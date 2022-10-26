Gigi Hadid Rocks Blue Velvet Suit At WWD 2022 Honors Awards With Tommy Hilfiger

Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid, ever the fashion icon, dazzled in starry blue alongside legendary designer Tommy Hilfiger at the WWD 2022 Honors Awards on October 25. The supermodel, 27, rocked an absolutely elegant royal blue velvet suit with a long cut on the red carpet, offset by a regal white blouse and classic white stiletto pumps. The stunning beauty also wore layered necklaces, finishing the look with long, platinum mermaid waves and a soft makeup palette as she flashed her famous smile. Joining her at the Cipriani South Street event location was Tommy Hilfiger, who is set to receive the John B. Fairchild Honor for Lifetime Achievement, per The Daily Mail. Tommy also wore a blue suit, with a black tie and coordinating shoes.

Gigi Hadid on October 25, 2022. (Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock)

Gigi’s luminous appearance comes amid drama. The model recently called out embattled designer Kanye West for his “White Lives Matter” stunt at Paris Fashion Week earlier in October. “You’re a bully and a joke,” she wrote in part on Tuesday, October 4, in the comments section of a post in which Kanye insulted Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for openly criticizing his Paris fashion show. Kanye later fired back with a direct insult via social media, comparing her to a “Cabbage Patch.”

Still the breathtaking model seemed completely unbothered as she ruled the red carpet on Tuesday. And although she appears to be a natural in the fashion industry, she recently revealed that she suffers from “imposter syndrome.” “I have imposter syndrome all the time,” she told Vogue magazine for an interview that was published on Friday, October 14. Gigi, who is mom to 2 year old little girl Kai with ex Zayn Malik, was speaking about her anxiety during the September launch of her Guest In Residence cashmere line.

Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid in New York on October 25, 2022 (Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock)

“You can’t model forever,” she continued. “I was creative and that is where I saw my life going. I already had been thinking about cashmere, but I think [pregnancy] just made me think about how much more settled I would feel to have an office space job. I can take my daughter there with me.”

Clearly, if her regal appearance on Tuesday is any indication, Gigi will have no problem continuing in fashion in one way or another — even despite her own misgivings.