mynbc5.com
Man accused of strangling a Ludlow infant to death found not guilty
HARTFORD, Vt. — Tyler Pollender-Savery, the man accused of strangling a Ludlow infant to death in 2018, was found not guilty of murder in the second degree by a jury on Friday. Pollender-Savery was back in court on Monday as several people testified in the now four-year-old case regarding...
WMUR.com
Man charged with negligent homicide for crash that killed two girls in Littleton
A driver involved in a crash that killed two children is now facing charges for their deaths. A grand jury in Grafton County indicted Jordan Couture, of Vermont, on two counts of negligent homicide. The truck he was driving went off the road and rolled over in Littleton in December....
whdh.com
WATCH: Bodycam footage shows Logan Clegg’s arrest in Vermont library
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WHDH)– Newly released bodycam footage from a Vermont officer on Oct. 12 shows the arrest of Logan Clegg, the 26-year-old who stands accused of murdering Concord, New Hampshire couple Steve and Wendy Reid. Clegg was arrested at a library in South Burlington, Vermont for an unrelated...
WCAX
Bennington murder suspect arrested in NY
What are those books and mailers Vermonters are receiving?. What are those books and mailers Vermonters are receiving?. When you own 1,400 acres of land in West Haven, you need some wheels to get around. Baby formula supply chain woes remain a concern for some Vt. parents. Updated: 10 hours...
newportdispatch.com
Man with 34 open court cases charged with stealing firearm in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police have arrested a homeless man after police say he broke into a vehicle in Rutland yesterday. Nicholas Karov, 38, is reported to have stolen a firearm from the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle noticed the theft and detained Karov until the police arrived. Karov was...
Jury returns not guilty verdict in trial of Ludlow man charged with murder in infant’s death
Tyler Pollender-Savery was charged in December 2018 with second-degree murder in the death of 11-month-old Karsen Rickert, his then-girlfriend’s son. A medical examiner ruled Karsen’s death a homicide by asphyxiation from strangulation or smothering. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jury returns not guilty verdict in trial of Ludlow man charged with murder in infant’s death.
WCAX
Arraignment delayed for suspect charged in ‘89 murders of Danby couple
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A man charged in the 1989 double homicide of a Danby couple has had his Rutland arraignment postponed until Friday. Michael Louise, 79, is accused of killing his in-laws, George and Katherine Peacock, at their Danby home 33 years ago. He was arrested earlier this month at his home near Syracuse on two counts of second-degree murder after police cracked the cold case using DNA evidence.
Fatal Shooting Under Investigation Over the Border From The Berkshires
A fatal shooting occurred at the Green Mountain Power Woodford Road Substation on Wednesday night, October 26, 2022, and is currently being investigated by the Bennington Police Department. The victim has been identified as Ulysses Ivey, age 39 of Bennington, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Bennington Police...
Road now open in Rutland County after car crash
The Vermont Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced US Route 4 in the area of Fox Hollow Village/Beaver Pond in Mendon is closed due to a car crash.
Rutland man dies in cell at Southern State Correctional
A 67-year-old Rutland man was found dead in his cell Tuesday at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.
WNYT
Investigators: Granville shelter-in-place order was linked to Kingsbury gun heist
The shelter-in-place order on East Main Street in Granville Thursday night was directly connected to the handgun heist at a Kingsbury gun shop earlier this month, say investigators. They were searching the private home of Jonathan Combs, one of the suspects. The search did not turn up any stolen guns or lead to any arrests.
WMUR.com
Man arrested after pepper-spraying parents in Canaan, police say
CANAAN, N.H. — A man was arrested after police said he pepper-sprayed his parents at a home in Canaan, police said. Canaan police said Michael Lyon, 31, was arrested Wednesday evening at a home on Route 4 in Canaan. Officers said Lyon assaulted his parents with pepper spray. They...
newportdispatch.com
Man cited for assault in Westminster.
WESTMINSTER — A 27-year-old man from Brattleboro was cited for assault in Westminster on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault involving Codi Merlin, and Xander Stillwell, 22, of Ludlow. Troopers interviewed Stillwell, who had visible injuries to his face. Police say that Merlin assaulted him. He...
WCAX
Man pleads not guilty in 1989 killings of his in-laws
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The man police say murdered his in-laws in 1989 faced a judge today. After staying a cold case for decades, today 79-year-old Michael Louise pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. The case had gone unsolved for over 30 years. In 1989, police say...
Alleged mastermind of kidnap-for-drug-debt case arrested, charged
Jason Simpson, 26, of Massachusetts, is accused of planning the kidnapping of a Bennington woman in September to ensure her boyfriend paid $1,500 in drug money that Simpson was trying to collect. Read the story on VTDigger here: Alleged mastermind of kidnap-for-drug-debt case arrested, charged.
WNYT
Active police incident in Granville resolved
An active police incident on East Main Street in Granville has been resolved. That’s according to the Washington County Department of Public Safety. East Main Street reopened by 7 p.m. Thursday, and residents who were unable to get tot their home can now do so. Before that, people on...
VTDigger
Man serving up to life in prison dies in cell in Springfield
A 67-year-old Rutland man was found dead in his cell Tuesday at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, according to a state police press release. The Vermont State Police are investigating the death of Dan Griswold, who was found unresponsive in his cell at about 11:05 a.m. Tuesday. Police said emergency medical care was unsuccessful and he was declared dead at 11:30 a.m.
WNYT
Child, 11, among three arrested for school threats in Saratoga County
Three arrests have been made in connection with school threats in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s office says the suspects are 11, 15 and 16 years old. The sheriff’s office says they happened in less than 24 hours. None of the threats was found to be credible. Two threats...
WCAX
Newbury to appeal ruling allowing youth offender facility
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Town officials in Newbury say they are appealing to the Vermont Supreme Court a ruling last week to allow a juvenile detention center in their community. The state wants to convert a building into a six-bed facility for young offenders. The town’s Development Review Board denied...
