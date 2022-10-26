ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosepine, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalb.com

Week 9 HS Football: Rosepine vs Avoyelles

Dylan Domangue recaps the matchup between Tioga vs Peabody. Meet this week's ACA Athlete of the Week from Peabody: Caleb Davidson!. NSU gets much needed bye week before second half of SLC schedule. Updated: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT. |. For the Northwestern State Demons, a bye week...
MOREAUVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Four local schools clinch District Title Thursday night

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Four schools from Central Louisiana are celebrating after claiming at least a share of their district title with wins in Week 9. Avoyelles, Jena, Many and St. Mary’s are all heading into the final week of the regular season with a guaranteed spot in the playoffs.
MOREAUVILLE, LA
kalb.com

5th Quarter Preview: Oakdale vs Menard, Buckeye vs Marksville

Highlights from the Oct. 28 matchup between Buckeye and Marksville. Dylan Domangue recaps the matchup between Rosepine and Avoyelles on Oct. 27. Joe Birch talks to Jason D Williams on life of Jerry Lee Lewis. Updated: 2 hours ago. Week 9 HS Football: Tioga vs Peabody. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022...
MARKSVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Tioga vs Peabody voted Week 9 MedExpress Game of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A spot in the playoffs could be on the line in Alexandria Thursday night for the Week 9 MedExpress Game of the Week featuring Tioga and Peabody. Heading into the final two weeks of the regular season, the Tioga Indians are 5-3 still in search of the first district win of the season. According to Geaux Preps, the Indians are ranked 19th in the Division I playoff standings. The top 24 seeds make it into the playoffs.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
High School Football PRO

Haughton, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Natchitoches Central High School football team will have a game with Haughton High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HAUGHTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Opelousas Catholic handles Sacred Heart to steam toward possible District 6-1A crown

For a quarter, Sacred Heart seemed ready to give Opelousas Catholic all it wanted in a matchup that would go a long way in determining the District 6-1A champion. But Opelousas Catholic took over in the second and third quarters, blowing past Sacred Heart of Ville Platte with 40 unanswered points in a 40-6 victory on Thursday night at Donald Gardner Stadium.
OPELOUSAS, LA
kalb.com

LSUA remains unbeaten in season openers with 88-77 win over North American

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For the ninth straight season, the LSUA Generals have opened up their season with a win. The Generals opened up their 2022 campaign with an 88-77 win over North American University. After holding on to just a one-point lead at the half, the Generals came out in the second half slow as the Stallions started off on a 9-2 run.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Vote for the Week 9 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - 9 weeks have come and gone and the plays are only getting better. It’s time to vote for the Southern Air Cool Play of the Week. Out of the three nominations which one was the best. Watch the highlights and determine for yourself by voting in the poll below.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

RPSB invites community partnerships with ‘Together Tuesdays’

The following has been provided by the Rapides Parish School Board:. With school underway, the Rapides Parish School Board is wanting to celebrate students and faculty across Rapides Parish by inviting community members to join Rapides Parish schools in the celebration of unity. These celebrations of unity will take place during “Together Tuesdays.”
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
lhsbudget.com

LHS students hit hard by parking tickets

As LHS returns to a sense of normalcy after years of construction and pandemic, the parking policy has become a source of confusion and frustration for many. Since the beginning of the school year, nearly 40 tickets have been handed out to students. One of these students, junior Andrew Goates,...
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy