Salt Lake City, UT

kjzz.com

Police departments in Utah to participate in National Drug Take Back Day

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police departments across Utah plan to participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration's 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Officials said the event offers anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at over 4,000 drop-off locations nationwide, including over 50 in the Beehive State. A full...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah Attorney General's Office says Orem City did not break law

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A spokesman for the Utah Attorney General’s Office said investigators have wrapped up their inquiry into dozens of complaints against the Orem City Council. Rich Piatt said the Orem City Council did not violate the state’s open meeting statute, or a state law that...
OREM, UT
kjzz.com

3 Utahns charged with armed robbery of Salt Lake USPS carrier

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three suspects have now been federally charged for an armed robbery involving a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. A federal grand jury in the District of Utah charged, Nathan Suaste, 19, of West Valley City, Exodus Matua, 18, and Lorenzo Saavedra, 18, both of Saratoga Springs, for robbing a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Bountiful police seeking suspects in two separate incidents

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Bountiful are asking for the public's help identifying suspects in two separate cases. One case they shared on social media on Friday involved a burglary suspect and another involved a porch pirate. Burglary suspect. In the case of the burglary suspect, police shared...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
kjzz.com

Utah has education funding 'game plan' in place for recession

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Utah is putting plans in place for the economic downturn as inflation, which is currently at 8.2%, digs in and predictions of recession become more pronounced. State Rep. Marsha Judkins of Provo recently told Crisis In The Classroom reporter Chris Jones that she is concerned...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

GALLERY: SpaceX rocket launch seen across parts of southern Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A mysterious object has been spotted in the sky over sections of southern Utah. After a few "is it another meteor?" moments, it was quickly determined to be a SpaceX rocket launch in California. Viewers in the southern portion of the state sent in...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Egg costs continue to rise as inflation, avian flu cases increase

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Recent avian flu outbreaks in the US and record-high inflation are two factors driving up the price of eggs. According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of eggs went up 30% in September and there's another troubling sign that eggs may get even more expensive:
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Businesses enter third day of closure following Sugar House fire

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some residents remain evacuated and businesses remain closed days after a major construction fire in Sugar House Tuesday night. Crews have been working on demolition and a few businesses on Highland like Standard Optical and Ramen Legend were given the okay to reopen by Salt Lake Fire Friday morning.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Children's Halloween costumes may be safety hazard in car seats

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — EDITOR'S NOTE: KUTV 2News is the Consumer Reports affiliate in Salt Lake City. Here’s a Halloween warning you’ve probably never thought about: Your child’s bulky or puffy costume might pose a serious safety hazard when riding in his or her car seat! Consumer Reports explains how to keep your child safe from this and other Halloween costume dangers.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Parts of Sugar House complex demolished so crews can extinguish fire

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parts of a Sugar House apartment complex were demolished Wednesday night after it had been on fire for nearly 24 hours. Crews were brought in to demo part of the building, that is still under construction, so firefighters could access and extinguish parts of the fire that were still shouldering.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

