Utah babysitter charged with murder after 5-month-old girl dies while in her care

Utah babysitter charged with murder after 5-month-old dies while in her care Investigators learned that the babysitter reportedly had no training necessary for looking over children and was unlicensed. (NCD)

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A babysitter in Taylorsville, Utah, has been charged with murder after a 5-month-old baby girl died while in her care.

According to charging documents obtained by KSL-TV, on Oct. 13, emergency crews were called to Paulina Carmona-Simbron’s house after a report of an unresponsive infant.

United Fire Authority officials tried to resuscitate the baby and transported her to the hospital. Police told KTVX that doctors found “severe retinal hemorrhaging” and “severe tearing in the brain.” Doctors didn’t expect the baby to live past 72 hours due to the extent of those injuries. The baby died the following day on Oct. 14.

According to KTVX, when Carmona-Simbron, 47, was told about the injuries by the police, they said she appeared to show no emotion.

In court documents obtained by KTVX, Carmona-Simbron allegedly told officers that the baby was acting normal all day prior to the incident. The baby was brought over around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 13 and Carmona-Simbron claimed she put the baby in a playpen and was fed around lunchtime. Carmona-Simbron allegedly said she heard the baby cough and went to check on her and noticed vomit or phlegm. When she saw the baby cough again, Carmona-Simbron allegedly told officers that the baby’s color had turned purple. Carmona-Simbron claimed she called the mother but couldn’t reach her so she called the paramedics, according to KTVX.

According to KSL-TV, Carmona-Simbron was given a doll by the police to show how she would hold the baby. The detectives said they saw Carmona-Simbron make a “violent and harsh movement,” and she allegedly showed them how she held the baby by the torso with her hands but not supporting her head.

The baby’s parents told officers that their daughter had come home before from Carmona-Simbron’s with a bruise on her cheek and she allegedly claimed it was from the baby laying on a toy, according to KSL-TV. Doctors looked into that concern and determined it was an injury that would not have happened if the baby was laying over a toy. It raised enough concern for investigators to believe there was underlying physical abuse “in the absence of an appropriate history,” according to KSL-TV.

Carmona-Simbron allegedly started watching children over the last few months as a caregiver but was unlicensed and lacked any formal daycare training, according to KTVX.

According to KTVX, Carmona-Simbron was charged on Friday with murder. She could face up to life in prison if she is convicted.

Carmona-Simbron is currently being held without bail. No further information has been released.

