Dover, October 26 High School 🏐 Game Notice

DOVER, Del. – Some exciting news for Delaware State University, the school broke multiple records regarding student enrollment. One surpasses 6,200 total students for the first time in its 131-year history. That’s a 33% increase since 2017. School officials tell us this couldn’t be done without the efforts of students, faculty, and community support. Along with the university’s focus to provide accessible education to all backgrounds. “Most students are looking at not only a great school but when they get here what do they get from us? We’re excited about them choosing us year after year and its always wonderful when more students choose to come to Delaware State and more living on campus and a much more diverse population of students,” says Tony Boyle, Senior Vice President of Strategic Enrollment Management and Student Affairs for the university.

DOVER, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO