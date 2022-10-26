ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online

By Aaron Fentress
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
The Oregonian

Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard hopes to miss just 1 game after injuring right calf during loss to Miami

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard left Wednesday night’s 119-98 loss to the Miami Heat in the third quarter with a right calf strain and did not return. But the good news is that, after the game, Lillard said the injury wasn’t severe and he didn’t expect to miss much time. He ruled himself out for Friday’s home game against Houston, which is followed by four days off before the team hosts Memphis on Nov. 2.
