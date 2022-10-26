RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A man charged in the 1989 double homicide of a Danby couple has had his Rutland arraignment postponed until Friday. Michael Louise, 79, is accused of killing his in-laws, George and Katherine Peacock, at their Danby home 33 years ago. He was arrested earlier this month at his home near Syracuse on two counts of second-degree murder after police cracked the cold case using DNA evidence.

