side of the road as soon as it is safe to do so. *Turn on your hazard lights and...
