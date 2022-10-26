ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A spot in the playoffs could be on the line in Alexandria Thursday night for the Week 9 MedExpress Game of the Week featuring Tioga and Peabody. Heading into the final two weeks of the regular season, the Tioga Indians are 5-3 still in search of the first district win of the season. According to Geaux Preps, the Indians are ranked 19th in the Division I playoff standings. The top 24 seeds make it into the playoffs.

