Week 9 HS Football: Rosepine vs Avoyelles
Dylan Domangue recaps the matchup between Tioga vs Peabody. Meet this week's ACA Athlete of the Week from Peabody: Caleb Davidson!. NSU gets much needed bye week before second half of SLC schedule. Updated: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT. |. For the Northwestern State Demons, a bye week...
Four local schools clinch District Title Thursday night
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Four schools from Central Louisiana are celebrating after claiming at least a share of their district title with wins in Week 9. Avoyelles, Jena, Many and St. Mary’s are all heading into the final week of the regular season with a guaranteed spot in the playoffs.
Jimmie Hillman gets 1st win as head coach as Marksville takes down Buckeye
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Marksville Tigers get their first win of the season, beating Buckeye 26-21. Elidrick Murry got on the board first for the Tigers in a back-and-forth game against the Panthers. First-year Head Coach Jimmie Hillman got his first-ever win as a head coach, and it could...
5th Quarter Preview: Oakdale vs Menard, Buckeye vs Marksville
Highlights from the Oct. 28 matchup between Buckeye and Marksville. Dylan Domangue recaps the matchup between Rosepine and Avoyelles on Oct. 27. Joe Birch talks to Jason D Williams on life of Jerry Lee Lewis. Updated: 2 hours ago. Week 9 HS Football: Tioga vs Peabody. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022...
Tioga vs Peabody voted Week 9 MedExpress Game of the Week
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A spot in the playoffs could be on the line in Alexandria Thursday night for the Week 9 MedExpress Game of the Week featuring Tioga and Peabody. Heading into the final two weeks of the regular season, the Tioga Indians are 5-3 still in search of the first district win of the season. According to Geaux Preps, the Indians are ranked 19th in the Division I playoff standings. The top 24 seeds make it into the playoffs.
KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 9 Matchups around Cenla
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week 9 will feature some of the biggest and most anticipated matchups around the state with district championships and a spot in the playoffs on the line. With just a few weeks to go in the regular season, Dylan Domangue and Mary Margaret Ellison are tied...
Haughton, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Opelousas Catholic handles Sacred Heart to steam toward possible District 6-1A crown
For a quarter, Sacred Heart seemed ready to give Opelousas Catholic all it wanted in a matchup that would go a long way in determining the District 6-1A champion. But Opelousas Catholic took over in the second and third quarters, blowing past Sacred Heart of Ville Platte with 40 unanswered points in a 40-6 victory on Thursday night at Donald Gardner Stadium.
Peabody’s Caleb Davidson threw for 5 TDS, 1 rushing for 480 yards in comeback win against Grant
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Peabody’s Caleb Davidson had his best performance of the season in the comeback win against Grant last week with six touchdowns, five in the air, and one on the ground for 480 yards. The Warhorses were down 18 points at the start of the fourth...
LSUA remains unbeaten in season openers with 88-77 win over North American
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For the ninth straight season, the LSUA Generals have opened up their season with a win. The Generals opened up their 2022 campaign with an 88-77 win over North American University. After holding on to just a one-point lead at the half, the Generals came out in the second half slow as the Stallions started off on a 9-2 run.
NSU gets much needed bye week before second half of SLC schedule
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - For the Northwestern State Demons, a bye week could not have come at a better time. The Demons are coming off a 35-point loss at home last week to #18 Southeast Missouri to wrap up non-conference play. NSU is only 3-5 on the season, but all...
Several area high school football games moved to Thursday due to threat of heavy rain
SHREVEPORT, La. - With the potential for heavy rain on Friday, several area high school football games have been moved to Thursday. Here's a look at the latest list of game that have been moved:. St. Mary's @ Logansport. Parkway @ Airline. Homer @ Glenbrook. Many @ Red River. North...
Marshall ISD mourns loss of former coach, assistant principal
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — Marshall ISD announced that they were deeply saddened by the loss of Dennis Williams, who was a former coach and assistant principal. The district said Williams was an integral part of the Maverick family for 15 years with great character and heart for the children and staff of MISD. MISD said […]
Vote for the Week 9 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - 9 weeks have come and gone and the plays are only getting better. It’s time to vote for the Southern Air Cool Play of the Week. Out of the three nominations which one was the best. Watch the highlights and determine for yourself by voting in the poll below.
How to watch Southern Miss vs. Louisiana: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 27 at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games. Last week, the Ragin'...
Marshall ISD sadden about the loss of a former coach and assistant
MARSHALL, Texas — Former coach and assistant principal from Marshall ISD has died. Marshall ISD announced through a Facebook post, the passing of Dennis Williams who was part of the Maverick family for 15 years. Williams was described as a giant of a man physically, but his character was...
Breaux Bridge to add retail along I-10
Breaux Bridge City Government and St. Martin Economic Development are partnering with a leading development firm in search of retail partnerships to place along I-10.
RPSB invites community partnerships with ‘Together Tuesdays’
The following has been provided by the Rapides Parish School Board:. With school underway, the Rapides Parish School Board is wanting to celebrate students and faculty across Rapides Parish by inviting community members to join Rapides Parish schools in the celebration of unity. These celebrations of unity will take place during “Together Tuesdays.”
LHS students hit hard by parking tickets
As LHS returns to a sense of normalcy after years of construction and pandemic, the parking policy has become a source of confusion and frustration for many. Since the beginning of the school year, nearly 40 tickets have been handed out to students. One of these students, junior Andrew Goates,...
GPSO investigating hoax emergency report about Montgomery High School
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office said they received a hoax 911 report about Montgomery High School. However, the School Resource Officer and deputies that were on the scene confirmed that there was no emergency. GPSO is currently working to identify the hoax caller.
