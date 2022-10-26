Read full article on original website
Circle K employee shot by woman accused of shoplifting in Surprise
PHOENIX — El Mirage police arrested a 23-year-old woman for shooting a Circle K employee on Friday. According to a release, 23-year-old Kiana Viola of El Mirage was located at a nearby trailer park where a 30-year-old employee of the Circle K was found shot in the chest. Viola...
Shooting breaks out during party at Tempe Airbnb, police say
TEMPE, Ariz. - Two people were arrested after a shooting reportedly broke out during a party at a Tempe Airbnb early Saturday morning, and police say the shooters have not been caught. Officers received 911 calls about shots fired at a home near University and Hardy Drive at around 3:30...
Light rail shooting suspect linked to bus stop murder in Phoenix
PHOENIX — The suspect in a shooting on the light rail in downtown Phoenix last weekend has also been accused of a murder that occurred the previous day, authorities said Thursday. Fahim Matar, 25, was booked Wednesday on multiple counts, including first-degree murder, for an Oct. 21 homicide near...
Suspect shot, killed by Tempe police in Mesa neighborhood identified
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 1...
Domestic violence suspect fatally shot by Tempe police
Police say a 41-year-old man had fired a handgun at Tempe police officers in the moments before he was shot and killed in a Mesa neighborhood. FOX 10's Anita Roman has the latest details.
El Mirage woman accused of shooting Circle K employee after shoplifting from store
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is in custody after El Mirage police say she shot a Circle K employee for catching her shoplifting early Friday morning. Officers say they arrested 23-year-old Kiana Viola after an officer recognized her. Just before 5:30 a.m., El Mirage and Surprise police...
Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Mesa
The shooting, according to Mesa Police officials, involved officers with the Tempe Police Department. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
Deputies uncover Waddell underground bunker full of guns, drugs and cash
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 2...
Mother, son were suspected of stealing power from APS. Then MCSO allegedly found a bunker full of guns, drugs
WADDELL, Ariz. — A 61-year-old woman and her son are behind bars after Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detectives found an arsenal of weapons and drugs in an underground bunker at their business. Detectives say on Tuesday, MCSO served a search warrant this week on the Hole in One RV,...
Shooting involving Tempe officers reported in Mesa neighborhood
Fentanyl found in child's system after drugs discovered in Surprise hotel room; mother arrested. Police say 41-year-old Talia Dahlin-Bennett told investigators she smoked powdered fentanyl in the hotel bathroom while her kids were asleep. Close friend of Bryan Patrick Miller testifies in Phoenix canal murders trial. Updated: 37 minutes ago.
Mother left her 5-month-old baby home alone while she drank, Mesa police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police said a woman left her 5-month-old baby home alone Thursday in Mesa to go out and drink. Police stopped 23-year-old Clare Margaret Meacham in the area of Gilbert and Baseline roads after receiving calls around 2:20 p.m. about a possible drunk driver. After being put in handcuffs for suspected DUI, Meacham told officers that she may have left her baby home alone, according to court documents. Officers drove to her home in east Mesa, near Signal Butte and Ray roads, and said they could hear a child crying from outside of the house. Police entered the home, got the child and then called the Department of Child Safety and waited for a family member to take custody of the baby, who was uninjured.
Alleged light rail shooter connected to separate Phoenix homicide
PHOENIX — The suspect accused of shooting a man on the light rail in central Phoenix on Oct. 22 has been linked to a separate fatal shooting the day before. The Phoenix Police Department says that 25-year-old Fahim Matar was booked into jail on Wednesday in connection to a shooting death near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Oct. 21.
Man opens fire while being taken into custody near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a 24-year-old man is in custody after he fired multiple gunshots at officers early Tuesday. It happened near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue. Officials originally responded to a fight call between a man and a woman. According to police, Damoin Walters was ordered to...
Man accused of attacking Phoenix light rail passenger with a hammer
PHOENIX – A man was arrested Monday for allegedly attacking a Phoenix light rail passenger with a hammer earlier this month, authorities said. Officers responded to a call about an assault on the train around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 14, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
Police: Boy found unresponsive in Surprise hotel room; mom arrested for drug possession
SURPRISE, Ariz. - Police in Surprise say they have arrested a woman after her son was found unresponsive on Oct. 26. Officers, were reportedly sent to the area of a motel near Bell and El Mirage Roads, following a 911 call. When officers arrived, police say they found the unresponsive boy inside a room at the motel.
8-year-old girl in critical condition after road rage shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A young girl is in critical condition, and two men are hospitalized after police say a road rage incident turned violent late Thursday morning in north Phoenix. Just before 11 a.m., Phoenix police and firefighters responded to the intersection of 16th Street and Greenway Parkway,...
MCSO jail attacks cost lives, millions in settlements
PHOENIX — The warnings were explicit and clear. Days before murdering another inmate, Maricopa County jail detainee Michael Schroeder told detention officers and mental health professionals he planned to kill someone. He also demonstrated how he would do it. “When we arrived at his cell, I was present the...
Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting death of driver at Casino Arizona
A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 shooting death of a taxi driver outside of Casino Arizona.
Infant Died In A Bicycle Accident In Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)
The Scottsdale Police Department reported a bicycle accident on Wednesday afternoon. The accident occurred near Lincoln Drive and 87th Terrace. It happened at about 3.30 p.m. The Police were called to the scene where a mother and her infant had been involved in a bicycle crash.
Scottsdale man facing two life sentences for murder, carjacking
A man from Scottsdale was sentenced to life for a carjacking which led to a death, according to the United States Attorney's Office.
