Ashland University hosting National Collage Society exhibition

The Coburn Gallery at Ashland University is the host site for the National Collage Society’s 38th annual Juried Exhibition, featuring 70 works by 62 artists from across 32 states and four countries, according to a news release

An opening reception is 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. The reception is free and open to the public.

NCS was founded in 1982 by Gretchen Bierbaum.

Each year, the NCS holds two exhibits, a small format show in the spring and a juried exhibit in the fall. The two exhibits average 40 states represented and seven countries, according to the release.

The goal of the NCS is to foster the appreciation and interest in the recognized medium of collage. Collage has only been identified and defined during the 20th century. The NCS advances the stature of collage as a major art medium and assists in the public education through exhibits and workshops, lectures and publications, the release states.

The Coburn Gallery is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and noon-4 p.m. on weekends. For more information about the exhibition, call 419-289-5652 or visit the gallery’s Facebook page.