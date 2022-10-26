Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 New Trader Joe's Locations in 2023
Halloween Can Be Celebrated at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, Utah
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
Greek Souvlaki is a Restaurant in Downtown Salt Lake City
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Police departments in Utah to participate in National Drug Take Back Day
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police departments across Utah plan to participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration's 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Officials said the event offers anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at over 4,000 drop-off locations nationwide, including over 50 in the Beehive State. A full...
Utah Attorney General's Office says Orem City did not break law
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A spokesman for the Utah Attorney General’s Office said investigators have wrapped up their inquiry into dozens of complaints against the Orem City Council. Rich Piatt said the Orem City Council did not violate the state’s open meeting statute, or a state law that...
Sureno gang member with violent criminal history among Metro Gang Unit’s 10 Most Wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One of Metro Gang Unit's 10 Most Wanted is a member of the Sureno gang with a violent criminal past. They placed Fernando Jesus Hernandez, 24, on its 10 Most Wanted List. The dangerous parole fugitive has an extensive criminal history including convictions for...
3 Utahns charged with armed robbery of Salt Lake USPS carrier
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three suspects have now been federally charged for an armed robbery involving a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. A federal grand jury in the District of Utah charged, Nathan Suaste, 19, of West Valley City, Exodus Matua, 18, and Lorenzo Saavedra, 18, both of Saratoga Springs, for robbing a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.
Kearns woman hopes her tragic story will raise awareness of pedestrian deaths
KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — A string of recent pedestrian deaths, including one that happened Friday morning, has rattled a Kearns woman. “It’s a huge trigger,” said Rhonda Herridge. “I don’t watch the news very much anymore because there’s so much out there.”. Herridge’s connection...
Bountiful police seeking suspects in two separate incidents
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Bountiful are asking for the public's help identifying suspects in two separate cases. One case they shared on social media on Friday involved a burglary suspect and another involved a porch pirate. Burglary suspect. In the case of the burglary suspect, police shared...
Utah has education funding 'game plan' in place for recession
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Utah is putting plans in place for the economic downturn as inflation, which is currently at 8.2%, digs in and predictions of recession become more pronounced. State Rep. Marsha Judkins of Provo recently told Crisis In The Classroom reporter Chris Jones that she is concerned...
Man caught on video using credit card burglarized from home during resident's funeral
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Unified Police are looking for a person of interest after surveillance video captured him using a credit card at Best Buy. The card does not belong to the man, though. It belonged to a Holladay grandmother, and it was one of several items burglarized from her home during her funeral.
GALLERY: SpaceX rocket launch seen across parts of southern Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A mysterious object has been spotted in the sky over sections of southern Utah. After a few "is it another meteor?" moments, it was quickly determined to be a SpaceX rocket launch in California. Viewers in the southern portion of the state sent in...
Egg costs continue to rise as inflation, avian flu cases increase
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Recent avian flu outbreaks in the US and record-high inflation are two factors driving up the price of eggs. According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of eggs went up 30% in September and there's another troubling sign that eggs may get even more expensive:
Auto-pedestrian crash in Pioneer Park district leaves woman critically injured
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Editor's note: This article is in the process of being updated. Refresh your browser for the latest version. A woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition Thursday morning after she reportedly walked in front of a car in Salt Lake City's Pioneer Park neighborhood, authorities stated.
GALLERY: Massive flag unfurled in North Ogden for annual event honoring veterans
NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A huge flag was unfurled over Coldwater Canyon in North Ogden by the Major Brent Taylor Foundation in an annual event honoring veterans. Organizers said Sgt. Travis Vandela, a Utah Purple Heart veteran and double amputee, joined the efforts on Saturday as volunteers helped take him up the mountain.
Businesses enter third day of closure following Sugar House fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some residents remain evacuated and businesses remain closed days after a major construction fire in Sugar House Tuesday night. Crews have been working on demolition and a few businesses on Highland like Standard Optical and Ramen Legend were given the okay to reopen by Salt Lake Fire Friday morning.
Timeline calls for another year to complete UDOT I-80 Salt Lake East project
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A section of I-80 in Sugar House was closed until 9 a.m. Saturday morning. I-80 between 700 East and Foothill Drive will be closed so the Utah Department of Transportation can do work on their multi-year project in the area. The $146.5 million project...
Firefighters called back out to site of massive Sugar House fire after multiple flare-ups
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Firefighters have been called back out to the Sugar House construction site to combat flare-ups that broke out four days after a massive fire destroyed the complex building built. Officials with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said crews were called back out to...
Springville teen student dies from injuries after struck by car while walking to school
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A teenage student in Springville has passed away from injuries sustained after she was hit by a car while walking to school. Officials responded to the collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian in the area of 620 S Canyon Road on Tuesday around 7:45 a.m.
Children's Halloween costumes may be safety hazard in car seats
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — EDITOR'S NOTE: KUTV 2News is the Consumer Reports affiliate in Salt Lake City. Here’s a Halloween warning you’ve probably never thought about: Your child’s bulky or puffy costume might pose a serious safety hazard when riding in his or her car seat! Consumer Reports explains how to keep your child safe from this and other Halloween costume dangers.
US-6 closed in both directions after driver airlifted in Spanish Fork Canyon crash
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — One person was airlifted in serious condition after a crash closed Highway 6 in both directions. Officials responded to the collision a short time after 1 p.m. near milepost 193 in Spanish Fork Canyon, where two cars collided with one another. According to Sgt....
Parts of Sugar House complex demolished so crews can extinguish fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parts of a Sugar House apartment complex were demolished Wednesday night after it had been on fire for nearly 24 hours. Crews were brought in to demo part of the building, that is still under construction, so firefighters could access and extinguish parts of the fire that were still shouldering.
UDOT closing both directions of I-80 in Salt Lake City over weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Road closures scheduled this weekend in the Beehive State may have an impact on your weekend plans, so officials are advising drivers to plan ahead. UDOT officials announced they will close portions of I-80 in Salt Lake City for two nights. Due to construction...
