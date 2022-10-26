ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, VT

mynbc5.com

Man accused of strangling a Ludlow infant to death found not guilty

HARTFORD, Vt. — Tyler Pollender-Savery, the man accused of strangling a Ludlow infant to death in 2018, was found not guilty of murder in the second degree by a jury on Friday. Pollender-Savery was back in court on Monday as several people testified in the now four-year-old case regarding...
LUDLOW, VT
WCAX

Bennington murder suspect arrested in NY

What are those books and mailers Vermonters are receiving?. What are those books and mailers Vermonters are receiving?. When you own 1,400 acres of land in West Haven, you need some wheels to get around. Baby formula supply chain woes remain a concern for some Vt. parents. Updated: 10 hours...
BENNINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man with 34 open court cases charged with stealing firearm in Rutland

RUTLAND — Police have arrested a homeless man after police say he broke into a vehicle in Rutland yesterday. Nicholas Karov, 38, is reported to have stolen a firearm from the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle noticed the theft and detained Karov until the police arrived. Karov was...
RUTLAND, VT
VTDigger

Jury returns not guilty verdict in trial of Ludlow man charged with murder in infant’s death

Tyler Pollender-Savery was charged in December 2018 with second-degree murder in the death of 11-month-old Karsen Rickert, his then-girlfriend’s son. A medical examiner ruled Karsen’s death a homicide by asphyxiation from strangulation or smothering. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jury returns not guilty verdict in trial of Ludlow man charged with murder in infant’s death.
LUDLOW, VT
WCAX

Arraignment delayed for suspect charged in ‘89 murders of Danby couple

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A man charged in the 1989 double homicide of a Danby couple has had his Rutland arraignment postponed until Friday. Michael Louise, 79, is accused of killing his in-laws, George and Katherine Peacock, at their Danby home 33 years ago. He was arrested earlier this month at his home near Syracuse on two counts of second-degree murder after police cracked the cold case using DNA evidence.
RUTLAND, VT
WMUR.com

Man arrested after pepper-spraying parents in Canaan, police say

CANAAN, N.H. — A man was arrested after police said he pepper-sprayed his parents at a home in Canaan, police said. Canaan police said Michael Lyon, 31, was arrested Wednesday evening at a home on Route 4 in Canaan. Officers said Lyon assaulted his parents with pepper spray. They...
CANAAN, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man cited for assault in Westminster.

WESTMINSTER — A 27-year-old man from Brattleboro was cited for assault in Westminster on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault involving Codi Merlin, and Xander Stillwell, 22, of Ludlow. Troopers interviewed Stillwell, who had visible injuries to his face. Police say that Merlin assaulted him. He...
WESTMINSTER, VT
WCAX

Man pleads not guilty in 1989 killings of his in-laws

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The man police say murdered his in-laws in 1989 faced a judge today. After staying a cold case for decades, today 79-year-old Michael Louise pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. The case had gone unsolved for over 30 years. In 1989, police say...
RUTLAND, VT
WNYT

Active police incident in Granville resolved

An active police incident on East Main Street in Granville has been resolved. That’s according to the Washington County Department of Public Safety. East Main Street reopened by 7 p.m. Thursday, and residents who were unable to get tot their home can now do so. Before that, people on...
GRANVILLE, NY
VTDigger

Man serving up to life in prison dies in cell in Springfield

A 67-year-old Rutland man was found dead in his cell Tuesday at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, according to a state police press release. The Vermont State Police are investigating the death of Dan Griswold, who was found unresponsive in his cell at about 11:05 a.m. Tuesday. Police said emergency medical care was unsuccessful and he was declared dead at 11:30 a.m.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Newbury to appeal ruling allowing youth offender facility

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Town officials in Newbury say they are appealing to the Vermont Supreme Court a ruling last week to allow a juvenile detention center in their community. The state wants to convert a building into a six-bed facility for young offenders. The town’s Development Review Board denied...
NEWBURY, VT

