ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenville, WV

Fresh faces highlight rebuilt Glenville State hoops roster

By Daniel Woods
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qa0nE_0imk6XBV00

GLENVILLE, W.Va – The Glenville State men’s basketball team will be almost unrecognizable in 2022-23 with head coach Justin Caldwell adding 14 new players to the roster.

With a massive shift in personnel, the process through the preseason has been making sure everyone can work together and the transfers especially can get the job done right away.

“They’ve been proven. They’ve been proven because they’ve done it at the college level whether its DivisionI, Division II or junior college, all of those guys have played against guys that are 18, 19, 20, 21 years old and not necessarily high school kids coming in and trying to play so I guess that cuts their learning curves down a little bit and hopefully once they start playing together and we start to work and get those guys playing together, the better we’ll be,” head coach Justin Caldwell said.

The key to the roster changes for Glenville State this season is putting together a combination of players that is a better fit for the way that Caldwell wants his team to play.

Upgrades in size and athleticism are poised to make the Pioneers a much more dynamic team this season.

“When it came to trying to get stops and things like that, we lost six, seven games by one or two possessions. Just couldn’t put it together so with 14 new guys, that’s the area we addressed, and we filled a lot of those voids, and we’ll see soon enough,” he said.

The Glenville State men’s basketball team is picked to finish seventh in the Mountain East this season and opens against Salem at the Joe Retton Classic at Fairmont State on November 11.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Herd pulls away from Charleston to win exhibition, 92-66

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall got double-digit scoring efforts from two veterans and pulled away in the second half to defeat the University of Charleston, 92-66, in an exhibition game Friday night at Cam Henderson Center. Point guard Andrew Taylor led the Thundering Herd with 29 points along with six...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Park Falls Short At South

PARKERSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – A 21-18 Wheeling Park halftime lead at Parkersburg South resulted in a 32-27 loss for Park. South scored the first 14 points of the second half to take a 32-21 lead. Park scored a touchdown for :02 remaining in the game. Park now stands at 6-3 and will host John Marshall next […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Philip Barbour tops Elkins for third straight state berth

GRAFTON, W.Va – The AA/A Region II girls’ soccer championship was decided at Grafton’s McKinney Field and it was a familiar set of faces raising the trophy. Despite conceding first, the Philip Barbour Colts earned a 4-2 win and a third straight trip to the state soccer tournament over Elkins. The Tigers struck first after […]
ELKINS, WV
WBOY 12 News

Grafton takes down Lewis County for region title

GRAFTON, W.Va – Quality defense and pair of good bounces sent Grafton to the state soccer tournament on Thursday. The Bearcats welcomed Lewis County in front of a raucous crowd and proceeded to do what they do best. With strong goalkeeping from Bryson Kittle and an ironclad back line, Grafton put together a clean sheet, […]
GRAFTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg South plays host to talented Wheeling Park

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South football coach Nate Tanner paid quite the compliment to the respective quarterbacks set to go head-to-head when Wheeling Park visits Erickson All-Sports Facility on Friday night. On the Wheeling Park sideline is second-year varsity starter Brett Phillips. For Parkersburg South, Robert Shockey continues to produce...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTN

Fairmont storms back to beat Wayne 24-20 in 1st round

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – After trailing 20-10 in the third quarter, Fairmont running back Drew Baker added two more touchdowns for a total of three scores on the night to lead the Firebirds to a thrilling 24-20 comeback victory over conference rival Wayne in the first round of the Div. 1 playoffs on Friday night.
WAYNE, OH
WBOY 12 News

Carr named D&E head women’s basketball coach

ELKINS, W.Va (WBOY) – With just over three weeks until the tipoff of the Division II basketball season, the Davis and Elkins women’s basketball program is under new leadership. President Chris A. Wood announced Tuesday that Donna Carr is officially the 11th head women’s basketball coach in school history. Carr comes to Elkins from Hillsborough […]
ELKINS, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont State men’s basketball reloading in 2022-23

FAIRMONT, W.Va – Fairmont State where men’s basketball coach Tim Koenig is looking for his team to reload after an NCAA tournament appearance last season. “We have quite a few guys returning, six of our top seven from last year. Brought in some transfers. We’re expecting at least three of those transfers to play and […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Davis & Elkins College to add ‘The Freshman Village’ in 2023

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Davis & Elkins College launched a $25 million capital campaign to build a new student residence hall and renovate two existing facilities. The campaign, Creating Home: It Takes a Village was approved by the Board of Trustees earlier this month with a projected groundbreaking date of the spring or summer of […]
ELKINS, WV
wwhseagledispatch.org

West Virginia’s Creepy Cryptids: The Grafton Monster

Have you ever seen a gigantic, scary, 7-feet-tall, broad-shouldered blob, with a humpback and weird smile in West Virginia? Odds are you have not. What if I were to tell you that there is such a monster that was sighted by Robert Cockrell on June 16, 1964, in Grafton, West Virginia. Robert stated that after he got off of work at 11 p.m. He journeyed home down Yates Avenue on the Western side of the Tygart River. He took a sharp turn on the road and allegedly encountered the Grafton Monster, calling it a “huge white obstruction” with white skin and no head. He sped home terrified and called his friends, Jerry Morse and Jim Mouser to help him investigate the area where he encountered the monster. There was no sign of the creature once they got there, but the grass where it was standing was crushed and a low whistling noise followed them as they looked for the monster. The next day, Cockrell went to work and didn’t say anything about the monster to his co-workers. However, he did hear other people talking about their sightings of the monster. Cockrell got over 20 calls about the Grafton monster from people who had also reported seeing this big critical monster. Robert started to write an article about the monster, listening to others entail about the Grafton monster. He ended up publishing the article in The Sentinel on June 18, 1964.
GRAFTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy