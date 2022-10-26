ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

Circle K employee shot by woman accused of shoplifting in Surprise

PHOENIX — El Mirage police arrested a 23-year-old woman for shooting a Circle K employee on Friday. According to a release, 23-year-old Kiana Viola of El Mirage was located at a nearby trailer park where a 30-year-old employee of the Circle K was found shot in the chest. Viola...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Shooting breaks out during party at Tempe Airbnb, police say

TEMPE, Ariz. - Two people were arrested after a shooting reportedly broke out during a party at a Tempe Airbnb early Saturday morning, and police say the shooters have not been caught. Officers received 911 calls about shots fired at a home near University and Hardy Drive at around 3:30...
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Light rail shooting suspect linked to bus stop murder in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The suspect in a shooting on the light rail in downtown Phoenix last weekend has also been accused of a murder that occurred the previous day, authorities said Thursday. Fahim Matar, 25, was booked Wednesday on multiple counts, including first-degree murder, for an Oct. 21 homicide near...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect shot, killed by Tempe police in Mesa neighborhood identified

Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 1...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Deputies uncover Waddell underground bunker full of guns, drugs and cash

Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Shooting involving Tempe officers reported in Mesa neighborhood

Fentanyl found in child's system after drugs discovered in Surprise hotel room; mother arrested. Police say 41-year-old Talia Dahlin-Bennett told investigators she smoked powdered fentanyl in the hotel bathroom while her kids were asleep. Close friend of Bryan Patrick Miller testifies in Phoenix canal murders trial. Updated: 37 minutes ago.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Mother left her 5-month-old baby home alone while she drank, Mesa police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police said a woman left her 5-month-old baby home alone Thursday in Mesa to go out and drink. Police stopped 23-year-old Clare Margaret Meacham in the area of Gilbert and Baseline roads after receiving calls around 2:20 p.m. about a possible drunk driver. After being put in handcuffs for suspected DUI, Meacham told officers that she may have left her baby home alone, according to court documents. Officers drove to her home in east Mesa, near Signal Butte and Ray roads, and said they could hear a child crying from outside of the house. Police entered the home, got the child and then called the Department of Child Safety and waited for a family member to take custody of the baby, who was uninjured.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Alleged light rail shooter connected to separate Phoenix homicide

PHOENIX — The suspect accused of shooting a man on the light rail in central Phoenix on Oct. 22 has been linked to a separate fatal shooting the day before. The Phoenix Police Department says that 25-year-old Fahim Matar was booked into jail on Wednesday in connection to a shooting death near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Oct. 21.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man accused of attacking Phoenix light rail passenger with a hammer

PHOENIX – A man was arrested Monday for allegedly attacking a Phoenix light rail passenger with a hammer earlier this month, authorities said. Officers responded to a call about an assault on the train around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 14, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

MCSO jail attacks cost lives, millions in settlements

PHOENIX — The warnings were explicit and clear. Days before murdering another inmate, Maricopa County jail detainee Michael Schroeder told detention officers and mental health professionals he planned to kill someone. He also demonstrated how he would do it. “When we arrived at his cell, I was present the...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

